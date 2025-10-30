How To Cancel A Fubo Subscription: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Fubo is a popular streaming service that offers a variety of live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. While Fubo provides a great viewing experience, there may come a time when you need to cancel your subscription. Whether you’re switching to a different service or simply cutting back on expenses, this guide will walk you through the steps to cancel your Fubo subscription quickly and easily.

This comprehensive guide provides a clear, step-by-step process for canceling your Fubo subscription, ensuring a hassle-free experience. By following these instructions, you can confidently manage your streaming services and avoid unwanted charges. Let’s get started.

How Do I Cancel My Fubo Subscription?

Canceling your Fubo subscription is a straightforward process that can be completed online. Here’s how:

Access Your Fubo Account

Go to the Fubo website in your web browser. Click on “Sign In” in the upper right-hand corner. Enter your email address and password. Click “Sign In.”

Navigate to the Subscription Settings

Click on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner. Select “My Account” from the dropdown menu. Scroll down to the “Subscription & Billing” section.

Cancel Your Subscription

Click “Cancel Subscription”. Fubo may present you with alternative options, such as pausing your subscription or switching to a lower-priced plan. Review these options carefully. If you still want to cancel, select a reason for cancellation from the list provided. Click “Continue Cancellation.” Confirm your cancellation by clicking “Cancel Subscription.”

Confirmation

You should receive an email confirming your cancellation. Check your account to ensure that your subscription status is updated to “Canceled.”

Tips

Cancel Before Your Billing Date: To avoid being charged for the next billing cycle, make sure to cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before your next billing date.

To avoid being charged for the next billing cycle, make sure to cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before your next billing date. Keep Your Account Active: Even after canceling, you may still have access to Fubo until the end of your current billing period.

Even after canceling, you may still have access to Fubo until the end of your current billing period. Contact Support: If you encounter any issues during the cancellation process, contact Fubo’s customer support for assistance.

Comparison of Fubo Plans

Before canceling, it’s worth considering if a different plan might better suit your needs. Here’s a quick comparison of Fubo’s main plans:

Feature Pro Plan Elite Plan Premier Plan Price $$$ $$$$ $$$$$ Channels 175+ 240+ 250+ 4K Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous Streams 10 10 10 Cloud DVR 1000 hrs 1000 hrs 1000 hrs

Consider downgrading to a lower-tier plan instead of canceling altogether if channel selection or price is the main concern.

Managing Your Streaming Services

Successfully canceling your Fubo subscription helps you to control your entertainment expenses and tailor your streaming services to your specific needs.

FAQ

Can I get a refund if I cancel my Fubo subscription? Refund policies vary, so check Fubo’s terms of service or contact customer support to inquire about potential refunds.

What happens to my recordings if I cancel my Fubo subscription? Your cloud DVR recordings will be deleted when your subscription ends.

Can I reactivate my Fubo subscription after canceling? Yes, you can reactivate your Fubo subscription at any time by logging into your account and selecting a new plan.

Will I still have access to Fubo after canceling? You will typically have access to Fubo until the end of your current billing cycle.

How do I confirm my Fubo subscription is canceled? Check your account settings on the Fubo website or app, and look for a confirmation email indicating that your subscription has been canceled.

Related reading