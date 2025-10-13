How To Install Snipping Tool Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Snipping Tool is an invaluable utility in Windows 11, allowing you to capture screenshots of your screen with ease. Whether you need to grab a quick image of an error message, save a portion of a website, or share something visual with a friend, the Snipping Tool is there to help. While it usually comes pre-installed, there are situations where you might need to install or reinstall it.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to installing the Snipping Tool on Windows 11. We’ll cover everything from checking if it’s already installed to downloading and installing it from the Microsoft Store, ensuring you have this essential tool at your fingertips.

How Do I Get the Snipping Tool on Windows 11?

If you can’t find the Snipping Tool on your Windows 11 device, follow these instructions to install it.

Check if Snipping Tool Is Already Installed

Before attempting a fresh installation, confirm whether the Snipping Tool is already present on your system.

Click the Start button: This is the Windows icon, typically located in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Type “Snipping Tool”: Begin typing the name of the application. Check the search results: If the Snipping Tool is installed, it will appear in the search results. If it does, you don’t need to install it again.

Install Snipping Tool from Microsoft Store

If the Snipping Tool isn’t already installed, you can easily download and install it from the Microsoft Store.

Open the Microsoft Store: Click on the Microsoft Store icon on your taskbar or search for it in the Start menu. Search for “Snipping Tool”: Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar located at the top of the Microsoft Store window and press Enter. Select the Snipping Tool App: Look for the official Snipping Tool app published by Microsoft Corporation in the search results and click on it. Click the “Install” button: On the Snipping Tool app page, click the “Install” button. Wait for the Installation to Complete: The Microsoft Store will download and install the Snipping Tool on your system. This process may take a few minutes, depending on your internet speed. Launch the Snipping Tool: Once the installation is complete, you can launch the Snipping Tool by clicking the “Open” button on the app page or by searching for it in the Start menu.

Repair or Reset Snipping Tool (If Already Installed)

If you’re experiencing issues with the Snipping Tool, repairing or resetting it can often resolve the problem.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the Settings menu. Select Apps & Features: Click on “Apps & features” in the Apps menu. Find Snipping Tool: Scroll down and locate “Snipping Tool” in the list of installed apps. Click the three vertical dots: Click the three vertical dots next to the Snipping Tool. Select Advanced Options: Click on “Advanced options.” Try the Repair Option: Scroll down to the “Reset” section and first click on the “Repair” button. Check if the Snipping Tool works after the repair. Try the Reset Option (If Repair Doesn’t Work): If repairing doesn’t fix the issue, click the “Reset” button. This will reset the app to its default settings, deleting any stored data.

Using Optional Features to Install Snipping Tool

Windows 11 also allows you to install Snipping Tool as an optional feature.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the Settings menu. Select Optional Features: Click on “Optional features” in the Apps menu. Click View Features: Click the “View Features” button. Search for Snipping Tool: Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar. Select Snipping Tool: Check the box next to “Snipping Tool.” Click Next and Install: Click the “Next” button and then click the “Install” button to install the Snipping Tool.

Tips

Always ensure your Windows 11 is up-to-date to avoid compatibility issues with the Snipping Tool.

If you encounter any errors during installation, try restarting your computer and attempting the installation again.

Check your internet connection, as a stable connection is required to download the Snipping Tool from the Microsoft Store.

Snipping Tool Alternatives

If you’re looking for alternatives to the Snipping Tool, here’s a quick comparison of some popular options:

Feature Snipping Tool Snagit Greenshot Lightshot Price Free Paid Free Free Basic Snips Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced Editing No Yes Limited Limited Scrolling Capture No Yes No No Annotation Tools Basic Extensive Moderate Moderate

Enjoy Effortless Screenshots

By following these steps, you can easily install or reinstall the Snipping Tool on your Windows 11 device and start capturing screenshots with ease. Whether you are documenting a process, sharing information, or simply saving a moment, the Snipping Tool is a valuable asset for any Windows 11 user.

FAQ

How do I open Snipping Tool in Windows 11?

You can open the Snipping Tool by searching for it in the Start menu or by pressing the Windows key + Shift + S.

Why is my Snipping Tool not working?

If your Snipping Tool isn’t working, try repairing or resetting it in the Apps & Features settings. You can also try reinstalling it from the Microsoft Store.

Is Snipping Tool free on Windows 11?

Yes, the Snipping Tool is a free built-in application on Windows 11.

Can I use Snipping Tool to record video?

No, the Snipping Tool is designed for capturing screenshots only. For video recording, you’ll need to use a different application, such as the Xbox Game Bar or a third-party screen recorder.

