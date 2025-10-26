How To Find Stored Passwords On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Losing or forgetting a password can be a frustrating experience, especially when it prevents you from accessing important accounts or websites. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several built-in methods to help you find your stored passwords, ensuring you can quickly regain access and avoid the hassle of resetting them. This guide will walk you through each method, providing clear and concise instructions to retrieve your saved credentials.

Whether you’ve forgotten the password for a website, an application, or even your Windows account, this guide will provide you with the tools and knowledge to recover them. We’ll explore the Credential Manager, web browser settings, and the command prompt, each offering a unique way to uncover your stored passwords and get you back on track. Let’s dive in and explore how to find those elusive passwords on your Windows 11 system.

Where Can I Find My Stored Passwords in Windows 11?

Using Credential Manager

Credential Manager is a built-in Windows tool that securely stores your usernames and passwords for websites, applications, and network resources. Here’s how to access and use it:

Open the Control Panel. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. Click on User Accounts. Click on Credential Manager. In Credential Manager, you’ll see two sections: Web Credentials and Windows Credentials. Click on Web Credentials to view passwords saved for websites. Click on Windows Credentials to view passwords saved for applications and network resources. Click the dropdown arrow next to the credential you want to view. Click Show next to the password field. You may be prompted to enter your Windows account password or use Windows Hello (PIN or biometrics) to verify your identity. The password will now be displayed.

Checking Your Web Browser’s Password Manager

Most modern web browsers, such as Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, have built-in password managers that securely store your website login credentials. Here’s how to access them in popular browsers:

Microsoft Edge:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the three dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Click on Profiles. Select Passwords. You’ll see a list of saved passwords. Click the eye icon next to a password to reveal it. You may be prompted to enter your Windows account password or use Windows Hello (PIN or biometrics) to verify your identity.

Google Chrome:

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three dots (Customize and control Google Chrome) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Click on Passwords. You’ll see a list of saved passwords. Click the eye icon next to a password to reveal it. You may be prompted to enter your Windows account password or use Windows Hello (PIN or biometrics) to verify your identity.

Mozilla Firefox:

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click on the three horizontal lines (Open menu) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Click on Privacy & Security. Scroll down to the Logins and Passwords section and click on Saved Logins. You’ll see a list of saved passwords. Click the eye icon next to a password to reveal it. You may be prompted to enter your Windows account password to verify your identity.

Using Command Prompt (For Specific Credentials)

The Command Prompt can be used to retrieve specific stored credentials, particularly those related to network connections. This method requires administrator privileges.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Windows search bar, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type the following command and press Enter: cmdkey /list This will display a list of stored credentials. Look for the target name that corresponds to the password you want to find. Unfortunately, Command Prompt does not directly reveal the password. However, knowing the target name can help you identify the relevant entry in Credential Manager or other password management tools.

Comparison of Password Retrieval Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above:

Method Scope Ease of Use Security Password Reveal Credential Manager Websites, Apps, Network Resources Medium High Yes Browser Password Mgrs Websites Easy Medium Yes Command Prompt Network Resources, Specific Credentials Advanced High No

Tips for Managing Passwords on Windows 11

Use a strong, unique password for each account: Avoid reusing passwords across multiple websites and applications.

Avoid reusing passwords across multiple websites and applications. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.

This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. Consider using a dedicated password manager: Tools like LastPass, 1Password, and Bitwarden offer advanced features for password storage, generation, and management.

Tools like LastPass, 1Password, and Bitwarden offer advanced features for password storage, generation, and management. Regularly update your passwords: Periodically changing your passwords can help protect your accounts from potential breaches.

Periodically changing your passwords can help protect your accounts from potential breaches. Be cautious of phishing attempts: Always verify the legitimacy of websites and emails before entering your login credentials.

Regaining Access to Your Forgotten Passwords

Finding stored passwords on Windows 11 can be straightforward using the methods outlined above. Whether you prefer the Credential Manager, your web browser’s password manager, or the Command Prompt, these tools provide valuable ways to recover your lost credentials and maintain access to your online accounts.

FAQ

How do I enable password saving in Chrome? Go to Chrome Settings > Passwords and ensure the “Offer to save passwords” option is enabled.

Is it safe to store passwords in my browser? While convenient, storing passwords in your browser may be less secure than using a dedicated password manager. Consider the trade-offs between convenience and security.

What if I can’t find my password in Credential Manager? The password may not have been saved in Credential Manager. Check your browser’s password manager or consider using a password recovery tool.

Can I recover my Windows account password if I forget it? Yes, you can reset your Windows account password using the password reset options provided by Microsoft. You’ll need to have a recovery email or phone number associated with your account.

How can I protect my passwords from being stolen? Use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and be cautious of phishing attempts. Consider using a password manager to generate and store your passwords securely.

Related reading