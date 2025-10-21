Best Step-by-Step Tutorial Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating effective tutorials is essential for onboarding new users, training employees, or simply sharing your expertise. The right step-by-step tutorial software can transform complex processes into easily digestible guides. This article explores the top software options available in 2025, designed to help you create engaging and informative tutorials.

We’ll delve into the features, benefits, and pricing of each tool, empowering you to choose the perfect solution for your specific needs. Whether you’re a seasoned instructional designer or just starting out, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to create exceptional step-by-step tutorials.

Which Tutorial Software Should You Choose?

Tango

Tango is a workflow documentation tool that automatically generates step-by-step guides as you work. It captures screenshots and writes instructions based on your actions, saving you significant time and effort. It’s perfect for creating onboarding materials, training guides, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Tango is particularly useful for teams that need to quickly document processes without extensive manual input. It simplifies the tutorial creation process, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical skills.

Automatic screenshot capture

AI-powered instruction generation

Easy editing and customization

Integration with popular knowledge base platforms

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $29 per user per month.

Scribe

Scribe works similarly to Tango, recording your actions and automatically generating step-by-step guides. It focuses on speed and ease of use, making it a great choice for quickly documenting workflows. Scribe also offers advanced features like team collaboration and custom branding.

Scribe streamlines the process of creating tutorials, allowing you to focus on the content rather than the technical aspects of documentation. Its collaborative features make it ideal for teams that need to work together on creating and maintaining documentation.

Automated documentation

Team collaboration features

Custom branding options

Embeddable guides

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $29 per user per month.

UserGuiding

UserGuiding is a user onboarding platform that allows you to create interactive product tours and guides directly within your application. It’s ideal for software companies that want to improve user adoption and reduce churn.

UserGuiding helps users learn how to use your product by providing them with interactive guidance and support. Its no-code interface makes it easy to create engaging tutorials without any programming knowledge.

Interactive product tours

No-code interface

User segmentation

Analytics and reporting

Pricing: Paid plans start at $99 per month.

WalkMe

WalkMe is a comprehensive digital adoption platform that provides a wide range of tools for creating interactive guides, onboarding flows, and automation. It’s suitable for large enterprises with complex software systems.

WalkMe helps users navigate complex software applications by providing them with step-by-step guidance and support. Its advanced features allow you to personalize the user experience and automate tasks.

Interactive walkthroughs

Automation capabilities

Personalized guidance

Enterprise-grade security

Pricing: Contact WalkMe for pricing.

Iorad

Iorad creates interactive tutorials by recording your screen and generating step-by-step instructions. It’s known for its ease of use and ability to create tutorials that are both engaging and informative.

Iorad simplifies the process of creating tutorials by automating the documentation process. Its interactive tutorials help users learn quickly and easily.

Automated tutorial creation

Interactive simulations

Multi-language support

Embeddable tutorials

Pricing: Paid plans start at $200 per month.

Loom

Loom is a video recording tool that allows you to quickly create and share screen recordings with your team or customers. While not specifically designed for step-by-step tutorials, it can be used to create effective visual guides.

Loom is ideal for creating quick tutorials and providing personalized feedback. Its ease of use and speed make it a great choice for teams that need to communicate visually.

Quick screen recording

Easy sharing

Team collaboration

Video editing tools

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $12.50 per creator per month.

CloudApp

CloudApp is a visual communication platform that allows you to create and share screenshots, GIFs, and videos. It’s a versatile tool that can be used for creating step-by-step tutorials, providing feedback, and collaborating with your team.

CloudApp simplifies visual communication by providing a suite of tools for capturing and sharing visual content. Its ease of use and versatility make it a great choice for teams that need to communicate visually.

Screenshot capture

GIF creation

Video recording

Annotation tools

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $9.95 per user per month.

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of some key features and pricing for the software mentioned above, to help you make an informed decision.

Software Automatic Documentation Interactive Guides Video Recording Free Plan Starting Price (USD) Tango Yes No No Yes 29/user/month Scribe Yes No No Yes 29/user/month UserGuiding No Yes No No 99/month WalkMe No Yes No No Contact for Pricing Iorad Yes Yes No No 200/month Loom No No Yes Yes 12.50/creator/month CloudApp No No Yes Yes 9.95/user/month

Tips

Plan your tutorial: Before you start creating your tutorial, outline the steps you want to cover.

Before you start creating your tutorial, outline the steps you want to cover. Keep it simple: Use clear and concise language, and avoid technical jargon.

Use clear and concise language, and avoid technical jargon. Use visuals: Screenshots, GIFs, and videos can help to illustrate your points and make your tutorial more engaging.

Screenshots, GIFs, and videos can help to illustrate your points and make your tutorial more engaging. Test your tutorial: Ask someone else to follow your tutorial and provide feedback.

Ask someone else to follow your tutorial and provide feedback. Keep it updated: Regularly review and update your tutorial to ensure that it is accurate and relevant.

Simplifying Complex Processes

Choosing the right step-by-step tutorial software can significantly enhance your ability to create effective training materials and onboarding experiences. By carefully considering your specific needs and the features offered by each tool, you can empower your users and achieve your training goals.

FAQ

What is step-by-step tutorial software?

Step-by-step tutorial software helps you create guides that break down complex tasks into manageable steps, often using screenshots, videos, and interactive elements.

What are the benefits of using tutorial software?

It saves time, improves user understanding, reduces support requests, and enhances the overall user experience.

What features should I look for in tutorial software?

Key features include automatic screenshot capture, easy editing, interactive elements, and integration with other platforms.

How much does step-by-step tutorial software cost?

Pricing varies widely, from free plans to enterprise-level solutions costing hundreds of dollars per month.

Can I use video recording tools for step-by-step tutorials?

Yes, video recording tools like Loom and CloudApp can be effective for creating visual guides, especially for quick demonstrations.

