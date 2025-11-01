How To Find Your Primary & Secondary DNS: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Understanding your Domain Name System (DNS) settings is crucial for troubleshooting network issues, improving internet speed, and enhancing online security. Your primary and secondary DNS servers act as translators, converting website names into IP addresses that your computer can understand. This guide will walk you through the process of locating these settings on various operating systems.

Whether you’re a seasoned tech enthusiast or just starting to delve into network configurations, knowing how to find your DNS information empowers you to take control of your internet experience. Let’s explore the simple steps to uncover your primary and secondary DNS settings.

Where Can I Find My DNS Server Settings?

Finding DNS Settings on Windows

Open the Control Panel:

Type “Control Panel” in the Windows search bar and select the app.

Navigate to Network and Internet:

Click on “Network and Internet.”

Open Network and Sharing Center:

Click on “Network and Sharing Center.”

Select Your Active Network Connection:

Click on your active network connection (e.g., “Ethernet” or “Wi-Fi”).

Open Status:

In the Status window, click on the “Details” button.

Locate DNS Server Addresses:

Scroll through the details to find “DNS Servers.” You will see your primary and secondary DNS server addresses listed.

Finding DNS Settings on macOS

Open System Preferences:

Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.”

Navigate to Network:

Click on the “Network” icon.

Select Your Active Network Connection:

Select your active network connection (e.g., “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet”) from the left sidebar.

Click Advanced:

Click on the “Advanced” button.

Go to the DNS Tab:

Click on the “DNS” tab.

View DNS Servers:

Your primary and secondary DNS server addresses will be listed under the “DNS Servers” section.

Finding DNS Settings on Linux (Using Terminal)

Open the Terminal:

You can usually find the Terminal in your applications menu, often under “Utilities” or “System Tools.”

Use the resolvectl status Command:

Type resolvectl status and press Enter.

Locate DNS Servers:

Look for the “Current DNS Server” or “DNS Servers” section. The addresses listed are your primary and secondary DNS servers.

Alternatively, you can use the command nmcli dev show <interface> replacing <interface> with your network interface name (e.g., eth0 or wlan0 ).

Finding DNS Settings on Android

Go to Settings:

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Navigate to Wi-Fi (or Connections):

Tap on “Wi-Fi” or “Connections” (depending on your device).

Select Your Connected Network:

Long-press on your connected Wi-Fi network.

Manage Network Settings:

Tap “Manage network settings” or a similar option.

Show Advanced Options:

Check the box next to “Show advanced options.”

Change IP Settings to Static (If Necessary):

If you see an option for “IP settings,” change it from “DHCP” to “Static.” Note: This will require you to input other network information manually. If you don’t want to do this, you might not be able to find your DNS settings directly on Android.

View DNS Servers:

Your primary and secondary DNS server addresses will be listed under “DNS 1” and “DNS 2.”

Finding DNS Settings on iOS (iPhone/iPad)

Open Settings:

Open the “Settings” app on your iOS device.

Go to Wi-Fi:

Tap on “Wi-Fi.”

Select Your Connected Network:

Tap on the “i” icon next to your connected Wi-Fi network.

Scroll Down to DNS:

Scroll down to the “DNS” section.

View DNS Servers:

Your primary and secondary DNS server addresses will be listed.

Tips

If you are using a router, your computer or device might be configured to automatically obtain DNS server addresses from the router. In this case, the DNS server addresses listed on your device will be the router’s IP address.

You can change your DNS server settings to use public DNS servers like Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1) for potentially faster and more secure browsing.

Incorrect DNS settings can lead to problems accessing websites. If you are experiencing issues, verifying or resetting your DNS settings might resolve the problem.

Understanding DNS Server Roles

Your primary DNS server is the first server your device queries to translate domain names into IP addresses. If the primary server is unavailable, your device will use the secondary DNS server as a backup. Here’s a quick comparison:

Primary vs. Secondary DNS Servers

Feature Primary DNS Server Secondary DNS Server Role First server queried for domain name resolution Backup server if the primary is unavailable Importance Crucial for initial and fast resolution Ensures continued connectivity during primary outages Response Time Typically faster, as it’s the first point of contact May be slightly slower if the primary is operational Configuration Must be correctly configured for proper operation Should be a reliable alternative to the primary

Accessing Network Settings Made Simple

Finding your primary and secondary DNS settings doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Whether you’re using Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, or iOS, the steps outlined above provide a clear path to accessing this crucial network information.

FAQ

What is a DNS server? A DNS server translates domain names (like google.com) into IP addresses that computers use to connect to websites.

Why is it important to know my DNS server addresses? Knowing your DNS server addresses can help you troubleshoot network issues and configure your internet settings.

How do I change my DNS server settings? The process varies depending on your operating system, but generally involves accessing your network settings and manually entering the new DNS server addresses.

What are some popular public DNS servers? Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) and Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1) are popular choices.

Can incorrect DNS settings cause internet problems? Yes, incorrect DNS settings can prevent you from accessing websites or cause slow internet speeds.

