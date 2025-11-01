How To Show Hidden Files On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Windows 11, like its predecessors, has a feature that allows you to hide certain files and folders. This can be useful for protecting system files or keeping personal data out of sight. However, there may come a time when you need to access these hidden items. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to show hidden files on Windows 11, ensuring you can find what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re troubleshooting an issue, modifying system settings, or simply trying to locate a file you thought was missing, understanding how to reveal hidden files and folders is a valuable skill for any Windows 11 user. Let’s dive into the different methods you can use to make these hidden items visible.

How Do I Make Hidden Files Visible in Windows 11?

Using File Explorer Options

Open File Explorer: Click the File Explorer icon on your taskbar, or press the Windows key + E to open it. Click on “View”: In the File Explorer ribbon at the top, click on the “View” tab. Select “Show”: In the “Show” group, click on “Hidden items”. This will toggle the visibility of hidden files and folders.

Alternatively, you can click the “Options” button in the “Show” group.

Go to the “View” Tab: In the Folder Options window, click on the “View” tab. Find “Hidden files and folders”: Under the “Hidden files and folders” section, select “Show hidden files, folders, and drives”. Apply the Changes: Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.

Using Command Prompt

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Press the Windows key , type “cmd”, right-click on “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as administrator”. Type the Command: Type the following command and press Enter:

“ attrib -h -r -s /s /d drive:\*.\* ` Replace "drive" with the letter of the drive you want to show hidden files on (e.g., C:`).

-h removes the hidden attribute.

removes the hidden attribute. -r removes the read-only attribute.

removes the read-only attribute. -s removes the system attribute.

removes the system attribute. /s processes matching files in the current folder and all subfolders.

processes matching files in the current folder and all subfolders. /d processes folders as well.

Using Windows Terminal

Open Windows Terminal: Press the Windows key , type “terminal”, and select “Windows Terminal”. Choose a Profile: Select either PowerShell or Command Prompt from the dropdown menu at the top. Type the Command: Use the same command as in Command Prompt:

“ attrib -h -r -s /s /d drive:\*.\* “ Replace “drive” with the appropriate drive letter.

Understanding File Attributes

Windows uses attributes to define certain properties of files and folders, including whether they are hidden. Here’s a brief explanation of the attributes used in the Command Prompt command:

Attribute Description -h Hidden attribute. Removes the hidden status. -r Read-only attribute. Removes the read-only status. -s System attribute. Removes the system status.

Tips

Be cautious when modifying or deleting hidden system files, as doing so could potentially cause instability or errors in your operating system.

If you only need to access hidden files temporarily, remember to hide them again after you’re finished to maintain the security and organization of your system.

Consider creating a system restore point before making any significant changes to system files or settings.

Unveiling Hidden Files on Windows 11

Showing hidden files on Windows 11 is a straightforward process, whether you prefer using the graphical interface of File Explorer or the command-line tools. With these methods, you can easily access and manage previously hidden items on your system.

FAQ

Why are some files hidden by default? Hidden files are often system files or configuration files that users shouldn’t typically modify directly. This helps prevent accidental changes that could cause issues with the operating system.

Is it safe to show hidden files? Yes, it’s generally safe to show hidden files. However, be cautious when modifying or deleting hidden system files, as this could potentially cause problems.

How do I hide files again after showing them? You can hide files again by reversing the steps you took to show them. In File Explorer, select “Don’t show hidden files, folders, or drives” in the Folder Options. In Command Prompt, use the +h attribute instead of -h .

Will showing hidden files affect my computer’s performance? No, showing hidden files will not significantly affect your computer’s performance. The files are still there, just not visible by default.

Can viruses hide themselves as hidden files? Yes, some malware can hide itself as hidden files to avoid detection. It’s important to have a good antivirus program and scan your system regularly.

Related reading