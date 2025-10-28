How To Delete Programs In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Removing unwanted programs from your Windows 11 computer is essential for maintaining optimal performance and freeing up valuable storage space. Whether you’re dealing with outdated software, bloatware, or simply programs you no longer use, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to uninstall them. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the various ways to delete programs, ensuring a clean and efficient removal process.

In this article, we’ll explore the different techniques available, from the traditional “Apps & Features” settings to using the Control Panel and even third-party uninstallers. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to confidently remove programs and keep your Windows 11 system running smoothly.

What Are The Ways To Delete Programs In Windows 11?

Uninstalling Programs Using Apps & Features

This is the most common and straightforward method for removing programs in Windows 11.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on Apps in the left-hand menu. Select Apps & Features. Locate the program you want to uninstall from the list. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar to find it quickly. Click the three vertical dots (ellipsis) next to the program’s name. Select Uninstall. Confirm your decision by clicking Uninstall again if prompted. Follow any on-screen instructions provided by the uninstaller.

Removing Programs Via The Control Panel

The Control Panel provides another way to uninstall programs, particularly useful for older applications.

Open the Control Panel. You can search for “Control Panel” in the Start menu. Click on Programs. Select Programs and Features. Find the program you wish to uninstall from the list. Right-click on the program’s name. Select Uninstall (or Uninstall/Change, depending on the program). Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Using The Start Menu To Uninstall Programs

The Start Menu offers a quick way to uninstall some programs directly.

Click the Start button. Find the program you want to uninstall in the list of apps. Right-click on the program’s icon. Select Uninstall. This will typically open the “Apps & Features” section in Settings, where you can complete the uninstallation process as described above.

Employing Third-Party Uninstaller Software

For stubborn programs or those that leave behind residual files, a third-party uninstaller can be beneficial.

Download and install a reputable third-party uninstaller like Revo Uninstaller or IObit Uninstaller. Open the uninstaller software. Select the program you want to remove from the list. Follow the software’s instructions to uninstall the program, which often includes scanning for and removing leftover files and registry entries.

Deleting Programs Through Command Prompt (Advanced)

This method is for advanced users comfortable with using the command line interface.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type wmic and press Enter. Type product get name and press Enter to list all installed programs. Identify the exact name of the program you want to uninstall. Type product where name="Program Name" call uninstall, replacing “Program Name” with the actual name of the program. For example, product where name="Example Program" call uninstall . Press Enter and confirm the uninstallation if prompted.

Comparison of Uninstall Methods

Method Ease of Use Thoroughness Best For Apps & Features High Medium Most programs Control Panel Medium Medium Older programs Start Menu High Low Quick uninstall of some programs 3rd Party Uninstaller Medium High Stubborn programs, leftover file removal Command Prompt Low Medium Advanced users, specific program targeting

Tips For A Clean Uninstall

Close the Program: Ensure the program you’re uninstalling is completely closed before starting the process.

Ensure the program you’re uninstalling is completely closed before starting the process. Run as Administrator: When prompted, run the uninstaller as an administrator to ensure full permissions.

When prompted, run the uninstaller as an administrator to ensure full permissions. Reboot Your Computer: After uninstalling, restart your computer to remove any remaining temporary files.

After uninstalling, restart your computer to remove any remaining temporary files. Check for Leftovers: After using the standard uninstall methods, use a file explorer to check the Program Files and AppData folders for any remaining files associated with the uninstalled program. Delete them manually if found.

Removing Unwanted Software Made Easy

Uninstalling programs in Windows 11 doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By understanding the different methods available, you can effectively remove unwanted software and keep your system running smoothly. From the simplicity of “Apps & Features” to the power of third-party uninstallers, you have the tools to maintain a clean and efficient Windows 11 environment.

FAQ

How do I uninstall a program if it doesn’t appear in the Apps & Features list? If a program isn’t listed, try using a third-party uninstaller or the Command Prompt method. Sometimes, the program may not have registered itself correctly with Windows.

Can I uninstall pre-installed apps in Windows 11? Yes, many pre-installed apps can be uninstalled through the Apps & Features section. However, some essential system apps cannot be removed.

What should I do if the uninstaller gets stuck or displays an error? Try restarting your computer and attempting the uninstallation again. If the problem persists, use a third-party uninstaller in “force uninstall” mode.

Is it safe to use third-party uninstallers? Yes, but choose reputable software from well-known developers. Read reviews and ensure the software is regularly updated to avoid potential security risks.

Will uninstalling a program delete all its associated files and data? Standard uninstallers should remove most files, but some data may remain in folders like AppData. Third-party uninstallers are more thorough at removing these leftovers.

