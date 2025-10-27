How To Connect To The Internet On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Connecting to the internet is a fundamental task for any Windows 11 user. Whether you’re setting up a new computer or troubleshooting connectivity issues, this guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of the various methods available to get you online. We’ll cover connecting via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and even mobile hotspots.

This article will explain each method in detail, ensuring that even those with limited technical experience can easily follow along. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to confidently connect to the internet on your Windows 11 device and enjoy seamless online access.

What are the ways to connect to the internet on Windows 11?

Connecting via Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi is the most common method for connecting to the internet on Windows 11, offering convenience and flexibility. Here’s how to connect:

Click the Network icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen). This icon may look like a globe or a Wi-Fi symbol. A list of available Wi-Fi networks will appear. Select the network you want to connect to. If the network is password-protected, enter the password when prompted. Click “Connect.” If prompted, choose whether you want your PC to be discoverable on the network. This setting affects network sharing and device visibility.

Connecting via Ethernet

An Ethernet connection provides a stable and reliable internet connection directly to your router or modem.

Plug one end of an Ethernet cable into the Ethernet port on your computer. Plug the other end into an available Ethernet port on your router or modem. Windows 11 should automatically detect the Ethernet connection and connect to the internet. If not, proceed to the next steps. Right-click the Start button and select “Settings.” Click “Network & Internet.” Click “Ethernet.” Ensure that the Ethernet connection is enabled. If it’s disabled, click the toggle to enable it.

Connecting via Mobile Hotspot

If you have a smartphone with a mobile hotspot feature, you can use it to share its internet connection with your Windows 11 computer.

Enable the mobile hotspot on your smartphone. The exact steps vary depending on your phone’s operating system (Android or iOS). On your Windows 11 computer, click the Network icon in the system tray. Select your smartphone’s hotspot from the list of available Wi-Fi networks. Enter the password for the hotspot (if required). Click “Connect.”

Troubleshooting Connection Issues

Sometimes, connecting to the internet can be problematic. Here are some common troubleshooting steps:

Restart your computer and modem/router. This is often the simplest and most effective solution.

This is often the simplest and most effective solution. Check the Ethernet cable to ensure it is securely connected at both ends.

to ensure it is securely connected at both ends. Run the Windows Network Troubleshooter.

Right-click the Network icon in the system tray. Select “Troubleshoot problems.” Follow the on-screen instructions.

Update your network adapter drivers. Outdated drivers can cause connectivity issues.

Right-click the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand “Network adapters.” Right-click on your network adapter and select “Update driver.” Choose to search automatically for updated drivers.

Disable and re-enable your network adapter.

Right-click the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand “Network adapters.” Right-click on your network adapter and select “Disable device.” Wait a few seconds, then right-click on the adapter again and select “Enable device.”

Tips for a Stable Connection

Keep your router firmware updated.

Position your router in a central location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage.

for optimal Wi-Fi coverage. Avoid placing your router near electronic devices that can cause interference.

that can cause interference. Use a strong password for your Wi-Fi network to prevent unauthorized access.

for your Wi-Fi network to prevent unauthorized access. Consider using a Wi-Fi analyzer app to identify the least congested channel for your network.

Let’s compare the connection types:

Comparison of Connection Types

Feature Wi-Fi Ethernet Mobile Hotspot Speed Varies depending on network and router Generally faster and more consistent Dependent on cellular signal strength Reliability Can be affected by interference More stable and reliable Can be unreliable due to cellular coverage Mobility High Limited High Security Can be vulnerable if not properly secured More secure Can be vulnerable if not properly secured Data Usage Unlimited (usually) Unlimited (usually) Limited by data plan

Getting Back Online

Connecting to the internet on Windows 11 doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By following these steps, you can quickly and easily get your computer online, whether it’s through Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or a mobile hotspot.

FAQ

How do I find my Wi-Fi password on Windows 11?

You can find your Wi-Fi password in the Wi-Fi settings under Network and Internet. Look for the option to view the security key.

Why is my internet connection so slow on Windows 11?

Slow internet speeds can be caused by various factors, including a weak Wi-Fi signal, outdated drivers, or network congestion. Try troubleshooting steps like restarting your modem/router and updating your network adapter drivers.

How do I set up a VPN on Windows 11?

You can set up a VPN connection in the VPN settings under Network and Internet. You’ll need to provide the VPN server address, username, and password.

Can I connect to multiple Wi-Fi networks at the same time on Windows 11?

No, Windows 11 only allows you to connect to one Wi-Fi network at a time.

How do I disconnect from a Wi-Fi network on Windows 11?

Click the Network icon in the system tray, select the Wi-Fi network you’re connected to, and click “Disconnect.”

Related reading