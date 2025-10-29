How To Find Your Router IP Address: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding your router’s IP address is a crucial step for troubleshooting network issues, configuring advanced settings, or simply understanding your network setup. This address acts as the gateway between your devices and the internet, allowing you to access the router’s administrative interface and make necessary adjustments. Knowing how to locate this address is a valuable skill for any home or small business network user.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough on how to find your router’s IP address across various operating systems and devices. Whether you’re using Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, or even a Linux-based system, we’ll cover the most common methods to quickly and easily retrieve this essential piece of information. Let’s dive in.

What is My Router’s IP Address and How Do I Find It?

Finding your router’s IP address is easier than you might think. The method varies slightly depending on your operating system, but the underlying principle remains the same: you’re looking for the gateway address within your network settings.

Finding Your Router IP on Windows

Open the Command Prompt: Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” and press Enter. Type ipconfig and press Enter: This command displays your network configuration. Locate the “Default Gateway”: The IP address listed next to “Default Gateway” is your router’s IP address.

Finding Your Router IP on macOS

Open System Preferences: Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner and select “System Preferences.” Go to Network: Click on the “Network” icon. Select Your Connection: Choose your active network connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet) from the left sidebar. Click “Advanced”: Click the “Advanced” button at the bottom of the window. Go to the “TCP/IP” Tab: Select the “TCP/IP” tab. Locate the “Router” Address: The IP address listed next to “Router” is your router’s IP address.

Finding Your Router IP on iOS (iPhone/iPad)

Open Settings: Tap the “Settings” app icon. Go to Wi-Fi: Tap on “Wi-Fi.” Tap the “i” Icon: Find your connected Wi-Fi network and tap the “i” icon next to it. Locate the “Router” Address: The IP address listed next to “Router” is your router’s IP address.

Finding Your Router IP on Android

Open Settings: Tap the “Settings” app icon. Go to Wi-Fi: Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Connections” and then “Wi-Fi.” Tap and Hold Your Network: Tap and hold the name of your connected Wi-Fi network. Select “Manage Network Settings”: A menu will appear; select “Manage network settings”. Show Advanced Options: Check the “Show advanced options” box. Change IP Settings to Static: Change the IP settings from DHCP to Static. Locate the “Gateway” Address: The IP address listed next to “Gateway” is your router’s IP address. Note: Do not change any settings unless you know what you are doing.

Finding Your Router IP on Linux

Open the Terminal: Open the terminal application. Type ip route or route -n and press Enter: These commands display your routing table. Locate the “Default” Gateway: Look for the line that starts with “default via.” The IP address listed after “via” is your router’s IP address.

While not always the most reliable, several websites can attempt to detect your router’s IP address. Simply search “what is my router IP” on a search engine. However, these tools often only show your public IP address, not the router’s internal IP.

Tips for Finding Your Router’s IP Address

Check Your Router’s Documentation: The router’s IP address is often printed on a sticker on the router itself or in the user manual.

The router’s IP address is often printed on a sticker on the router itself or in the user manual. Use a Network Scanner: Network scanning tools can identify all devices on your network, including your router.

Network scanning tools can identify all devices on your network, including your router. Ensure You’re Connected: Make sure you’re connected to the same network as the router you’re trying to find.

Common Router IP Addresses

Brand Default IP Address(es) TP-Link 192.168.0.1, 192.168.1.1 Netgear 192.168.0.1, 192.168.1.1 Linksys 192.168.1.1 ASUS 192.168.1.1 D-Link 192.168.0.1 Google Wifi 192.168.86.1 Comcast Xfinity 10.0.0.1

Your router’s IP address is your gateway to managing your home network. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily find this address and access your router’s settings.

Quick Access to Your Router Settings

FAQ

How do I access my router settings after finding the IP address? Open a web browser and enter the router’s IP address in the address bar. You’ll be prompted to enter your router’s username and password.

What if I can’t remember my router’s username and password? Check the router’s documentation or the manufacturer’s website for the default username and password. If you’ve changed it and forgotten it, you may need to reset the router to its factory settings (be aware that this will erase your current configuration).

Why can’t I access my router settings even with the correct IP address? Ensure that you are connected to the same network as the router. Also, try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies, or try a different browser.

Is it safe to share my router’s IP address? Sharing your internal router IP address is generally safe, as it’s only accessible from within your local network. However, avoid sharing your public IP address, which can be used to identify your location.

What can I do once I access my router’s settings? You can change your Wi-Fi password, update the router’s firmware, configure parental controls, set up a guest network, and much more. Be cautious when changing settings, as incorrect configurations can disrupt your network connectivity.

