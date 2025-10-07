How To Check Your Real RAM Speed On Windows 10 & 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Understanding your RAM speed is crucial for optimizing your computer’s performance. While Windows displays some information about your RAM, it doesn’t always show the actual operating speed. Knowing this speed allows you to ensure your RAM is running at its advertised specifications and helps you troubleshoot potential performance bottlenecks.

This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step approach to accurately check your RAM speed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, ensuring you get the most out of your system’s memory. We’ll explore using Task Manager, Command Prompt, and third-party tools to get a clear picture of your RAM’s performance.

What Is My Actual RAM Speed?

Using Task Manager

Task Manager provides a quick overview of your RAM speed. Here’s how to access it:

Right-click on the Taskbar. Select “Task Manager”. Click on the “Performance” tab. Select “Memory” in the left-hand menu. Look for the “Speed” value displayed in the right pane. This indicates the current operating speed of your RAM.

Utilizing Command Prompt

Command Prompt offers a more detailed method to check your RAM speed.

Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” and press Enter to open Command Prompt. Type the following command and press Enter: wmic memorychip get speed The Command Prompt will display the speed of each RAM module installed in your system.

Several third-party tools provide comprehensive information about your system’s hardware, including RAM speed. CPU-Z is a popular choice.

Download and install CPU-Z from a reputable source. Launch CPU-Z. Click on the “Memory” tab. Look for the “Frequency” value. This indicates the current operating frequency of your RAM. Note that this value is often half of the advertised speed for DDR (Double Data Rate) RAM. Multiply it by 2 to get the actual RAM speed.

Interpreting the Results

Once you have the RAM speed from any of the methods above, compare it to the advertised speed of your RAM modules. This information is usually printed on the RAM module itself or available on the manufacturer’s website. If the reported speed is lower than the advertised speed, you may need to adjust the settings in your computer’s BIOS/UEFI.

Accessing BIOS/UEFI Settings

The BIOS/UEFI settings allow you to configure your RAM speed.

Restart your computer. During startup, press the designated key to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. This key varies depending on the manufacturer (e.g., Del, F2, F12, Esc). Consult your motherboard manual for the correct key. Navigate to the “Memory” or “Overclocking” section. Look for settings related to “XMP” (Extreme Memory Profile) or “Memory Frequency”. Enable XMP if available, or manually set the memory frequency to the advertised speed of your RAM. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI setup. Your computer will restart.

Verifying the Speed After Changes

After making changes in the BIOS/UEFI, recheck the RAM speed using Task Manager, Command Prompt, or CPU-Z to ensure the changes were applied correctly.

Tips

Ensure your motherboard supports the speed of your RAM. Consult your motherboard’s specifications for compatible RAM speeds.

If you have multiple RAM modules, make sure they are installed in the correct slots to enable dual-channel or quad-channel memory configurations for optimal performance.

Regularly monitor your RAM speed to ensure it’s running as expected, especially after system updates or hardware changes.

Understanding Your RAM’s Performance

Checking your RAM speed is a simple yet important step in maintaining your computer’s overall performance. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure your RAM is running at its advertised speed and address any potential bottlenecks.

FAQ

How do I know what RAM speed my computer supports? Check your motherboard’s specifications on the manufacturer’s website. It will list the supported RAM speeds.

What is XMP and should I enable it? XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) is a pre-defined performance profile for your RAM. Enabling it allows your RAM to run at its advertised speed and timings, often resulting in better performance. If available, it’s generally recommended to enable XMP in your BIOS/UEFI settings.

What happens if my RAM speed is lower than advertised? Your computer may not be performing at its full potential. You should check your BIOS/UEFI settings and enable XMP or manually set the RAM speed to the advertised value.

Can I increase my RAM speed beyond the advertised speed? Yes, this is called overclocking. However, it’s not recommended unless you have experience with overclocking and understand the risks involved, such as system instability or hardware damage.

Why is my RAM speed half of what it should be in CPU-Z? CPU-Z reports the actual frequency of the RAM, which is half of the advertised speed for DDR (Double Data Rate) RAM. Multiply the frequency by 2 to get the effective RAM speed.

RAM Speed: A Quick Comparison

Feature Task Manager Command Prompt CPU-Z Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Easy Detail Level Basic Basic Detailed Additional Info Limited Limited Extensive Software Needed Built-in Built-in Download

