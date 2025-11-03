How To Create Outlook Out Of Office Message: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Setting up an out-of-office message in Outlook is crucial for managing expectations when you’re away. This automated reply informs senders that you’re unavailable and provides them with alternative contacts or expected return dates. This guide will walk you through the process of creating and customizing your out-of-office message in Outlook, ensuring seamless communication even when you’re not actively checking your inbox.

Whether you’re on vacation, attending a conference, or simply need some uninterrupted time, an effective out-of-office message prevents misunderstandings and maintains professional communication. By following the steps outlined below, you can easily configure Outlook to handle incoming emails while you’re away.

What’s the Best Way to Set Up an Out-of-Office Reply in Outlook?

Accessing Automatic Replies Settings

Open Microsoft Outlook. Click on the “File” tab in the top left corner. Select “Info” from the left-hand menu. Click the “Automatic Replies (Out of Office)” button.

Configuring Your Out-of-Office Message

In the Automatic Replies window, select the “Send automatic replies” option. Optionally, check the “Only send during this time range” box to schedule your out-of-office message.

Enter the start and end dates and times.

In the “Inside My Organization” tab, type the message you want your colleagues to see.

This message will be sent to anyone within your company.

(Optional) Click the “Outside My Organization” tab.

Check the “Auto-reply to people outside my organization” box.

Select whether to send the message to “My Contacts only” or “Anyone outside my organization.”

Type the message you want external senders to see.

Customizing Your Out-of-Office Message

Use the formatting options to customize the appearance of your message.

You can change the font, size, and color of the text.

Add important information, such as:

Your return date.

Contact information for a colleague who can assist in your absence.

Instructions for urgent matters.

Consider setting up rules to automatically forward important emails to a colleague.

Turning Off Automatic Replies

When you return, open Outlook. Click on the “File” tab. Click the “Turn Off” button in the Automatic Replies section.

Tips for an Effective Out-of-Office Message

Be Clear and Concise: Get straight to the point and avoid unnecessary jargon.

Get straight to the point and avoid unnecessary jargon. Provide Contact Information: Include the contact details of someone who can assist while you’re away.

Include the contact details of someone who can assist while you’re away. Set Expectations: Clearly state when you’ll be back and able to respond to emails.

Clearly state when you’ll be back and able to respond to emails. Proofread: Double-check your message for any typos or grammatical errors.

Double-check your message for any typos or grammatical errors. Consider Different Audiences: Customize your message for internal and external recipients.

Setting Up Seamless Communication While Away

Configuring an out-of-office message in Outlook is a simple yet effective way to manage communication during your absence. By following these steps, you can ensure that senders are informed of your unavailability and directed to the appropriate resources.

FAQ

How do I set up an out-of-office message in Outlook on the web? Sign in to Outlook on the web, go to Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Automatic replies, and configure your message and settings.

Can I set up different out-of-office messages for internal and external senders? Yes, Outlook allows you to create separate messages for people inside and outside your organization.

How do I turn off automatic replies when I return? Open Outlook, go to File > Info, and click the “Turn Off” button in the Automatic Replies section.

What should I include in my out-of-office message? Include your return date, contact information for a colleague who can assist, and instructions for urgent matters.

Can I schedule my out-of-office message to start and end automatically? Yes, you can set a specific time range for your automatic replies in the Automatic Replies settings.

Outlook Auto-Reply: A Quick Comparison

Feature Inside My Organization Outside My Organization Recipients Employees within your company Senders outside your company Message Content Can be more informal and detailed Should be professional and concise Contact Information May include internal contact details Should include external contact details if applicable Access to Information Assumes familiarity with company processes and roles Requires clear and explicit instructions

Related reading