How To Change Language On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11 offers a global experience, allowing users to tailor the operating system to their preferred language. Changing the language on your system is a straightforward process, enabling you to navigate menus, applications, and system messages with ease. This guide will walk you through the steps to change the display language on Windows 11, ensuring a comfortable and personalized computing experience.

Whether you’ve moved to a new country, want to learn a new language, or simply prefer using Windows 11 in a different language, this guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough. By following these instructions, you can easily switch the language settings and customize your Windows 11 environment to suit your needs.

How Do I Change The Language On My Windows 11 PC?

Access the Language Settings

Click on the Start button. Click on Settings (the gear icon). In the Settings window, click on Time & language. Select Language & region.

Add a New Language

Under the “Preferred languages” section, click the Add a language button. In the search box, type the name of the language you want to install. Select the desired language from the list. Click Next. Check the box next to “Install language pack” to download the language pack. Optionally, you can also set the language as your Windows display language by checking the box “Set as my Windows display language”. Click Install.

Set the Display Language

Once the language pack is installed, go back to Settings > Time & language > Language & region. Under the “Windows display language” dropdown menu, select the language you just installed.

Manage Language Options

Next to the language you installed, click the three dots (more options). Select Language options. Here, you can customize settings like:

Keyboard layout: Choose a keyboard layout that matches the language.

Choose a keyboard layout that matches the language. Speech: Configure speech recognition settings for the language.

Configure speech recognition settings for the language. Handwriting: Set up handwriting recognition (if applicable).

Remove a Language

In Settings > Time & language > Language & region, find the language you want to remove. Click the three dots (more options) next to the language. Select Remove.

Understanding Language Pack Features

Language packs in Windows 11 offer various features that enhance your user experience. Here’s a quick overview:

Feature Description Display Language Changes the language of the Windows interface, including menus, dialog boxes, and settings. Keyboard Layout Allows you to type in the selected language using a compatible keyboard layout. Speech Recognition Enables voice commands and dictation in the selected language. Handwriting Supports handwriting input for languages that use character-based writing systems. Spell Check Provides spell-checking functionality in various applications, helping you write accurately in the selected language.

Tips For A Smooth Language Change

Restart your computer: After installing a new language pack, restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied correctly.

After installing a new language pack, restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied correctly. Check for updates: Make sure your Windows 11 is up to date to receive the latest language pack improvements and bug fixes.

Make sure your Windows 11 is up to date to receive the latest language pack improvements and bug fixes. User account specific: Language settings are typically user-specific, meaning each user account on the computer can have its own language preferences.

Language settings are typically user-specific, meaning each user account on the computer can have its own language preferences. Application compatibility: Some applications may not fully support the selected language. Check the application’s documentation for language support information.

Changing Your Windows 11 Language

Changing the language settings in Windows 11 allows you to personalize your computing experience.

FAQ

How long does it take to install a language pack? The download and installation time depends on your internet connection speed and the size of the language pack. It usually takes a few minutes.

Will changing the language affect my files and documents? No, changing the language only affects the Windows interface and applications. Your files and documents will remain unchanged.

Can I install multiple languages on Windows 11? Yes, you can install multiple languages and switch between them as needed.

Why is some text still in the original language after changing the display language? Some applications or system components may not fully support the new language. Ensure that the application is updated and supports the selected language.

Do I need an internet connection to change the language? Yes, you need an internet connection to download and install language packs.

