How To Factory Reset Windows 10: Step-by-Step Guide For All Users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Factory resetting your Windows 10 computer is a useful process when you want to restore it to its original state. Whether you’re selling your PC, troubleshooting persistent issues, or simply seeking a fresh start, understanding how to properly factory reset Windows 10 is essential. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough for all users, regardless of their technical expertise.

A factory reset effectively wipes your personal data, settings, and installed applications, returning the operating system to its initial configuration. It’s a powerful tool that can resolve many software-related problems and ensure your privacy when disposing of your device. Let’s explore the various methods and considerations involved in performing a successful Windows 10 factory reset.

What Are The Steps To Factory Resetting Windows 10?

Preparing for the Reset

Before initiating the factory reset process, it’s crucial to take certain preparatory steps to safeguard your data and ensure a smooth transition.

Back Up Your Important Data: This is the most critical step. Copy all essential files, documents, photos, and videos to an external hard drive, cloud storage service (like OneDrive or Google Drive), or another secure location. Gather Necessary Product Keys and Licenses: Some software programs require activation keys. Make sure you have these keys readily available, as you may need to reinstall and reactivate them after the reset. Disconnect External Devices: Unplug any unnecessary peripherals such as external hard drives, printers, and USB drives. This prevents potential conflicts during the reset process. Ensure a Stable Power Supply: Connect your laptop to a power outlet to prevent interruptions caused by a low battery during the reset. A sudden power loss can corrupt the system and cause further issues.

Resetting Windows 10 Through Settings

The most common and user-friendly method for factory resetting Windows 10 is through the Settings app.

Open the Settings App: Click the Start button and select the “Settings” icon (gear-shaped). Alternatively, press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app directly. Navigate to Update & Security: In the Settings app, click on “Update & Security.” Select Recovery: In the left-hand menu, click on “Recovery.” Click “Get Started” under “Reset this PC”: This will initiate the factory reset process. Choose an Option: You’ll be presented with two options: “Keep my files” and “Remove everything.”

Keep my files: Removes apps and settings, but keeps your personal files. This is a less drastic option and might be suitable if you’re primarily addressing software issues.

Removes apps and settings, but keeps your personal files. This is a less drastic option and might be suitable if you’re primarily addressing software issues. Remove everything: Removes all personal files, apps, and settings. This is the option to choose if you’re selling your PC or want a completely clean installation.

Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Depending on your choice, you may be prompted to select whether you want to clean the drive.

Just remove my files: This is quicker but less secure, as the files can potentially be recovered.

This is quicker but less secure, as the files can potentially be recovered. Remove files and clean the drive: This takes longer but is more secure, as it overwrites the data on the drive. Choose this option if you’re giving away or selling your PC.

Click “Reset”: Once you’ve made your selections, click the “Reset” button to begin the factory reset process. Your computer will restart several times during this process.

Resetting Windows 10 From the Sign-In Screen

If you’re unable to access the Settings app due to system errors, you can perform a factory reset from the sign-in screen.

Restart Your Computer: From the sign-in screen, hold down the Shift key and click the Power button. Select “Restart”: While still holding the Shift key, click “Restart.” This will boot your computer into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Choose “Troubleshoot”: In the WinRE menu, select “Troubleshoot.” Select “Reset this PC”: Choose “Reset this PC” from the Troubleshoot options. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Proceed with the reset process as described in the previous section, choosing the appropriate options based on your needs.

Resetting Windows 10 Using Installation Media

If your computer is severely damaged or unable to boot properly, you can use Windows 10 installation media (USB drive or DVD) to perform a factory reset.

Boot From the Installation Media: Insert the USB drive or DVD into your computer and restart it. You may need to change the boot order in your BIOS settings to boot from the installation media. Select Your Language and Region: Follow the on-screen prompts to select your preferred language and region. Click “Install Now”: On the installation screen, click “Install Now.” Accept the License Terms: Accept the license terms and click “Next.” Choose “Custom: Install Windows Only (Advanced)”: Select the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option. Delete Existing Partitions: Carefully delete all existing partitions on your system drive. This will erase all data on the drive. Select Unallocated Space: Select the unallocated space and click “Next.” Windows will begin installing on the selected drive. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation process.

Tips for a Successful Factory Reset

Be Patient: The factory reset process can take a significant amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the speed of your computer. Avoid interrupting the process, as this can cause errors.

The factory reset process can take a significant amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the speed of your computer. Avoid interrupting the process, as this can cause errors. Check for Driver Updates: After the reset, check for and install the latest drivers for your hardware. This will ensure optimal performance and compatibility.

After the reset, check for and install the latest drivers for your hardware. This will ensure optimal performance and compatibility. Reinstall Essential Software: Reinstall only the software programs that you regularly use. Avoid installing unnecessary applications, as they can clutter your system and slow it down.

Reinstall only the software programs that you regularly use. Avoid installing unnecessary applications, as they can clutter your system and slow it down. Activate Windows: If you performed a clean installation using installation media, you may need to reactivate Windows using your product key.

Windows 10 Reset Options Compared

Feature Keep My Files Remove Everything Data Removal Removes apps and settings, keeps personal files Removes all personal files, apps, and settings Use Case Troubleshooting software issues Selling/giving away PC, complete system refresh Security Less secure More secure (with drive cleaning option) Time Faster Slower

Getting Your Windows 10 Ready Again

Factory resetting Windows 10 is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your computer’s performance and security. By following the steps outlined in this guide and taking the necessary precautions, you can ensure a successful reset and a fresh start for your Windows 10 system.

FAQ

Will factory reset delete Windows 10? No, a factory reset reinstalls Windows 10, returning it to its original state.

How long does a Windows 10 factory reset take? It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your hardware and the options you choose.

What happens after a factory reset? Your computer will be like new, with no personal files, apps, or settings. You’ll need to reinstall your software and restore your data from backups.

Does factory reset remove viruses? Yes, a factory reset typically removes viruses and malware from your system.

Can I stop a factory reset once it has started? It’s strongly discouraged. Interrupting the process can cause serious system errors and data corruption.

Related reading