Best Gameplay Recorders For Budding YouTubers

So, you’re ready to share your epic gaming moments with the world? Recording gameplay on PC is the first step to becoming a successful YouTuber or streamer. Luckily, there’s a wealth of software available to help you capture your victories (and hilarious fails) in high quality.

Choosing the right gameplay recorder can feel overwhelming. This article explores nine of the best software options for recording gameplay on PC, tailored specifically for YouTubers, highlighting their features, pricing, and how they can elevate your content.

What’s The Best PC Gameplay Recording Software?

OBS Studio

OBS Studio is a free and open-source software suite for recording and live streaming. It’s a powerhouse of features, highly customizable, and widely used by both beginners and professionals. OBS Studio is a solid choice for YouTubers who want a free and powerful recording solution.

OBS Studio offers a wide range of features, including:

Real-time video/audio capturing and mixing.

Unlimited scenes and sources.

Customizable transitions.

Powerful configuration options.

Plugin support for extending functionality.

Pricing: Free

NVIDIA GeForce Experience (ShadowPlay)

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you already have access to a powerful gameplay recorder: NVIDIA GeForce Experience, also known as ShadowPlay. It’s designed for minimal performance impact and easy recording of your favorite games. ShadowPlay is a great option for NVIDIA users who want a simple and efficient recording solution.

ShadowPlay features include:

Instant Replay mode (record last few minutes of gameplay).

Manual recording mode.

Broadcast directly to Twitch and YouTube.

4K recording at 60 FPS.

Minimal performance impact.

Pricing: Free (with NVIDIA graphics card)

Streamlabs Desktop

Streamlabs Desktop is a modified version of OBS Studio, designed to be more user-friendly and feature-rich, especially for streamers. It offers a streamlined interface, built-in alerts, and various customization options. Streamlabs Desktop is a good choice for YouTubers who also stream and want an all-in-one solution.

Streamlabs Desktop offers many features, including:

Customizable overlays and themes.

Built-in alerts and widgets.

Chat integration.

Multi-platform streaming.

Easy setup and configuration.

Pricing: Free (with optional Streamlabs Prime subscription for additional features)

Action!

Action! is a user-friendly screen recorder that excels at gameplay recording. It’s known for its low resource usage and high-quality output. Action! is a good choice for YouTubers who want a dedicated recording software with a focus on performance.

Action! features include:

Smooth gameplay recording in HD.

Live streaming to YouTube, Twitch, and more.

Screen capture and region recording.

Green screen mode.

Built-in benchmark tools.

Pricing: $29.99

Bandicam

Bandicam is a lightweight and versatile screen recorder that’s popular for its ease of use and ability to record specific areas of the screen. Bandicam is a strong choice for YouTubers who need a simple and reliable recording solution with flexible recording options.

Bandicam features include:

Real-time drawing on the screen.

Scheduled recording.

Add webcam overlay.

Record external video devices.

Choose the area of screen to record.

Pricing: $39.95

XSplit Broadcaster

XSplit Broadcaster is a professional-grade streaming and recording software known for its advanced features and customization options. While it’s primarily used for streaming, it’s also a powerful tool for recording high-quality gameplay. XSplit Broadcaster is ideal for serious YouTubers who need advanced features and professional-quality output.

XSplit Broadcaster features include:

Unlimited scenes and sources.

Customizable transitions and effects.

Advanced audio mixing.

Plugin support.

Multi-platform streaming.

Pricing: Free (with limitations) / Premium subscription starts at $2.50/month

Dxtory

Dxtory is a high-performance recording software designed specifically for capturing gameplay. It focuses on minimizing performance impact and maximizing recording quality. Dxtory is a good choice for YouTubers who need a dedicated recording software with a focus on performance and advanced customization.

Dxtory features include:

Lossless video recording.

Multi-monitor support.

Customizable codecs.

Overlay support.

Low CPU usage.

Pricing: $34

Fraps

Fraps is a classic and widely recognized screen recording software that has been around for many years. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of newer software, it’s still a reliable option for recording gameplay. Fraps is a decent choice for YouTubers who want a simple and straightforward recording solution.

Fraps features include:

Real-time video capture.

Customizable hotkeys.

FPS counter.

Screenshot capture.

Simple and easy to use.

Pricing: $37

Movavi Screen Recorder

Movavi Screen Recorder is a user-friendly screen recording software that offers a range of features for capturing gameplay, creating tutorials, and more. Movavi Screen Recorder is a good choice for YouTubers who want an easy-to-use recording software with basic editing capabilities.

Movavi Screen Recorder features include:

Screen capture and region recording.

Webcam overlay.

Scheduled recording.

Basic video editing tools.

Easy sharing to YouTube.

Pricing: $49.95

Tips

Test Your Setup: Before recording a full gameplay session, always test your recording setup to ensure everything is working correctly. Check your audio levels, video quality, and frame rate.

Before recording a full gameplay session, always test your recording setup to ensure everything is working correctly. Check your audio levels, video quality, and frame rate. Optimize Your Settings: Experiment with different recording settings to find the optimal balance between quality and performance. Consider your computer’s hardware and the type of game you’re recording.

Experiment with different recording settings to find the optimal balance between quality and performance. Consider your computer’s hardware and the type of game you’re recording. Use a Good Microphone: Audio quality is just as important as video quality. Invest in a good microphone to ensure clear and crisp audio in your recordings.

Audio quality is just as important as video quality. Invest in a good microphone to ensure clear and crisp audio in your recordings. Edit Your Recordings: Don’t just upload raw gameplay footage. Take the time to edit your recordings to remove unnecessary segments, add commentary, and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Choosing Your Gameplay Recording Software

Here’s a quick comparison table to help you decide:

Software Price Key Features Best For OBS Studio Free Open-source, highly customizable, real-time mixing Users wanting a free, powerful, and customizable solution NVIDIA GeForce Experience Free (with NVIDIA GPU) Instant Replay, low performance impact, 4K recording NVIDIA GPU users wanting a simple and efficient solution Streamlabs Desktop Free (optional Prime) User-friendly, built-in alerts, chat integration Streamers and YouTubers wanting an all-in-one solution Action! $29.99 Smooth gameplay recording, live streaming, low resource usage Users wanting a dedicated, high-performance recording software Bandicam $39.95 Lightweight, easy to use, area recording, real-time drawing Users wanting a simple and reliable solution with flexible recording options XSplit Broadcaster Free (limitations), $2.50/month+ Advanced features, customizable, professional-grade Serious YouTubers wanting advanced features and professional-quality output Dxtory $34 Lossless video recording, multi-monitor support, customizable codecs Users wanting a dedicated recording software with a focus on performance Fraps $37 Simple, FPS counter, real-time capture Users wanting a simple and straightforward recording solution

