How To Print Google Maps Directions: A Step-by-Step Guide

Navigating new places is made significantly easier with Google Maps. But sometimes, relying solely on your phone’s screen isn’t ideal, especially when driving in areas with poor reception or when you prefer a physical copy for reference. Printing Google Maps directions provides a tangible guide, ensuring you stay on course without constant screen gazing.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to print Google Maps directions, whether you’re using a desktop computer or a mobile device. We’ll cover everything from planning your route to optimizing the printed version for clarity and ease of use.

Need a Paper Map? Here’s How to Print Google Maps Directions

Planning Your Route on Google Maps

Before you can print, you need to create your route.

Open Google Maps in your web browser or mobile app. Enter your starting point in the search bar. Enter your destination in the “Choose destination” field. Click the “Directions” button. Choose your preferred mode of transportation (driving, walking, public transit, etc.). Review the suggested route and make any necessary adjustments by dragging the route line or adding additional stops.

Printing from a Desktop Computer

Printing from a desktop offers the most control over the final output.

After planning your route, click the three horizontal lines (menu) in the top left corner. Select “Print” from the menu. A print preview window will appear. Customize your print options:

Choose whether to include maps.

Select your printer.

Adjust the page layout (portrait or landscape).

Click the “Print” button.

Printing from a Mobile Device (Workaround)

Google Maps mobile app doesn’t directly offer a print option. Here’s a workaround:

After planning your route, tap the three vertical dots (menu) in the top right corner. Select “Share directions.” Choose to email the directions to yourself. Open the email on your desktop computer. Click the link in the email to view the directions in Google Maps on your computer. Follow the steps in the “Printing from a Desktop Computer” section above.

Optimizing Your Printed Directions

To make your printed directions as useful as possible, consider these tips:

Choose “Print with maps” : This provides visual context alongside the text instructions.

: This provides visual context alongside the text instructions. Use landscape orientation : This can help fit more information on each page.

: This can help fit more information on each page. Highlight key turns : Use a highlighter to mark crucial turns before you leave.

: Use a highlighter to mark crucial turns before you leave. Consider printing only the essential pages: If your route is long, you may not need every page.

Tips for Using Printed Directions

Keep them accessible : Store the printed directions in a convenient location in your car, such as the glove compartment or center console.

: Store the printed directions in a convenient location in your car, such as the glove compartment or center console. Cross-reference with your GPS : Use the printed directions as a backup to your GPS device, especially in areas with spotty cell service.

: Use the printed directions as a backup to your GPS device, especially in areas with spotty cell service. Update if needed: If you anticipate changes to your route or road conditions, reprint the directions before your trip.

Route Ready, Print Ready

Printing Google Maps directions offers a reliable backup to electronic navigation, ensuring a smoother journey.

FAQ

Can I print directions from Google Maps on my phone? While the Google Maps app doesn’t have a direct print function, you can share the directions to your email and print from a desktop computer.

How do I print Google Maps directions without the map? In the print preview window on your desktop, uncheck the “Include maps” option.

Can I customize the font size before printing? Unfortunately, Google Maps doesn’t offer direct font size customization for printed directions. You may be able to adjust the font size in your browser’s print settings, but this may affect other elements of the page.

Is there a way to print a simplified version of the directions? Google Maps typically provides a concise set of directions. To further simplify, you can manually edit the printed directions to remove unnecessary details.

How can I save Google Maps directions as a PDF? In the print preview window, select “Save as PDF” as your printer option. This will create a PDF file that you can then print or share.

Comparison of Printing Methods

Feature Desktop Printing Mobile Workaround (Email & Print) Direct Printing Yes No Customization High Medium Convenience Medium Low Map Inclusion Yes Yes Best Use Case Detailed routes When mobile is the only option

Getting Around with Paper Maps

Printing Google Maps directions provides a simple, reliable way to navigate, especially when technology fails or a physical map is preferred. By following these steps, you can create a tangible guide for your next adventure, ensuring you reach your destination with ease.

