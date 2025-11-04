How To Use The Ruler On Your IPhone: A Simple Guide

The iPhone comes packed with hidden features, and one surprisingly useful tool is the built-in ruler. Whether you need to quickly measure a small object or just want a handy way to estimate distances, your iPhone can step in. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to access and use the ruler feature on your iPhone.

While there isn’t a dedicated “Ruler” app pre-installed, the Measure app provides accurate measurements using augmented reality (AR). This method uses your iPhone’s camera and sensors to create a virtual ruler, allowing you to measure real-world objects with ease. Let’s explore how to unlock this functionality.

How Do I Use the iPhone’s Ruler Feature?

Accessing the Measure App

Locate the Measure app on your iPhone. It’s usually found in the Utilities folder or can be searched for using Spotlight Search. Tap the Measure app icon to open it.

Using the Measure App for Quick Measurements

Follow the on-screen instructions to move your iPhone around. This allows the app to calibrate and establish a reference point. Point your iPhone’s camera at the object you want to measure. Make sure the object is well-lit and that your iPhone has a clear view. Tap the white circle with the plus sign (+) to start your measurement. Drag your finger along the screen to define the length you want to measure. A line will appear, showing the distance. Tap the white circle with the plus sign (+) again to end the measurement. The measurement will be displayed on the screen.

Measuring Rectangular Objects Automatically

Open the Measure app. Point your iPhone’s camera at a rectangular object, such as a picture frame or a table. The app should automatically detect the object and display its dimensions. Tap the white circle to take a photo of the measurement if you want to save it.

Using the Level Tool

Open the Measure app. Swipe right to access the Level tool. Place your iPhone on the surface you want to check for level. The screen will display the angle of the surface. A reading of 0 degrees indicates a perfectly level surface.

Tips for Accurate Measurements

Ensure good lighting conditions for better accuracy.

Keep your iPhone steady while measuring.

Recalibrate the app if you move to a different location.

For best results, measure objects with clear, defined edges.

Measuring Up

The iPhone’s Measure app offers a convenient and surprisingly accurate way to take quick measurements without needing a physical ruler. From measuring furniture to leveling surfaces, this hidden tool can be a handy addition to your everyday tasks.

FAQ

Can I measure curved surfaces with the Measure app?

The Measure app is best suited for measuring straight lines and rectangular objects. Measuring curved surfaces may not provide accurate results.

Is the Measure app available on all iPhones?

The Measure app is available on iPhones running iOS 12 and later.

How accurate is the Measure app?

The accuracy of the Measure app depends on factors such as lighting conditions, camera quality, and the stability of your hand. Generally, it provides reasonably accurate measurements for everyday use.

Does the Measure app save my measurements?

The Measure app does not automatically save your measurements. You can take a screenshot to save a measurement for future reference.

Can I change the units of measurement in the Measure app?

Yes, you can change the units of measurement in the Settings app under Measure. You can choose between inches and centimeters.

