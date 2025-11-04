How To Block Messages On IPhone 12: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 12 offers a seamless communication experience, but sometimes you need a break from certain contacts. Blocking unwanted messages is a straightforward process that can help you maintain your peace of mind. This guide will walk you through the steps to block messages on your iPhone 12, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Whether you’re dealing with spam texts, unwanted contacts, or simply need to limit communication, blocking messages on your iPhone 12 is an effective solution. Let’s dive into the simple steps to help you regain control of your messaging experience.

Want to Block Someone on Your iPhone 12?

The easiest way to block someone is directly from the Messages app. Here’s how:

Open the Messages app: Locate and tap the Messages icon on your iPhone 12’s home screen. Select the conversation: Find the conversation with the contact you want to block. Tap the contact’s name or number: At the top of the conversation, tap on the contact’s name or phone number. Tap the “Info” icon: In the dropdown menu, tap the info icon (usually an “i” inside a circle). Scroll down and tap “Block this Caller”: Scroll to the bottom of the contact information screen and tap the “Block this Caller” option. Confirm the block: A confirmation message will appear. Tap “Block Contact” to confirm that you want to block the contact.

You can also block a contact directly from the Phone app:

Open the Phone app: Tap the Phone icon on your home screen. Tap “Recents”: Select the “Recents” tab at the bottom of the screen. Find the number you want to block: Locate the phone number you want to block in your call history. Tap the “Info” icon: Tap the “i” icon next to the number. Scroll down and tap “Block this Caller”: Scroll to the bottom of the contact information screen. Confirm the block: Tap “Block Contact” to confirm.

Sometimes you need to block a number that isn’t saved in your contacts:

Open the Messages app: Launch the Messages app. Select the conversation: Find the conversation with the unknown number. Tap the number at the top: Tap on the phone number at the top of the conversation. Tap the “Info” icon: In the dropdown menu, tap the info icon (usually an “i” inside a circle). Tap “Block this Caller”: Scroll down and tap “Block this Caller”. Confirm the block: Tap “Block Contact” to confirm.

You can manage your blocked contacts in the Settings app:

Open the Settings app: Find and tap the Settings icon on your home screen. Scroll down and tap “Phone”: Scroll down until you find “Phone” and tap it. Tap “Blocked Contacts”: Scroll down and tap “Blocked Contacts”. Unblock a contact: Here, you’ll see a list of all blocked contacts. To unblock someone, tap “Edit” in the upper right corner, then tap the red minus sign next to the contact you want to unblock, and tap “Unblock”.

Tips for Effective Blocking

Regularly check your blocked list: Periodically review your blocked list to ensure you haven’t accidentally blocked anyone you want to communicate with.

Periodically review your blocked list to ensure you haven’t accidentally blocked anyone you want to communicate with. Be cautious of spoofed numbers: Scammers often use spoofed numbers, so blocking one number might not stop them entirely. Stay vigilant.

Scammers often use spoofed numbers, so blocking one number might not stop them entirely. Stay vigilant. Consider using filtering options: Explore message filtering options in the Settings app to filter messages from unknown senders.

Regaining Control of Your iPhone 12 Messaging

Blocking unwanted messages on your iPhone 12 is a simple yet effective way to manage your communication and maintain a positive user experience. By following these steps, you can easily block contacts and numbers, reclaim your peace of mind, and enjoy a clutter-free messaging experience.

FAQ

How do I know if someone blocked me on iPhone? You won’t receive a notification if someone blocks you. However, messages you send will not be delivered, and calls will go straight to voicemail.

Can I block someone on iMessage and still receive their calls? No, blocking a contact blocks them from both iMessage and phone calls.

Will blocking someone delete our previous conversations? No, blocking a contact does not delete your existing message history. You can still view past conversations.

How do I unblock someone on my iPhone? Go to Settings > Phone > Blocked Contacts, then tap “Edit” and remove the contact you wish to unblock.

What happens when I block a number that isn’t in my contacts? The number will be added to your blocked list, and you will no longer receive messages or calls from that number.

