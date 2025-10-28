How To Download MySQL In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

MySQL is a popular open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that’s widely used for web applications, data warehousing, and e-commerce. If you’re a developer or database administrator working on a Windows 11 machine, you’ll likely need to install MySQL to manage your databases effectively. This guide will walk you through the process of downloading and installing MySQL on Windows 11, ensuring you have a smooth and successful setup.

Whether you’re setting up a local development environment or configuring a server, this step-by-step tutorial will provide clear instructions and helpful tips. By following these instructions, you will be able to download and install MySQL Community Server, which is free and suitable for most users.

How Do I Download and Install MySQL on Windows 11?

Step 1: Download the MySQL Installer

Open your web browser and go to the official MySQL website: https://dev.mysql.com/downloads/installer/. Scroll down to find the “MySQL Community Downloads” section. Click on “MySQL Installer for Windows.” You will see two options: “MySQL Installer MSI” and “MySQL Installer web-community.” Choose the “MySQL Installer MSI” option, as it includes all necessary components for offline installation. Click the “Download” button next to the installer version you prefer (typically the latest version). On the next page, you’ll be prompted to log in or sign up for an Oracle account. You can skip this step by clicking the “No thanks, just start my download!” link at the bottom of the page. Save the downloaded MSI file to a location on your computer where you can easily find it.

Step 2: Run the MySQL Installer

Locate the downloaded MSI file. Double-click the MSI file to launch the MySQL Installer. A security prompt may appear; click “Yes” to allow the installer to make changes to your device.

Step 3: Choose the Setup Type

On the “Choosing a Setup Type” screen, you’ll have several options:

Developer Default: Installs all the products needed for MySQL application development.

Installs all the products needed for MySQL application development. Server Only: Installs only the MySQL server.

Installs only the MySQL server. Client Only: Installs only the MySQL client tools.

Installs only the MySQL client tools. Full: Installs all available MySQL products.

Installs all available MySQL products. Custom: Allows you to choose which products to install.

For most users, the “Developer Default” option is recommended. It includes the MySQL Server, MySQL Workbench, MySQL Shell, connectors, and documentation. Select your desired setup type. Click “Next.”

Step 4: Check Requirements

The installer will check for any missing requirements. If any are found, it will list them. Click “Execute” to install the missing requirements. This may include the Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio. Follow the on-screen prompts to install the required components. Once the requirements are installed, click “Next.”

Step 5: Installation

The installer will display a list of products to be installed. Click “Execute” to begin the installation process. The installation may take some time, depending on your system. Once the installation is complete, click “Next.”

Step 6: Product Configuration

The installer will now guide you through the configuration of the MySQL Server. Click “Next” to proceed. Choose the configuration type: “Development Computer,” “Server Computer,” or “Dedicated Computer.” “Development Computer” is suitable for most users. Click “Next.” Configure the networking options:

Ensure that the “TCP/IP” option is selected.

Leave the port number as the default (3306).

Click “Next.”

Choose an authentication method:

“Use Strong Password Encryption for Authentication (RECOMMENDED)” is the default and recommended option.

Click “Next.”

Set the root password:

Enter a strong password for the root user.

Confirm the password.

Click “Next.”

Configure the Windows Service:

Leave the default settings for the Windows Service.

Click “Next.”

Apply Configuration:

Click “Execute” to apply the configuration settings.

The installer will perform a series of steps to configure the server.

Once all steps are completed successfully, click “Finish.”

Click “Next” to continue to the next configuration step. The installer may ask to configure MySQL Router. If you don’t need it, skip it and click “Finish.” The installer may ask to configure MySQL Samples and Examples. Enter the root password you set earlier. Click “Check” to verify the connection. Click “Next” and then “Execute” to apply the configuration. Click “Finish” to complete the configuration.

Step 7: Complete the Installation

The installer will display a completion screen. You can choose to start MySQL Workbench and MySQL Shell after the installation. Click “Finish” to close the installer.

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Disable Antivirus Software: Temporarily disable your antivirus software during the installation process to prevent any conflicts.

Temporarily disable your antivirus software during the installation process to prevent any conflicts. Run as Administrator: Run the MySQL Installer as an administrator by right-clicking the MSI file and selecting “Run as administrator.”

Run the MySQL Installer as an administrator by right-clicking the MSI file and selecting “Run as administrator.” Check System Requirements: Ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for MySQL.

Ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for MySQL. Read Error Messages: Pay attention to any error messages that appear during the installation process and troubleshoot accordingly.

MySQL is Ready for Use

By following these steps, you’ve successfully downloaded and installed MySQL on your Windows 11 system. You can now start using MySQL Workbench to manage your databases, create tables, and execute queries.

FAQ

What is MySQL? MySQL is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) used for storing, organizing, and retrieving data.

Is MySQL free to use? Yes, the MySQL Community Server is free to download and use under the GPL license.

What is MySQL Workbench? MySQL Workbench is a GUI tool for database administration, development, and design.

How do I start the MySQL server? The MySQL server should start automatically as a Windows service. You can manage it through the Services app.

What if I encounter errors during installation? Check the MySQL documentation, online forums, and ensure all prerequisites are installed correctly.

Comparison of MySQL Editions

Feature MySQL Community Server MySQL Enterprise Edition License GPL Commercial Cost Free Paid Support Community Oracle Support Advanced Features Limited Advanced Replication, Auditing, etc. Use Cases Small to Medium Projects Enterprise Applications

The MySQL Community Server is perfect for personal projects and smaller applications. For larger, enterprise-level applications requiring advanced features and support, the Enterprise Edition is a better choice.

Related reading