How To Find And Modify Your List On Netflix (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Netflix’s “My List” feature is a personalized collection of movies and shows you’ve marked to watch later. It’s a fantastic way to keep track of titles that pique your interest without having to search for them every time. However, navigating and modifying your list can sometimes feel confusing, especially with Netflix’s evolving interface. This guide will walk you through the process of finding and customizing your “My List” so you can enjoy a seamless viewing experience.

Whether you’re using a web browser, a mobile app, or a smart TV, managing your “My List” is straightforward once you know where to look. This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you quickly locate your list, add new titles, remove unwanted ones, and even reorder your selections to prioritize what you want to watch first. Let’s dive in and take control of your Netflix watchlist.

Where Do I Find and Edit My Netflix List?

Finding “My List” on Different Devices

Netflix provides access to “My List” across various devices. Here’s how to find it on some common platforms:

Web Browser:

Sign in to your Netflix account on a web browser. Hover your mouse over your profile icon in the top right corner. Click on “My List” from the dropdown menu.

Mobile App (iOS/Android):

Open the Netflix app on your mobile device. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Tap on “My List” from the menu.

Smart TV:

Open the Netflix app on your smart TV. Navigate to the “My List” section on the main menu. The location might vary slightly depending on your TV model, but it’s usually prominently displayed.

Adding Titles to “My List”

Adding movies and shows to your list is simple and can be done from almost anywhere in the Netflix interface:

From the Title Page:

Find the movie or show you want to add. Click on the title to go to its detailed page. Click on the “+ My List” button (or a plus symbol). A checkmark will appear to confirm the addition.

From Browse Results:

Hover over a title in the browse results. Click the “+” button that appears.

Removing Titles from “My List”

Removing titles is just as easy as adding them:

From “My List”:

Go to your “My List” section. Click on the title you want to remove. Click on the checkmark button (which was previously the “+ My List” button). It will revert to a plus symbol, indicating the title has been removed.

From the Title Page:

Go to the title page of the movie or show. Click the checkmark button to remove it from your list.

Reordering Titles in “My List”

Reordering “My List” is possible, but only on the web browser version of Netflix:

Go to your “My List” section on a web browser. Hover your mouse over the title you want to move. Click and drag the title to its new position in the list. The list will automatically save the new order.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Sometimes, “My List” might not function as expected. Here are a few common issues and their solutions:

Titles Not Appearing:

Ensure you’re logged into the correct Netflix profile.

Refresh the page or restart the app.

Check your internet connection.

Changes Not Saving:

Make sure you have a stable internet connection.

Try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies.

Restart your device.

Tips for Maximizing “My List”

Use it as a Reminder: Add titles you’re curious about but don’t have time to watch immediately.

Add titles you’re curious about but don’t have time to watch immediately. Categorize Mentally: Group similar genres or moods together in your list for easier selection.

Group similar genres or moods together in your list for easier selection. Regularly Review: Periodically remove titles you’re no longer interested in to keep your list manageable.

Netflix “My List” Features Compared

Feature Web Browser Mobile App Smart TV Adding Titles Yes Yes Yes Removing Titles Yes Yes Yes Reordering Titles Yes No No

Enjoying Your Personalized Watchlist

Mastering the “My List” feature on Netflix lets you curate a personalized watchlist, ensuring you never miss out on the content you want to see. By following these steps, you can easily find, add, remove, and manage your favorite movies and shows, making your Netflix experience more enjoyable and efficient.

FAQ

How do I find “My List” on Netflix? You can find “My List” on the Netflix website by hovering over your profile icon and selecting “My List”. On the mobile app, tap your profile icon and then “My List”. On a smart TV, it’s usually located on the main menu.

Can I reorder my Netflix list on my phone? No, reordering titles in “My List” is only available on the web browser version of Netflix.

Why are some titles missing from my Netflix list? Make sure you’re logged into the correct profile and that you have a stable internet connection. Refreshing the page or restarting the app might also help.

How do I remove a movie from “My List” on Netflix? Go to the title page of the movie or show and click the checkmark button (which was previously the “+ My List” button). This will remove it from your list.

Curate Your Netflix Experience

By effectively using “My List” on Netflix, you can easily organize and prioritize the movies and shows you want to watch, creating a more personalized and enjoyable streaming experience.

Related reading