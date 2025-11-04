How To Print Checks With MS Office: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Printing checks directly from your computer can streamline your financial tasks, saving you time and effort. Using Microsoft Office, specifically Word, allows you to create and print professional-looking checks from the comfort of your home or office. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step process to help you master this convenient method.

This process involves setting up your check template, configuring your printer, and ensuring that your checks are accurately printed. By following these instructions, you can avoid common pitfalls and enjoy the benefits of printing your own checks.

What’s the Best Way to Print Checks Using MS Office?

Setting Up Your Check Template in Microsoft Word

Open Microsoft Word: Launch Microsoft Word on your computer. Create a New Document: Click on “File” then “New” to start a blank document. Adjust Page Margins: Go to the “Layout” tab, then click “Margins.” Select “Narrow” to maximize the printable area. Insert a Table: Go to the “Insert” tab and click “Table.” Insert a table with the appropriate number of rows and columns to match the layout of your check. A common layout might be 3 rows and 3 columns. Adjust Table Dimensions:

Resize the table cells to match the dimensions of a standard check. Typical check dimensions are 6 inches wide and 2.75 inches high.

Adjust the row heights and column widths accordingly.

Add Check Information:

Fill in the necessary information such as:

Payee

Amount (both numerical and written)

Date

Your Name/Company Name

Address

Bank Information (Routing Number, Account Number)

Memo

Format Text:

Use appropriate fonts and sizes for each element. Standard fonts like Arial or Calibri are recommended.

Ensure the text is legible and aligns properly within the table cells.

Add Borders and Lines:

Add borders to the table to define the check’s boundaries.

Use lines to separate different sections of the check, such as the payee and amount fields.

Insert a Signature Line:

Add a line for your signature. You can either type a line or insert a graphical representation of your signature.

Save the Template: Save the document as a template (.dotx) for future use. Go to “File,” then “Save As,” and select “Word Template (*.dotx)” from the “Save as type” dropdown.

Configuring Your Printer for Check Printing

Load Check Paper: Place the check paper into your printer’s paper tray. Ensure the checks are oriented correctly for printing. Access Printer Settings:

Go to “File” in Word, then click “Print.”

Select your printer from the dropdown menu.

Adjust Printer Properties:

Click on “Printer Properties” (or a similar option, depending on your printer).

Navigate to the “Paper/Quality” tab (or similar).

Select Paper Type:

Choose the appropriate paper type. If you have a specific setting for “Check Paper,” select that. Otherwise, choose a similar option like “Card Stock” or “Heavy Paper.”

Adjust Print Quality:

Set the print quality to “Normal” or “High” to ensure clear and legible printing.

Disable Scaling:

Ensure that the “Scaling” option is set to “Actual Size” or “100%” to prevent the check from being resized during printing.

Test Print:

Print a test check on plain paper to verify the alignment and formatting.

Make any necessary adjustments to the template or printer settings based on the test print.

Printing Your Checks

Open the Check Template: Open the check template (.dotx) you saved earlier in Microsoft Word. Enter Check Details: Fill in the specific details for the check you are printing, such as the payee, amount, and date. Review the Information: Double-check all the information to ensure accuracy. Print the Check:

Go to “File” then “Print.”

Verify that your printer is selected.

Click “Print” to print the check.

Verify the Printed Check: After printing, carefully examine the check to ensure all the information is printed correctly and legibly.

Tips for Printing Checks with MS Office

Use High-Quality Check Paper: Invest in high-quality check paper to ensure your checks look professional and are compatible with your printer.

Protect your MICR line: The MICR line (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) at the bottom of the check is critical for processing. Use MICR toner if possible.

Regularly Update Your Template: Keep your check template updated with any changes to your bank information or company details.

Store Templates Securely: Save your check templates in a secure location to prevent unauthorized access.

Consider Security Features: Add security features like watermarks or microprinting to your checks to prevent fraud.

Always do a test print: Before printing on check stock, always print a test on plain paper to check alignment.

Check Printing Made Easy

Printing checks using Microsoft Office can be a straightforward process when you follow the right steps. By setting up a well-designed template and configuring your printer correctly, you can efficiently manage your check-printing needs.

FAQ

Can I use Microsoft Excel to print checks? While possible, Microsoft Word is generally preferred for creating check templates due to its superior formatting capabilities.

What kind of paper should I use to print checks? Use check paper specifically designed for laser or inkjet printers, depending on your printer type.

How do I ensure the MICR line is printed correctly? Use MICR toner and ensure your printer settings are properly configured to print the MICR line accurately.

Is it safe to print checks from home? Yes, but take precautions such as using secure templates, high-quality paper, and adding security features to prevent fraud.

Can I customize my check template with logos and colors? Yes, you can customize your check template with logos and colors, but ensure that the essential information remains clear and legible.

Comparison of Check Printing Methods

Feature MS Office (Word) Dedicated Check Printing Software Cost Low (if you own MS Office) Higher (software purchase) Customization Moderate High Security Features Basic Advanced Ease of Use Moderate High MICR Printing Requires MICR toner Built-in support

Final Thoughts

With a little preparation, printing checks from Microsoft Office can be a time-saving way to manage your finances.

