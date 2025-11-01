How To Turn Off SOS On IPhone 15: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 15 is designed to quickly contact emergency services in critical situations. While incredibly useful, there may be times when you accidentally trigger it or simply want to disable it to prevent unintended calls. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to turn off the Emergency SOS feature on your iPhone 15, ensuring you have control over when and how it’s activated.

Whether you’re concerned about accidental activations or want to customize your emergency settings, understanding how to disable SOS is essential. This article will walk you through the necessary steps to manage this feature effectively, giving you peace of mind and preventing unwanted emergency calls.

How Do I Disable Emergency SOS on My iPhone 15?

Accessing Emergency SOS Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15. Scroll down and tap on Emergency SOS.

Disabling Call with Hold or Call with 5 Presses

The Emergency SOS feature can be activated either by holding the side button and a volume button simultaneously or by rapidly pressing the side button five times. You can disable these activation methods individually.

To disable “Call with Hold,” toggle the switch next to Call with Hold to the off position (grey). To disable “Call with 5 Presses,” toggle the switch next to Call with 5 Presses to the off position (grey).

Even if you disable the automatic activation methods, it’s a good idea to review your emergency contacts.

In the Emergency SOS settings, tap on Set Up Emergency Contacts in Health. This will open the Health app. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap on Medical ID. Tap on Edit in the top right corner. Review your emergency contacts and add, remove, or modify them as needed. Tap Done when finished.

Understanding Silent Mode

Even with Emergency SOS disabled, your iPhone can still provide location information to emergency contacts. Consider enabling Silent Mode if you need to ensure complete privacy.

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open the Control Center. Tap the bell icon to toggle Silent Mode on (the icon will change to a bell with a line through it).

Testing Your Settings

After making changes, it’s a good idea to test your settings (without actually calling emergency services!).

If you disabled “Call with Hold,” try holding the side button and a volume button. Ensure that it doesn’t initiate an emergency call. If you disabled “Call with 5 Presses,” rapidly press the side button five times. Ensure that it doesn’t initiate an emergency call.

Tips

Periodically review your Emergency SOS settings to ensure they align with your current needs and preferences.

If you travel frequently, consider enabling Emergency SOS, but be aware of how it’s activated to avoid accidental calls.

Inform family members or close contacts about your Emergency SOS settings so they understand how to assist you in an emergency.

Here’s a comparison of the two main methods for activating Emergency SOS and how to disable them:

Feature Activation Method How to Disable Call with Hold Holding side button and a volume button Toggle “Call with Hold” switch to off in Settings > Emergency SOS Call with 5 Presses Rapidly pressing the side button five times Toggle “Call with 5 Presses” switch to off in Settings > Emergency SOS

Managing Your iPhone 15’s Emergency Features

Turning off the Emergency SOS feature on your iPhone 15 provides greater control over when emergency services are contacted. By following these steps, you can prevent accidental activations and customize your emergency settings to suit your specific needs.

FAQ

How do I add emergency contacts on my iPhone? You can add emergency contacts in the Health app by going to Medical ID and editing your emergency contact list.

Will turning off Emergency SOS completely disable emergency calls? No, you can still manually dial 911 or your local emergency number. Disabling Emergency SOS only prevents accidental activation through button presses.

Does Emergency SOS work internationally? Yes, Emergency SOS can work internationally, but it’s dependent on local emergency services support.

What happens if I accidentally trigger Emergency SOS? If you accidentally trigger Emergency SOS, immediately end the call and explain to the operator that it was a mistake.

Can I customize the emergency number that Emergency SOS calls? No, Emergency SOS is pre-programmed to call your region’s primary emergency number (e.g., 911 in the US).

