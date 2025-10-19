Top Software Picks For Your Cricut Machine

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Cricut machines have revolutionized the world of crafting, offering incredible precision and versatility. But to truly unlock their potential, you need the right software. This article explores the best software options available to help you design, create, and bring your crafting visions to life.

Choosing the best software for your Cricut machine depends on your specific needs and skill level. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned crafter, this guide will help you find the perfect software to enhance your creative journey.

What Software Should I Use With My Cricut?

Cricut Design Space

Cricut Design Space is the official, cloud-based software for Cricut machines. It’s user-friendly and offers a wide range of features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced crafters. You can access a vast library of images, fonts, and ready-to-make projects, or create your own designs from scratch.

Cricut Design Space allows you to design on your computer, tablet, or smartphone, and your projects are automatically synced across all devices. This flexibility makes it easy to craft on the go.

Easy to use interface.

Cloud-based, accessible from multiple devices.

Large library of images, fonts, and projects.

Integration with Cricut Access subscription.

Pricing: Free (with limited features), Cricut Access subscription required for full access (starting at $7.99/month).

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is a professional vector graphics editor widely used by designers and illustrators. While it’s not specifically designed for Cricut machines, its powerful features and precise control make it an excellent choice for advanced crafters who want to create complex and intricate designs.

With Adobe Illustrator, you can create scalable vector graphics that can be resized without losing quality. This is essential for creating professional-looking projects for your Cricut machine. The learning curve is steeper than Cricut Design Space, but the creative possibilities are endless.

Industry-standard vector graphics editor.

Precise control over design elements.

Scalable vector graphics for high-quality results.

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

Pricing: Starting at $22.99/month.

Inkscape

Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics editor that provides a powerful alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It offers a wide range of features for creating and editing vector graphics, making it a great option for crafters who are looking for a free but capable software solution.

Inkscape is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of design tasks, including creating logos, illustrations, and technical diagrams. It supports a variety of file formats, including SVG, which is the preferred format for Cricut machines.

Free and open-source.

Powerful vector graphics editing features.

Supports SVG file format.

Large online community for support and tutorials.

Pricing: Free

Silhouette Studio

Silhouette Studio is the software that comes with Silhouette cutting machines, but it can also be used with Cricut machines. It offers a range of features for designing and cutting projects, including the ability to import and edit images, create text designs, and trace images to create cut lines.

Silhouette Studio is a user-friendly software that is suitable for both beginners and experienced crafters. It offers a variety of tools and features to help you create a wide range of projects, from simple decals to complex paper crafts.

User-friendly interface.

Import and edit images.

Create text designs.

Trace images to create cut lines.

Pricing: Free (Basic Edition), Designer Edition ($49.99), Designer Edition Plus ($74.99), Business Edition ($99.99).

CorelDRAW

CorelDRAW is a professional vector graphics editor that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creating and editing vector graphics, page layouts, and typography. It’s a powerful alternative to Adobe Illustrator and is often used by designers and illustrators for a wide range of creative projects.

CorelDRAW is a versatile software that can be used for creating logos, brochures, websites, and more. It supports a variety of file formats, including SVG, which is compatible with Cricut machines.

Comprehensive suite of design tools.

Vector graphics editing, page layout, and typography.

Supports SVG file format.

User-friendly interface.

Pricing: Starting at $249/year.

Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer is a professional vector graphics editor that offers a powerful and affordable alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It’s known for its speed, precision, and ease of use, making it a great choice for both beginners and experienced designers.

Affinity Designer is a versatile software that can be used for a variety of design tasks, including creating logos, illustrations, and user interfaces. It supports a variety of file formats, including SVG, which is compatible with Cricut machines.

Affordable alternative to Adobe Illustrator.

Fast and precise vector graphics editing.

User-friendly interface.

Supports SVG file format.

Pricing: $69.99 (one-time purchase).

Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL)

Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL) is a dedicated design and cutting software specifically made for electronic cutting machines like Cricut. It allows users to import various graphic formats, design their own shapes, and convert raster images to vector for cutting.

SCAL is known for its user-friendly interface and robust features, making it a popular choice among crafters who want more control over their designs and cutting processes. It supports a wide range of fonts and allows for welding, layering, and other advanced design techniques.

User-friendly interface.

Import various graphic formats.

Convert raster images to vector for cutting.

Supports a wide range of fonts.

Pricing: $59.99

Make The Cut!

Make The Cut! is another powerful software designed for electronic cutting machines, offering advanced features for creating intricate designs. It supports a variety of file formats and allows users to create their own designs from scratch or import existing ones.

Make The Cut! is known for its flexibility and precision, making it a great choice for crafters who want to create complex and detailed projects. It offers features like welding, layering, and contour cutting, giving users full control over their designs.

Advanced features for creating intricate designs.

Supports a variety of file formats.

Create designs from scratch or import existing ones.

Welding, layering, and contour cutting.

Pricing: $59.99

Brother CanvasWorkspace

Brother CanvasWorkspace is a free software provided by Brother for their ScanNCut machines, but it can also be used for designing projects for Cricut. It offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools for creating and editing designs.

CanvasWorkspace allows users to import images, create text designs, and draw their own shapes. It also offers features like welding and layering, making it a versatile tool for creating a wide range of projects.

Free software provided by Brother.

User-friendly interface.

Import images, create text designs, and draw shapes.

Welding and layering features.

Pricing: Free

Cricut Joy App

The Cricut Joy App is a mobile app designed specifically for the Cricut Joy machine. It offers a simplified design experience with ready-to-make projects and customizable templates.

The Cricut Joy App is perfect for beginners and those who want to create quick and easy projects on the go. It allows you to design and cut projects directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Simplified design experience.

Ready-to-make projects and customizable templates.

Design and cut projects directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Perfect for beginners and quick projects.

Pricing: Free (with limited features), Cricut Access subscription required for full access (starting at $7.99/month).

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Cricut Design Space Adobe Illustrator Inkscape Silhouette Studio CorelDRAW Affinity Designer SCAL Make The Cut! Brother CanvasWorkspace Cricut Joy App Price Free/Subscription Subscription

FAQ

How do I stop 10 best software for cricut?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 10 best software for cricut affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 10 best software for cricut?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 10 best software for cricut?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading