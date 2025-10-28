How To Hide Your Number When Calling On Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Want to make a call without revealing your phone number? Hiding your caller ID on an Android device is a straightforward process that offers privacy and control over your communications. Whether you’re making a business call, contacting a service anonymously, or simply prefer to keep your number private, Android provides several methods to achieve this.

This guide will walk you through the various techniques to hide your number when calling on Android. We’ll cover temporary methods for individual calls, permanent settings for all outgoing calls, and even explore carrier-specific codes. By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to manage your caller ID and protect your privacy.

How Do I Hide My Number on My Android Phone?

Method 1: Using a Prefix Code for a Single Call

This method is quick and easy for hiding your number on a call-by-call basis.

Open your phone’s dialer app. Enter the prefix code #31# before the phone number you wish to call. For example, if you’re calling 555-123-4567, you would dial #31#5551234567. Tap the call button. Your number will be hidden for this specific call only.

Method 2: Changing Your Android’s Settings for All Calls

This method sets your phone to hide your number for all outgoing calls until you change the setting back.

Open your phone’s dialer app. Tap the three dots (or menu icon) usually located in the top-right corner. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Tap “Call Settings.” Tap “Additional Settings.” Tap “Caller ID.” Choose “Hide Number.” Your number will now be hidden for all outgoing calls. To revert, repeat these steps and select “Network Default” or “Show Number.”

Method 3: Using Your Carrier’s Specific Code

Some mobile carriers have their own codes for hiding your number. Check your carrier’s website or contact their customer support to find the correct code for your service. The process is similar to using the #31# code.

Find your carrier’s caller ID blocking code. Enter the code before the phone number you wish to call. Tap the call button.

Method 4: Consider Using a Burner App

Burner apps provide temporary phone numbers for situations where you want extra privacy.

Download and install a burner app from the Google Play Store (e.g., Burner, Hushed). Follow the app’s instructions to create a temporary phone number. Use the burner number to make calls without revealing your personal phone number.

Tips for Managing Your Caller ID

Always be mindful of the legal implications of hiding your number, especially when contacting businesses or emergency services.

Test your chosen method by calling a friend or family member to ensure your number is indeed hidden.

Remember to revert your settings if you only want to hide your number temporarily.

Achieving Phone Call Anonymity

Hiding your number on an Android phone is a simple yet effective way to control your privacy. By using prefix codes or adjusting your phone’s settings, you can easily manage when and how your number is displayed.

FAQ

How do I unhide my number after using a prefix code? The prefix code only applies to the specific call you made. Your number will be visible again for subsequent calls unless you’ve changed your phone’s settings.

Will hiding my number prevent the recipient from calling me back? Yes, if you hide your number, the recipient will not be able to see your number and may not be able to call you back directly.

Does hiding my number work for text messages too? No, hiding your number using these methods typically only applies to phone calls, not text messages. You may need to use a separate app or service to send anonymous text messages.

Is it illegal to hide my number when calling? In most cases, it is not illegal to hide your number. However, there may be specific situations where it is required to display your number, such as when contacting emergency services.

Can I block my number permanently? Yes, by changing your phone’s settings to “Hide Number,” you can block your number for all outgoing calls until you change the setting back.

