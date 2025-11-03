How To Use DISM To Repair Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11, while generally stable, can sometimes encounter system file corruption leading to various issues, from application crashes to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death. Fortunately, the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool is a powerful built-in utility that can help you scan and repair your Windows 11 installation, potentially resolving these problems without requiring a complete reinstall. This guide will walk you through the process of using DISM to restore your system to a healthy state.

DISM is a command-line tool, but don’t let that intimidate you. We’ll break down each step clearly and concisely, making the process accessible even if you’re not a tech expert. By following these instructions, you can effectively troubleshoot and repair your Windows 11 system, ensuring a smoother and more reliable computing experience.

What are the steps to repair Windows 11 using DISM?

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have the following:

Administrator Privileges: You need an account with administrator rights to run DISM.

You need an account with administrator rights to run DISM. Stable Internet Connection: DISM may need to download files from Windows Update to replace corrupted ones.

DISM may need to download files from Windows Update to replace corrupted ones. Time: The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on the extent of the corruption and your internet speed.

Step 1: Open Command Prompt as Administrator

Click the Start button. Type “cmd” or “command prompt“. Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results. Select “Run as administrator“. Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control.

Step 2: Run the CheckHealth Command

This command quickly checks if your system image has been flagged as corrupted.

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command:

“ DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth “

Press Enter. Wait for the command to complete. This process usually takes only a few seconds. The output will indicate whether corruption has been detected.

Step 3: Run the ScanHealth Command

This command performs a more thorough scan of your system image for corruption.

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command:

“ DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth “

Press Enter. Wait for the command to complete. This scan can take 10-30 minutes or longer. The progress will be displayed in the Command Prompt window.

Step 4: Run the RestoreHealth Command

This command attempts to automatically repair any corruption detected in your system image using Windows Update.

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command:

“ DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth “

Press Enter. Wait for the command to complete. This process can take a significant amount of time, depending on the extent of the corruption and your internet speed. Ensure your computer remains connected to the internet throughout the process.

Step 5: Restart Your Computer

Once the RestoreHealth command completes successfully, close the Command Prompt window. Click the Start button. Click the Power icon. Select “Restart“.

Step 6: Verify the Repair

After restarting, test your system to see if the issues you were experiencing have been resolved. If problems persist, you may need to repeat the DISM process or consider other troubleshooting steps.

Tips

Run SFC after DISM: After running DISM, it’s a good idea to run the System File Checker (SFC) tool. Open Command Prompt as administrator and type sfc /scannow and press Enter. This tool scans and repairs protected system files.

After running DISM, it’s a good idea to run the System File Checker (SFC) tool. Open Command Prompt as administrator and type and press Enter. This tool scans and repairs protected system files. Check your internet connection: A stable internet connection is crucial for the RestoreHealth command to download necessary files.

A stable internet connection is crucial for the command to download necessary files. Be patient: The DISM process can take a while, especially the RestoreHealth command. Avoid interrupting the process.

Comparing DISM and SFC

Feature DISM SFC (System File Checker) Function Repairs the Windows image itself, which serves as the foundation for SFC. Can repair the component store. Scans and repairs protected system files, replacing corrupted versions with known good versions from the component store. Scope Works on the Windows image offline or online. Works on the currently running Windows installation. Repair Source Uses Windows Update as a source for replacement files (when using the /RestoreHealth switch). Can also use a mounted Windows image (.wim). Uses the component store (a folder within the Windows directory) as a source for replacement files. Usage Typically used before SFC to ensure the underlying Windows image is healthy. Typically used after DISM to repair specific system files.

Repairing Windows 11 with DISM: A Solution

Using DISM to repair your Windows 11 installation can be a straightforward process. By following these steps, you can potentially resolve a wide range of system issues and restore your computer to optimal performance.

FAQ

What does DISM do?

DISM, or Deployment Image Servicing and Management, is a command-line tool used to service Windows images. It can be used to repair, prepare, and modify Windows images, including the operating system installed on your computer.

How long does DISM take to run?

The time it takes for DISM to run can vary depending on the extent of the corruption and your internet speed. The CheckHealth command takes only a few seconds, while the ScanHealth command can take 10-30 minutes. The RestoreHealth command can take significantly longer, potentially up to an hour or more.

What if DISM RestoreHealth fails?

If DISM RestoreHealth fails, ensure you have a stable internet connection. You can also try running the command again. If it continues to fail, consider using a Windows 11 installation media as a repair source by specifying the /Source parameter in the command.

Can DISM fix a corrupted Windows Update?

Yes, DISM can often fix a corrupted Windows Update by repairing the underlying system image. This can resolve issues that prevent Windows Update from installing updates correctly.

Do I need to run DISM as administrator?

Yes, you need to run DISM with administrator privileges to perform repair operations. Running it without administrator privileges will result in errors.

