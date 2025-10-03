Best Messaging Apps Without A Phone Number

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Staying connected is crucial in today’s world, but sometimes you might want to keep your phone number private. Luckily, there are several excellent messaging apps that allow you to communicate without needing to reveal your personal phone number. These apps offer a range of features, from simple text messaging to video calls and file sharing, all while prioritizing your privacy.

This article explores the 10 best messaging apps that work without a phone number, highlighting their key features and benefits. Whether you’re concerned about privacy, want a separate messaging account for work, or simply prefer not to share your number, these apps offer a convenient and secure way to stay in touch.

What Are The Best Messaging Apps That Don’t Need a Phone Number?

Signal

Signal is renowned for its strong encryption and commitment to privacy. It allows you to send text, voice, and video messages, share files, and make voice and video calls, all with end-to-end encryption. This ensures that only you and the recipient can read your messages. Signal uses your existing phone number for initial registration, but it’s primarily used for verification and can be disconnected after setup, allowing you to communicate using a unique username.

Signal’s focus on security makes it a top choice for users who prioritize privacy. The app is open-source, meaning its code is publicly available for review, further enhancing its trustworthiness. It’s a reliable and feature-rich messaging app that puts your privacy first.

End-to-end encryption for all communications

Open-source code for transparency

Disappearing messages feature

Available on multiple platforms (iOS, Android, desktop)

Free

Telegram

Telegram is a popular messaging app known for its speed and security. While it typically uses phone numbers for registration, it offers a feature called “Secret Chats” that provides end-to-end encryption. These chats are not stored on Telegram’s servers and automatically self-destruct after a set period. Telegram also allows you to create a username, which you can use to communicate with others without sharing your phone number.

Telegram’s channels and groups are particularly popular, allowing you to broadcast messages to a large audience or participate in community discussions. The app also supports bots that can automate tasks and provide additional functionality.

Secret Chats with end-to-end encryption

Large group support (up to 200,000 members)

Channels for broadcasting messages

Cloud-based storage for messages and files

Free

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally. While it traditionally requires a phone number for registration, there are workarounds that allow you to use it without revealing your primary number. One method involves using a temporary or virtual phone number from services like Google Voice or TextNow.

WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for all messages by default, ensuring that your conversations are private. It also supports voice and video calls, file sharing, and group chats. Its widespread adoption makes it easy to connect with friends and family worldwide.

End-to-end encryption by default

Voice and video calls

File sharing

Cross-platform compatibility

Free

Session

Session is a privacy-focused messaging app that doesn’t require a phone number or email address to register. It uses a decentralized network and onion routing to protect your identity and encrypt your messages. Session’s decentralized nature means that there is no central server to be hacked or monitored.

Session’s commitment to anonymity and security makes it an excellent choice for users who want the highest level of privacy. The app is open-source and regularly audited to ensure its security.

No phone number or email required

Decentralized network

Onion routing for anonymity

Open-source and regularly audited

Free

Threema

Threema is a secure messaging app that prioritizes data privacy. It doesn’t require a phone number or email address; instead, it generates a unique Threema ID for each user. This ID is used to identify you within the app, allowing you to communicate anonymously.

Threema offers end-to-end encryption for all messages, voice calls, and file transfers. It also allows you to verify the identity of your contacts by scanning their QR codes, ensuring that you’re communicating with the right person.

No phone number or email required

Unique Threema ID for anonymity

End-to-end encryption

QR code contact verification

$4.99

Wire

Wire is a secure messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption for all communications. It allows you to send text, voice, and video messages, share files, and make voice and video calls. Wire is available on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and web browsers.

Wire allows registration without a phone number using an email address. Wire’s focus on security and collaboration makes it a popular choice for businesses and individuals alike.

End-to-end encryption

Available on multiple platforms

Group collaboration features

Secure file sharing

Free (Personal Use), Paid plans available for business

Element

Element is an open-source messaging app built on the Matrix protocol. It allows you to communicate securely with other Element users or connect to other Matrix-based services. Element offers end-to-end encryption for all messages, voice calls, and video calls.

Element allows registration without a phone number using an email address. Element’s open-source nature and interoperability make it a versatile choice for users who want a secure and flexible messaging platform.

Open-source and decentralized

End-to-end encryption

Cross-platform compatibility

Interoperability with other Matrix-based services

Free (Personal Use), Paid plans available for business

Jami

Jami is a free and open-source messaging app that doesn’t require a central server or phone number. It uses a peer-to-peer network to connect users directly, ensuring that your communications are private and secure. Jami offers end-to-end encryption for all messages, voice calls, and video calls.

Jami’s decentralized nature and commitment to privacy make it an excellent choice for users who want a messaging app that respects their freedom and security.

Free and open-source

Decentralized peer-to-peer network

End-to-end encryption

No central server or phone number required

Free

Silence

Silence is an SMS/MMS app that encrypts your messages locally on your device. It doesn’t require a server or internet connection to send encrypted messages to other Silence users. Silence uses your existing phone number, but the encryption ensures that your messages are private and secure.

Silence is a good choice for users who want to encrypt their SMS/MMS messages without switching to a different messaging app.

Encrypts SMS/MMS messages

No server or internet connection required for encrypted messages

Uses your existing phone number

Open-source

Free

Briar

Briar is a messaging app designed for activists, journalists, and anyone who needs a secure and resilient way to communicate. It connects directly to your contacts using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or the internet, without relying on a central server. Briar offers end-to-end encryption for all messages and supports direct messaging, group chats, and forums.

Briar’s focus on resilience and security makes it an excellent choice for users who need to communicate in challenging environments.

Peer-to-peer messaging

End-to-end encryption

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and internet connectivity

Designed for secure and resilient communication

Free

Feature Comparison

App Phone Number Required Encryption Key Features Pricing Signal Initially, for verification End-to-end Open-source, disappearing messages Free Telegram Yes (with workarounds) End-to-end (Secret Chats) Large groups, channels, bots Free WhatsApp Yes (with workarounds) End-to-end Voice/video calls, file sharing Free

| Session | No

FAQ

How do I stop 10 best messaging apps that work without a phone number?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 10 best messaging apps that work without a phone number affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 10 best messaging apps that work without a phone number?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 10 best messaging apps that work without a phone number?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading