How To Find BIOS Key Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Accessing the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) on your Windows 11 computer is essential for troubleshooting, configuring hardware settings, or changing the boot order. However, figuring out the correct key to press during startup can be tricky, as it varies depending on your computer’s manufacturer. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to help you identify and use the correct BIOS key for your Windows 11 system.

Whether you need to adjust boot settings to install a new operating system, diagnose hardware issues, or simply explore advanced system configurations, knowing how to access the BIOS is a valuable skill. This guide will walk you through several methods to find the BIOS key specific to your computer, ensuring you can confidently navigate the BIOS settings in Windows 11.

What’s the BIOS Key on My Windows 11 PC?

Identifying the correct BIOS key can seem daunting, but it’s often a straightforward process. Here are several methods you can use to find the BIOS key for your Windows 11 computer:

Check Your Computer’s Documentation or Manufacturer’s Website

Locate Your Computer’s Model Number: This is usually found on a sticker on your computer case or in your system information. Visit the Manufacturer’s Website: Go to the support section of your computer manufacturer’s website (e.g., Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo). Search for Your Model: Enter your model number to find the documentation or support page for your specific computer. Look for BIOS Information: The documentation should list the specific key required to enter the BIOS setup. Common keys include Del , F2 , F12 , Esc , or F10 .

Use Windows Settings to Find the BIOS Key

Open Settings: Press Win + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Recovery Options: Click on System in the left sidebar, then select Recovery . Advanced Startup: Locate the “Advanced startup” section and click the Restart now button. Troubleshoot Options: After your computer restarts, you’ll see a “Choose an option” screen. Click on Troubleshoot . Advanced Options: Select Advanced options . UEFI Firmware Settings: If your computer uses UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface), you should see an option labeled UEFI Firmware Settings . Click on it. Restart to BIOS: Click Restart . Your computer will restart directly into the BIOS setup utility.

Consult Online Forums and Communities

Search Online Forums: Use search engines to find forums or communities related to your computer’s brand or model. Describe Your Issue: Post a question specifying your computer’s model and ask for the correct BIOS key. Review Existing Threads: Look for similar questions that have already been answered.

Common BIOS Keys by Manufacturer

Here’s a table summarizing common BIOS keys for various computer manufacturers:

Manufacturer Common BIOS Keys Dell F2, F12 HP Esc, F10, F1 ASUS Del, F2 Lenovo F2, Fn + F2 Acer F2, Del MSI Del Gigabyte Del Samsung F2 Toshiba F2, F12, Esc

Tips

Act Fast: The window to press the BIOS key during startup is very brief. Be ready to press the key as soon as your computer starts.

The window to press the BIOS key during startup is very brief. Be ready to press the key as soon as your computer starts. Multiple Attempts: If you miss the window, simply restart your computer and try again.

If you miss the window, simply restart your computer and try again. Check the Boot Screen: Some computers display a message on the boot screen indicating which key to press for BIOS setup.

Some computers display a message on the boot screen indicating which key to press for BIOS setup. Use the Correct Key: Ensure you’re pressing the correct key. Some keys require holding down the Fn key as well.

Accessing BIOS Made Easy

Finding the BIOS key in Windows 11 doesn’t have to be a headache. By using the methods described above, you can quickly identify the correct key for your computer and access the BIOS settings with confidence.

FAQ

How do I know if I’m pressing the BIOS key at the right time? The boot screen usually flashes a message indicating which key to press for setup. Watch for this message and press the key immediately.

What if I can’t find the UEFI Firmware Settings option in Advanced options? If you don’t see this option, your computer may not use UEFI, or Fast Startup might be enabled. Try disabling Fast Startup in Power Options and try again.

Can I damage my computer by changing settings in the BIOS? Yes, incorrect settings can cause instability or prevent your computer from booting. Only change settings if you understand their function or have specific instructions.

What if I press the wrong key during startup? Usually, nothing will happen. Your computer will continue to boot normally. Simply restart and try again with the correct key.

Why do different manufacturers use different BIOS keys? BIOS keys are determined by the motherboard manufacturer and are not standardized across all computers.

Related reading