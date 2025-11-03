How To Create A Website Shortcut On Your Windows 11 Desktop

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Creating desktop shortcuts for your favorite websites in Windows 11 can significantly improve your browsing efficiency. Instead of typing the URL every time, a simple double-click brings you directly to the site. This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step approach to setting up these convenient shortcuts.

This process involves using your preferred web browser to create a link that Windows 11 recognizes as a shortcut. Whether it’s for quick access to social media, streaming services, or important work resources, having a website shortcut on your desktop can save you valuable time and effort.

Want a Website Shortcut on Your Desktop?

Using Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Navigate to the website you want to create a shortcut for. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner of the browser. Select “Apps” from the dropdown menu. Click “Install this site as an app”. A pop-up window will appear, allowing you to name the shortcut. Click “Install”. This will create a shortcut on your desktop.

Using Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Go to the website for which you want to create a shortcut. Click the three vertical dots (Customize and control Google Chrome) in the top-right corner. Select “More tools”. Click “Create shortcut…”. A pop-up window will appear; name the shortcut. Check the box labeled “Open as window” if you want the website to open in its own window, separate from the Chrome browser. Click “Create”. The shortcut will now appear on your desktop.

Using Other Browsers (Firefox, Brave, etc.)

While the exact steps may vary slightly depending on the browser, the general principle remains the same. Most browsers allow you to create a shortcut by either:

Dragging the website’s URL from the address bar directly onto the desktop.

Using a “Create Shortcut” or “Add to Desktop” option within the browser’s menu.

Customizing Your Shortcut

Right-click on the website shortcut on your desktop. Select “Properties”. In the “Web Document” tab (or “Shortcut” tab), you can:

Change the name of the shortcut.

of the shortcut. Click “Change Icon…” to select a different icon for the shortcut.

Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes.

Tips for Efficient Shortcut Management

Organize your shortcuts: Group related shortcuts into folders on your desktop for better organization.

Group related shortcuts into folders on your desktop for better organization. Use descriptive names: Name your shortcuts clearly so you can easily identify them.

Name your shortcuts clearly so you can easily identify them. Regularly review and remove unused shortcuts: Keep your desktop clean by deleting shortcuts you no longer need.

Quick Website Access on Windows 11

Creating website shortcuts streamlines your online experience, offering immediate access to frequently visited pages. Whether you’re using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or another browser, the process is typically quick and simple.

FAQ

How do I change the icon of a website shortcut? Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Web Document” or “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon.”

Can I create a shortcut for a specific page within a website? Yes, simply navigate to the specific page before creating the shortcut.

Why is my shortcut opening in a different browser than expected? The shortcut will open in the default browser set in your Windows 11 settings. You can change your default browser in the Settings app.

Is there a limit to the number of website shortcuts I can create? No, there is no practical limit to the number of shortcuts you can create on your desktop.

How do I delete a website shortcut? Right-click the shortcut and select “Delete.”

Browser Shortcut Creation: A Quick Comparison

Feature Microsoft Edge Google Chrome Other Browsers Shortcut Creation “Install this site as an app” “Create shortcut…” Drag URL to desktop or “Add to Desktop” option “Open as window” Option No Yes Varies by browser Customization Through shortcut properties (name, icon) Through shortcut properties (name, icon) Through shortcut properties (name, icon)

Streamlined Website Access

By following these steps, you can easily create and manage website shortcuts on your Windows 11 desktop, making your online activities more efficient and organized.

Related reading