How To Open AOL Mail Directly To Inbox (Easy Guide)

Are you tired of landing on the AOL Today page every time you open your email? Many users find the AOL Today page, with its news and features, a distraction when all they want is to check their inbox. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to bypass the AOL Today page and go straight to your AOL Mail inbox, saving you time and frustration.

This guide will walk you through the steps to configure your AOL Mail settings so that you land directly in your inbox upon login. Whether you’re using a desktop browser or the AOL mobile app, we’ll cover the methods to ensure a streamlined email experience.

How Do I Make AOL Mail Open to My Inbox?

Changing Your AOL Mail Settings on Desktop

Sign in to your AOL Mail account: Go to the AOL website and enter your username and password to log in. Access Settings: Once logged in, look for the “Options” or “Settings” menu. This is usually located in the upper right-hand corner of the page, often represented by a gear icon. Select “Mail Settings”: Within the “Options” menu, find and click on “Mail Settings” or a similar option that leads to your email preferences. Look for “Basic Settings” or “General”: The exact wording may vary, but you’re looking for a section that controls the basic behavior of your email account. Find the “Start Page” or “Landing Page” Option: Within the basic settings, there should be an option to choose your start page or landing page. Select “Inbox”: From the dropdown menu or list of options, choose “Inbox” as your preferred start page. Save Changes: Be sure to click the “Save” or “Apply” button to save your new settings.

Adjusting AOL App Settings on Mobile

Open the AOL App: Launch the AOL Mail app on your smartphone or tablet. Access the Menu: Tap on the menu icon, typically represented by three horizontal lines, usually located in the top left corner. Go to Settings: Scroll down the menu and select “Settings.” Find “General Settings” or “Preferences”: Look for a section that controls the general behavior of the app. Locate “Start Page” or “Landing Page”: Find the option to customize your start page. Choose “Inbox”: Select “Inbox” as your preferred landing page. Close and Restart the App: Close the app completely and then reopen it to ensure the changes take effect.

Clearing Cache and Cookies (If Necessary)

If the above steps don’t immediately work, try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies. This can sometimes resolve issues with website settings not being applied correctly.

Open Browser Settings: Access your browser’s settings menu. Find “Privacy” or “History”: Look for a section related to privacy or browsing history. Clear Browsing Data: Choose the option to clear browsing data, including cache and cookies. Restart Your Browser: Close and reopen your browser after clearing the data.

Tips

Make sure you are logged in to the correct AOL Mail account when making changes.

If you’re using multiple devices, repeat these steps on each device to ensure consistent behavior.

Regularly check your AOL Mail settings to ensure they haven’t been inadvertently changed.

Comparison of Desktop and Mobile Settings

Feature Desktop Mobile Access Via web browser Via AOL Mail app Menu Location Top right corner (Options/Settings) Top left corner (Menu icon) Setting Location Mail Settings -> Basic/General Settings -> General Settings/Preferences Action Select “Inbox” as start page and save Select “Inbox” as landing page and save

Straight to Your AOL Inbox

By following these steps, you can customize your AOL Mail experience to open directly to your inbox, saving you time and making it easier to manage your emails.

FAQ

How do I access AOL Mail settings on my computer? You can access AOL Mail settings by logging in to your account, clicking “Options” or the gear icon in the upper right corner, and then selecting “Mail Settings.”

Why does my AOL Mail keep opening to the Today page? The default setting for AOL Mail is often to open to the Today page. You need to change your settings to specify that you want it to open to your inbox instead.

Can I change the start page on the AOL mobile app? Yes, you can change the start page on the AOL mobile app by going to the menu, selecting “Settings,” and then choosing “Inbox” as your preferred landing page.

What if changing the settings doesn’t work? If changing the settings doesn’t work, try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies or restarting the AOL Mail app. This can help ensure the new settings are applied correctly.

