How To Get Microsoft Rewards: A Step-by-Step Guide

Microsoft Rewards offers a fantastic way to earn points simply by doing the things you already do online, like searching with Bing, browsing the web, and shopping at the Microsoft Store. These points can then be redeemed for gift cards, sweepstakes entries, and even donations to charity. If you’re looking for an easy way to get rewarded for your everyday online activities, Microsoft Rewards is worth exploring.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to get started with Microsoft Rewards, from creating an account to maximizing your point earnings. We’ll break down the process into simple, easy-to-follow steps, ensuring you can quickly begin reaping the benefits of this rewarding program.

What Are The Steps To Getting Microsoft Rewards?

1. Create a Microsoft Account

If you don’t already have one, go to the Microsoft account signup page.

Enter your email address, or create a new one.

Create a strong password.

Follow the on-screen instructions to verify your account.

2. Join Microsoft Rewards

Go to the Microsoft Rewards website.

Click the “Join now” or “Sign in to join” button.

Sign in with your Microsoft account credentials.

Follow any prompts to complete your registration.

3. Explore the Rewards Dashboard

Familiarize yourself with the Microsoft Rewards dashboard.

Check your current point balance.

Browse available offers and activities.

Explore the redemption options.

4. Start Earning Points

Search with Bing: Make Bing your default search engine and earn points for your daily searches.

Make Bing your default search engine and earn points for your daily searches. Complete Daily Activities: Look for daily quizzes, polls, and other activities on the Rewards dashboard.

Look for daily quizzes, polls, and other activities on the Rewards dashboard. Shop at the Microsoft Store: Earn points for every purchase you make at the Microsoft Store online or in person.

Earn points for every purchase you make at the Microsoft Store online or in person. Play Games: Some Xbox games offer Rewards points for completing achievements.

Some Xbox games offer Rewards points for completing achievements. Explore Offers: Check for special offers that award bonus points for specific actions.

5. Redeem Your Points

Browse the available redemption options.

Select the reward you want to redeem.

Confirm your redemption and enjoy your reward.

6. Maximize Your Earnings

Set Bing as Default: Make Bing your default search engine on all your devices.

Make Bing your default search engine on all your devices. Complete Daily Sets: Don’t miss out on the daily activities that offer easy points.

Don’t miss out on the daily activities that offer easy points. Take Advantage of Bonus Offers: Keep an eye out for special promotions and bonus point opportunities.

Keep an eye out for special promotions and bonus point opportunities. Stay Consistent: The more you engage with Microsoft Rewards, the more points you’ll earn.

Tips for Microsoft Rewards Success

Be Patient: Earning points takes time and consistency.

Earning points takes time and consistency. Check the Rewards Dashboard Regularly: New offers and activities are added frequently.

New offers and activities are added frequently. Consider Microsoft Rewards Levels: Level up to earn points faster and unlock exclusive benefits.

Understanding Microsoft Rewards Levels

Microsoft Rewards has different levels that provide increased benefits. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Level 1 Level 2 Earning Rate Base earning rate Increased earning rate on purchases Exclusive Offers Limited offers Access to exclusive Level 2 offers Bonus Points Few bonus points More frequent bonus point opportunities Redemption Options Standard options Potentially discounted redemption options

Making the Most of Microsoft Rewards

Microsoft Rewards is a simple yet effective program that rewards you for your loyalty to Microsoft products and services. By following these steps and staying consistent, you can accumulate points and redeem them for valuable rewards.

FAQ

How much are Microsoft Rewards points worth? The value of Microsoft Rewards points varies depending on the redemption option you choose. Generally, 1,000 points are worth approximately $1.

Can I use Microsoft Rewards points to buy Xbox games? Yes, you can redeem your points for Xbox gift cards and use them to purchase games, subscriptions, and other content on the Xbox Store.

How do I check my Microsoft Rewards balance? You can check your balance on the Microsoft Rewards website or through the Bing app.

Do Microsoft Rewards points expire? Yes, Microsoft Rewards points can expire if you don’t earn or redeem any points for 18 months.

Is Microsoft Rewards available in my country? Microsoft Rewards is available in select countries. Check the Microsoft Rewards website to see if it’s available in your region.

