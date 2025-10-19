How To Increase Virtual Memory In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Virtual memory is a crucial component of Windows 11 that helps your computer run smoothly, especially when dealing with memory-intensive applications. It acts as a backup when your physical RAM (Random Access Memory) is fully utilized, using a portion of your hard drive as an extension of your RAM. By increasing virtual memory, you can potentially improve system performance and prevent crashes or slowdowns.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step process to increase virtual memory in Windows 11, ensuring you can optimize your system for demanding tasks and applications. We’ll cover everything you need to know to adjust the settings correctly and understand the implications of these changes.

How Do I Increase My Virtual Memory in Windows 11?

Access System Properties

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type sysdm.cpl and press Enter . This will open the System Properties window.

Navigate to Advanced Settings

In the System Properties window, click on the Advanced tab. Under the “Performance” section, click the Settings button.

Adjust Virtual Memory Settings

In the Performance Options window, click on the Advanced tab. Under the “Virtual memory” section, click the Change button.

Disable Automatic Management

Uncheck the box labeled Automatically manage paging file size for all drives .

Select Custom Size

Select the drive where Windows 11 is installed (usually the C: drive). Click the Custom size option.

Set Initial and Maximum Size

In the “Initial size (MB)” box, enter the desired initial size of the virtual memory. A good starting point is 1.5 times your physical RAM. For example, if you have 8GB of RAM, enter 12288 (8GB x 1024 x 1.5). In the “Maximum size (MB)” box, enter the desired maximum size of the virtual memory. A good value is 3 times your physical RAM. For example, if you have 8GB of RAM, enter 24576 (8GB x 1024 x 3). Click the Set button. Click OK to close the Virtual Memory window. Click OK to close the Performance Options window. Click OK to close the System Properties window.

Restart Your Computer

Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Tips

Monitor your system performance after making changes. If you experience issues, revert to the default settings or adjust the size accordingly.

Avoid setting the virtual memory size too high, as it can waste disk space and potentially slow down your system if the hard drive is significantly slower than your RAM.

Consider using an SSD (Solid State Drive) for your operating system and virtual memory, as it offers significantly faster read/write speeds compared to traditional HDDs.

Virtual Memory Size Recommendations

Physical RAM Recommended Initial Size Recommended Maximum Size 4GB 6144 MB 12288 MB 8GB 12288 MB 24576 MB 16GB 24576 MB 49152 MB 32GB 49152 MB 98304 MB

Optimizing Your Windows 11 Experience

By following these steps, you can effectively increase virtual memory in Windows 11, potentially enhancing your system’s performance and stability, especially when running demanding applications or multitasking heavily. Remember to monitor your system’s behavior after making changes and adjust the settings as needed to achieve the best results.

FAQ

What is virtual memory? Virtual memory is a feature of Windows that uses a portion of your hard drive as an extension of your RAM when the physical RAM is fully utilized.

How much virtual memory should I set? A good starting point is 1.5 times your physical RAM for the initial size and 3 times your physical RAM for the maximum size.

Will increasing virtual memory make my computer faster? Increasing virtual memory can improve performance when your physical RAM is fully utilized, but it won’t necessarily make your computer faster overall.

What happens if I set the virtual memory too high? Setting the virtual memory too high can waste disk space and potentially slow down your system if the hard drive is significantly slower than your RAM.

Do I need to restart my computer after changing virtual memory settings? Yes, you need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

