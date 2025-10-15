How To Delete A Page In Word: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Word is a powerful tool for creating and editing documents, but sometimes you might need to remove a page that’s no longer needed. Whether it’s a blank page, a page with unwanted content, or simply a page you’ve decided to cut, knowing how to delete a page in Word efficiently is a valuable skill. This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step approach to help you remove unwanted pages from your Word documents.

Deleting a page in Word can be trickier than it seems, especially if it’s a blank page caused by unwanted section breaks or paragraph marks. This guide will walk you through various methods to ensure you can remove any type of page, leaving you with a clean and professional-looking document. Let’s get started!

Need to Remove a Page From Your Word Document?

Here’s how you can easily delete a page in Microsoft Word:

Delete a Page with Content

Open your document in Microsoft Word. Locate the Word document you want to edit and open it. Navigate to the page you want to delete. Scroll through your document or use the navigation pane to find the specific page you want to remove. Select all the content on the page. Click and drag your mouse cursor to highlight all the text, images, and other elements on the page. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + A (Windows) or Command + A (Mac) to select all content on the entire document and then carefully deselect everything except the content on the page you want to delete. Press the Delete or Backspace key. Once the content is selected, press the Delete key (Del) or the Backspace key to remove it. This will effectively delete the page if it was primarily filled with the selected content. Check for remaining blank spaces or section breaks. After deleting the content, there might be lingering blank spaces or section breaks. Address these as described in the next section.

Delete a Blank Page

Reveal formatting marks. Click the “Home” tab and then click the “Show/Hide ¶” button in the “Paragraph” group. This will display paragraph marks, section breaks, and other formatting symbols. Identify the cause of the blank page. Look for paragraph marks (¶) or section breaks at the end of your document or on the blank page. These are common causes of unwanted blank pages. Delete the paragraph marks or section breaks.

Paragraph Marks: If the blank page is caused by excessive paragraph marks, select them and press the Delete key.

If the blank page is caused by excessive paragraph marks, select them and press the key. Section Breaks: If the blank page is caused by a section break, select the section break and press the Delete key. Be careful when deleting section breaks, as they can affect the formatting of the surrounding pages.

Adjust page breaks if necessary. Sometimes, a manual page break might be the culprit. To remove it, select the page break (it will be visible with the formatting marks displayed) and press the Delete key. Verify the page is deleted. After deleting the paragraph marks, section breaks, or page breaks, check if the blank page has been removed. If not, repeat the steps to identify and remove any remaining formatting elements.

Delete a Page Using the Navigation Pane

Open the Navigation Pane. Click the “View” tab and check the “Navigation Pane” box in the “Show” group. The Navigation Pane will appear on the left side of the Word window. Identify the page to delete. The Navigation Pane displays the headings and pages in your document. Click on the page you want to delete. This will take you directly to that page in the document. Select all the content on the page. Once you are on the page, select all of its content by pressing Ctrl + A (Windows) or Command + A (Mac), or by clicking and dragging your mouse. Press the Delete or Backspace key. With the content selected, press the Delete or Backspace key to remove it. Check for remaining elements. As with the other methods, ensure that no unwanted paragraph marks or section breaks remain after deleting the content.

Dealing with Complex Page Layouts

In more complex documents, you might encounter issues with tables, headers, footers, or other elements causing persistent blank pages. Here’s a quick comparison of how to handle them:

| Issue | Solution

FAQ

