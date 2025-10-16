How To Print Screen Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Taking a screenshot on Windows 10 is a fundamental skill for anyone using the operating system. Whether you need to capture an error message, save a portion of your screen for later reference, or share something interesting with a friend, knowing how to print screen in Windows 10 is essential. This guide will walk you through several methods to capture your screen, from the simplest to the most versatile.

We’ll explore built-in tools and keyboard shortcuts that make the process quick and easy. By the end of this guide, you’ll be equipped with the knowledge to take screenshots like a pro, regardless of your technical expertise. Let’s dive in and learn how to capture those important moments on your screen.

What’s the Best Way to Print Your Screen on Windows 10?

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The simplest method is using the Print Screen key, usually labeled “PrtScn” or “Print Scrn” on your keyboard.

Press the PrtScn key. Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or GIMP. Paste the screenshot by pressing Ctrl + V. Save the image in your desired format (JPEG, PNG, etc.).

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method automatically saves the screenshot to a file.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. Your screen will briefly dim. Navigate to the Pictures folder in your user directory, then to the Screenshots subfolder. Your screenshot will be saved there as a PNG file.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This captures only the active window, not the entire screen.

Make sure the window you want to capture is active (selected). Press the Alt + PrtScn keys. Open an image editing program like Paint. Paste the screenshot by pressing Ctrl + V. Save the image.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool is a built-in Windows application that offers more control over what you capture.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click New. Select the type of snip you want to create:

Free-form Snip: Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture.

Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture. Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Capture a specific window.

Capture a specific window. Full-screen Snip: Capture the entire screen.

The snip will appear in the Snipping Tool window. Save the snip to your desired location.

Using Snip & Sketch

Snip & Sketch is the modern replacement for the Snipping Tool, offering similar functionality with additional features.

Press Windows key + Shift + S to activate Snip & Sketch. The screen will dim, and a small toolbar will appear at the top. Select the type of snip you want to create:

Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Freeform Snip: Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture.

Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Capture a specific window.

Capture a specific window. Full-screen Snip: Capture the entire screen.

The snip will be copied to your clipboard. Click the notification that appears in the bottom-right corner to open the snip in Snip & Sketch. Save the snip.

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use a cloud storage service: Services like Dropbox or Google Drive can automatically save your screenshots to the cloud.

Services like Dropbox or Google Drive can automatically save your screenshots to the cloud. Annotate your screenshots: Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add highlights, arrows, or text to your screenshots.

Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add highlights, arrows, or text to your screenshots. Consider using a dedicated screenshot tool: Programs like Greenshot or ShareX offer advanced features like scrolling screenshots and automatic uploading.

Comparison of Windows 10 Screenshot Methods

Method Description Saves Automatically? Captures Active Window? Annotation Tools? Ease of Use PrtScn Key Captures entire screen; requires pasting into an image editor. No No No Easy Windows Key + PrtScn Captures entire screen and saves it as a PNG file in the Screenshots folder. Yes No No Very Easy Alt + PrtScn Captures the active window; requires pasting into an image editor. No Yes No Easy Snipping Tool Offers various snip types and annotation tools. No Yes (Window Snip) Yes Moderate Snip & Sketch Offers various snip types and annotation tools; modern replacement for Snipping Tool. No Yes (Window Snip) Yes Moderate

Mastering Screen Captures on Windows 10

With these methods in your arsenal, you can easily capture anything on your Windows 10 screen. Choose the method that best suits your needs and start saving those important moments!

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of only a specific part of my screen? Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch and select the “Rectangular Snip” or “Free-form Snip” option.

Where are screenshots saved when I press Windows key + PrtScn? They are saved in the “Screenshots” folder within the “Pictures” folder in your user directory.

Can I take a screenshot while watching a video? Yes, all the methods described above will work while watching a video. However, some DRM-protected content might prevent you from capturing a screenshot.

Is there a way to take a scrolling screenshot on Windows 10? The built-in Windows tools don’t support scrolling screenshots. You’ll need to use a third-party application like Greenshot or ShareX.

