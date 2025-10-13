How To Do Disk Cleanup On Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your Windows 11 system running smoothly requires regular maintenance, and one essential task is disk cleanup. Over time, your computer accumulates temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data that can slow down performance and consume valuable storage space. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step approach to effectively clean your disk and optimize your Windows 11 experience.

Disk Cleanup is a built-in Windows utility designed to remove these unwanted files and free up disk space. By following the steps outlined below, you can easily remove temporary internet files, downloaded program files, recycle bin contents, and other items that contribute to system clutter. Performing regular disk cleanup can improve your computer’s speed, responsiveness, and overall efficiency.

How Do I Run Disk Cleanup on Windows 11?

Accessing Disk Cleanup

Click the Start button. Type “Disk Cleanup” in the search bar. Click the Disk Cleanup app from the search results.

Selecting the Drive

In the Disk Cleanup dialog box, select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive, where Windows is installed). Click OK.

Calculating Space

Disk Cleanup will calculate how much space you can free up on the selected drive. This may take a few moments.

Choosing Files to Delete

In the Disk Cleanup window, you will see a list of file types that can be removed. Check the boxes next to the file types you want to delete. Common options include:

Downloaded Program Files

Temporary Internet Files

Windows Error Reports and Feedback Diagnostics

DirectX Shader Cache

Recycle Bin

Temporary Files

Thumbnails

Click OK.

Confirming Deletion

A confirmation dialog box will appear, asking if you are sure you want to permanently delete these files. Click Delete Files.

Cleaning Up System Files (Optional)

In the Disk Cleanup window, click the Clean up system files button. Select the drive you want to clean (again, usually the C: drive). Click OK. Disk Cleanup will recalculate the space you can free up, including system files. Check the boxes next to the file types you want to delete, including:

Windows Update Cleanup

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

Previous Windows installation(s)

Click OK. Click Delete Files to confirm.

Monitoring Progress

Disk Cleanup will begin deleting the selected files. The time this takes depends on the amount of data being removed.

System File Cleanup vs. Regular Disk Cleanup

Feature System File Cleanup Regular Disk Cleanup Access Requires administrator privileges Standard user access File Types Includes Windows Update Cleanup, Previous OS Installs Focuses on temporary files, recycle bin, thumbnails Impact on System Can remove large amounts of data, reclaim significant space Cleans up common user-generated files Frequency of Use Less frequent, typically after major updates More frequent, as part of regular maintenance

Tips for Effective Disk Cleanup

Empty the Recycle Bin regularly: Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin to permanently remove deleted files.

Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin to permanently remove deleted files. Consider using Storage Sense: Windows 11 has a feature called Storage Sense that can automatically clean up temporary files and manage storage space. You can find it in Settings > System > Storage.

Windows 11 has a feature called Storage Sense that can automatically clean up temporary files and manage storage space. You can find it in Settings > System > Storage. Defragment your hard drive (if applicable): If you have a traditional hard drive (HDD), defragmenting it after cleaning up files can further improve performance. This is not necessary for Solid State Drives (SSDs).

If you have a traditional hard drive (HDD), defragmenting it after cleaning up files can further improve performance. This is not necessary for Solid State Drives (SSDs). Be cautious when deleting files: Double-check the file types you are selecting to avoid accidentally deleting important data.

Double-check the file types you are selecting to avoid accidentally deleting important data. Schedule regular cleanups: Make it a habit to run Disk Cleanup periodically to maintain optimal performance.

Keeping Your System Tidy

Regularly performing Disk Cleanup is a simple yet effective way to maintain a healthy and responsive Windows 11 system. By removing unnecessary files and optimizing storage space, you can ensure a smoother and more efficient computing experience.

FAQ

How often should I run Disk Cleanup? It depends on your usage, but running Disk Cleanup once a month is a good starting point. If you frequently download files or use your computer heavily, you may want to run it more often.

Is Disk Cleanup safe to use? Yes, Disk Cleanup is a safe tool to use. It only removes files that are considered unnecessary or temporary. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check the file types you’re selecting to avoid accidentally deleting important data.

Can Disk Cleanup improve my computer’s performance? Yes, Disk Cleanup can improve your computer’s performance by freeing up disk space and reducing clutter. This can lead to faster boot times, smoother application performance, and improved overall responsiveness.

What is the difference between Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense? Disk Cleanup is a manual tool that allows you to select specific file types to delete. Storage Sense is an automatic feature that can clean up temporary files and manage storage space in the background. Storage Sense can be configured to run automatically on a schedule or when your disk space is low.

Should I clean up system files every time I run Disk Cleanup? Cleaning up system files can free up even more disk space, but it’s not necessary to do it every time you run Disk Cleanup. Consider cleaning up system files after major Windows updates or when you notice your disk space is running low.

