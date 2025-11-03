How To Hard Reset IPhone 12: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 12, while a marvel of modern technology, can occasionally encounter software glitches that necessitate a hard reset. A hard reset, also known as a force restart, can resolve issues like freezing, unresponsiveness, or apps that refuse to close. This process is different from a factory reset, as it doesn’t erase your data but simply restarts the device forcefully.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to hard resetting your iPhone 12, ensuring you can quickly get your device back to optimal performance. We’ll walk you through the exact button sequence and what to expect during the process.

What is the Best Way to Hard Reset an iPhone 12?

Here’s how to perform a hard reset on your iPhone 12:

Preparing for the Hard Reset

Before you begin, it’s a good idea to close any open apps. While a hard reset shouldn’t erase your data, it’s always wise to minimize potential disruptions.

Executing the Hard Reset Sequence

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (also known as the power button) on the right side of the iPhone. Continue holding the Side button even when the Apple logo appears. Release the Side button when you see the Apple logo reappear. The iPhone will then restart.

Verifying the Reset

After the Apple logo disappears and reappears, your iPhone 12 will restart. It may take a few moments to fully boot up. Once it’s back on, test the functionality that was previously causing problems to see if the hard reset resolved the issue.

Tips for a Smooth Hard Reset

Ensure your fingers are dry and clean for better button grip.

If the iPhone doesn’t restart after holding the Side button for a reasonable time (around 30 seconds), try again, making sure you’re pressing and releasing the Volume Up and Down buttons quickly.

If the problem persists after a hard reset, consider exploring other troubleshooting options or contacting Apple Support.

Comparing Soft Reset, Hard Reset, and Factory Reset

Feature Soft Reset Hard Reset (Force Restart) Factory Reset Purpose Simple restart to clear minor glitches Force restart to resolve freezing/unresponsive issues Erase all data and settings to restore device to factory defaults Data Loss No data loss No data loss All data is erased Button Usage Typically, holding the power button. Specific button sequence (Vol Up, Vol Down, Side) Requires access to Settings app. Use Case Minor app glitches, slow performance Freezing, unresponsive screen, app crashes Selling the device, major software issues

Getting Your iPhone 12 Back on Track

Performing a hard reset on your iPhone 12 is a straightforward process that can often resolve common software issues. By following these steps, you can quickly restore your device’s functionality and avoid unnecessary downtime.

FAQ

Will a hard reset delete my data? No, a hard reset (or force restart) will not delete your data. It simply restarts the iPhone forcefully.

What do I do if my iPhone 12 is still frozen after a hard reset? If the issue persists, try connecting your iPhone to a computer and restoring it via iTunes or Finder. If that doesn’t work, contact Apple Support.

How often should I hard reset my iPhone? Only perform a hard reset when your iPhone is experiencing issues like freezing or unresponsiveness. There’s no need to do it regularly.

Is a hard reset the same as a factory reset? No, a hard reset is a force restart, while a factory reset erases all data and settings, returning the iPhone to its original factory state.

Why is my iPhone 12 freezing frequently? Frequent freezing can be caused by various factors, including software bugs, low storage space, or conflicting apps. Ensure your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version and manage your storage effectively.

