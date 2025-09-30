How To Customize Your Windows 11 Notifications

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a robust notification system to keep you informed about important events, updates, and messages. However, the default settings might not be ideal for everyone. Customizing your notifications allows you to prioritize what’s important to you, reduce distractions, and create a more personalized computing experience.

This guide will walk you through the various ways you can tailor your Windows 11 notifications to suit your specific needs and preferences, from adjusting notification sounds to managing app-specific settings. By the end of this article, you’ll be able to fine-tune your notification experience for maximum productivity and minimal interruption.

Tailoring Your Windows 11 Notifications: How Can I Do It?

Accessing Notification Settings

Click the Start button. Click the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Click on System. Click on Notifications. This will open the main Notifications settings page.

Turning Notifications On or Off

To disable all notifications: Toggle the “Notifications” switch at the top of the page to the “Off” position.

Toggle the “Notifications” switch at the top of the page to the “Off” position. To enable all notifications: Toggle the “Notifications” switch at the top of the page to the “On” position.

Customizing App Notifications

Scroll down to the “Notifications from apps and other senders” section. Find the app you want to customize. Click on the app’s name. To disable notifications for a specific app: Toggle the switch next to the app’s name to the “Off” position. To customize notification settings for a specific app: Leave the app’s notification switch “On” and adjust the following options:

Show notification banners: This controls whether the app displays pop-up notifications in the lower-right corner of your screen.

This controls whether the app displays pop-up notifications in the lower-right corner of your screen. Show notifications in the notification center: This controls whether the app’s notifications appear in the notification center.

This controls whether the app’s notifications appear in the notification center. Play a sound when a notification arrives: This controls whether the app plays a sound when a notification is received.

This controls whether the app plays a sound when a notification is received. Show notification priority in notification center: Choose from Top, High, or Normal.

Adjusting Notification Sounds

In the main Notifications settings, click on “Advanced settings” Click on “Sound”. This will open the Sound settings in the Control Panel. Click the Sounds tab. Under “Program Events,” scroll down and select “Notification.” Use the “Sounds” dropdown menu to choose a different notification sound. Click Test to preview the sound. Click Apply and then OK to save your changes.

Setting Focus Assist

Focus Assist helps you minimize distractions by suppressing notifications during specific times or activities.

In the main Notifications settings, click on “Focus Assist”. Choose one of the following options:

Off: All notifications are displayed.

All notifications are displayed. Priority only: Only notifications from your priority list are displayed.

Only notifications from your priority list are displayed. Alarms only: Only alarms are displayed.

To customize your priority list: Click “Customize your priority list” and add or remove apps and contacts. To set automatic rules for Focus Assist: Scroll down to the “Automatic rules” section and configure rules based on time, activity, or display settings.

Tips for Effective Notification Management

Be selective: Only enable notifications for apps that are truly important to you.

Only enable notifications for apps that are truly important to you. Use Focus Assist: Schedule Focus Assist to automatically turn on during work hours or when you need to concentrate.

Schedule Focus Assist to automatically turn on during work hours or when you need to concentrate. Regularly review your settings: Take some time every few weeks to review your notification settings and make sure they still meet your needs.

Take some time every few weeks to review your notification settings and make sure they still meet your needs. Customize notification sounds: Using distinct sounds for different apps can help you quickly identify the source of a notification without even looking at your screen.

Comparison of Notification Settings

Feature Description Global Notifications Allows you to turn all notifications on or off. Useful for quickly silencing all alerts when you need complete focus. App-Specific Settings Provides granular control over notifications for individual apps. You can customize banner visibility, notification center display, and sound alerts for each app. Focus Assist Helps minimize distractions by suppressing notifications based on priority lists or automatic rules. Ideal for creating focused work environments or managing notifications during specific activities. Notification Sounds Enables you to customize the sound associated with notifications. This can help you quickly identify the source of a notification without looking at your screen.

Achieving a Personalized Notification Experience

By carefully configuring your Windows 11 notification settings, you can create a personalized experience that balances staying informed with minimizing distractions. Experiment with different settings to find what works best for you and your workflow.

FAQ

How do I stop getting notifications from a specific website? You can disable notifications for a website by going to your browser’s settings and blocking notifications from that specific site.

How do I change the notification sound in Windows 11? You can change the notification sound in the Sound settings in the Control Panel, under the “Sounds” tab.

How do I turn off all notifications in Windows 11? You can turn off all notifications by toggling the “Notifications” switch to the “Off” position in the Notifications settings.

What is Focus Assist in Windows 11? Focus Assist is a feature that helps you minimize distractions by suppressing notifications during specific times or activities.

How do I customize the priority list in Focus Assist? You can customize the priority list by clicking “Customize your priority list” in the Focus Assist settings and adding or removing apps and contacts.

