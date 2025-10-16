How To Create This PC Shortcut On Desktop In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11 offers a streamlined experience, but sometimes accessing frequently used locations like “This PC” can feel like a few too many clicks. Creating a desktop shortcut for “This PC” provides quick and easy access to your drives, folders, and connected devices, saving you time and effort. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to create a “This PC” shortcut on your Windows 11 desktop, allowing you to personalize your workspace for optimal efficiency.

Having a “This PC” shortcut on your desktop is a great way to quickly manage your files and access your storage devices. Whether you’re a seasoned Windows user or new to the operating system, this step-by-step guide will provide you with clear and concise instructions to create the shortcut in just a few moments. Let’s get started!

Want a “This PC” Shortcut on Your Windows 11 Desktop?

Method 1: Using the Personalization Settings

Right-click on any empty space on your Windows 11 desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. This will open the Settings app to the Personalization section. In the left-hand menu of the Settings app, click on “Themes”. On the Themes page, scroll down and click on “Desktop icon settings”. This will open a new window. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, check the box next to “Computer”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your desktop.

Method 2: Creating a Shortcut Manually

Right-click on any empty space on your Windows 11 desktop. Select “New” from the context menu. Click on “Shortcut” from the submenu. This will open the Create Shortcut wizard. In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter the following: explorer.exe ::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} Click “Next”. In the “Type a name for this shortcut” field, enter “This PC”. Click “Finish”. The “This PC” shortcut will now appear on your desktop.

Method 3: Pinning “This PC” to Start and then Creating a Shortcut

Click the Start button. Type “This PC” in the search bar. Right-click on “This PC” in the search results. Select “Pin to Start”. Click the Start button again. You’ll see the “This PC” tile. Drag the “This PC” tile from the Start menu onto your desktop. This will create a shortcut.

Tips for Customizing Your “This PC” Shortcut

Change the Icon: Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon” to choose a different icon.

Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon” to choose a different icon. Pin to Taskbar: Right-click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar” for even quicker access.

Right-click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar” for even quicker access. Rename the Shortcut: Right-click the shortcut and select “Rename” to give it a personalized name.

Let’s compare the methods described above:

Feature Method 1: Personalization Settings Method 2: Manual Shortcut Method 3: Pin to Start Complexity Easiest Intermediate Easy Customization Limited Full Limited Time Required Fastest Slightly Longer Fast Technical Skill None Basic None

Quick Access to Your Computer

Creating a “This PC” shortcut is a simple yet effective way to improve your workflow in Windows 11. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can create a shortcut that suits your needs and preferences, making it easier to access your files and devices.

FAQ

How do I change the icon of the “This PC” shortcut? Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon.”

Can I pin “This PC” to the taskbar instead of creating a desktop shortcut? Yes, you can pin “This PC” to the taskbar by right-clicking on “This PC” in the Start menu or File Explorer and selecting “Pin to taskbar.”

Why is “This PC” not showing up in my Start menu search? Make sure that “Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer” is enabled in Settings > Personalization > Start.

Is there a way to access “This PC” without creating a shortcut? Yes, you can access “This PC” by opening File Explorer from the taskbar or Start menu.

What if the manual shortcut method doesn’t work? Double-check that you entered the command explorer.exe ::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} correctly. Typos can prevent the shortcut from working.

