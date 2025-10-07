Fix: Windows + Shift + S Not Working On Windows 11/10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Windows + Shift + S keyboard shortcut is a quick and convenient way to take screenshots on Windows 11 and Windows 10. This shortcut opens the Snipping Tool, allowing you to select a portion of your screen to capture and save. However, many users have encountered issues where Windows + Shift + S stops working, disrupting their workflow.

If you find yourself in this situation, don’t worry! There are several potential solutions to get your Snipping Tool shortcut back up and running. This guide will walk you through the most common causes and fixes for the Windows + Shift + S not working problem, so you can quickly resume capturing screenshots with ease.

Why Isn’t Windows + Shift + S Working?

Check Snipping Tool Settings

The Snipping Tool itself might be disabled or have incorrect settings.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open the application. Click the three dots in the top right corner and select “Settings”. Ensure that the “Use the Print Screen button to open screen snipping” option is toggled on. If it’s already on, try toggling it off and then back on again. Restart your computer and check if the shortcut works.

Restart the Snipping Tool Service

Sometimes, the Snipping Tool service can become unresponsive. Restarting it can resolve the issue.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click on the “Services” tab. Look for “Screenshot User Service”. If you don’t see it, look for “CaptureService”. Right-click on the service and select “Restart”. If the option is greyed out, restart your computer. Check if the Windows + Shift + S shortcut is working.

Check for Conflicting Programs

Certain applications can interfere with the Snipping Tool shortcut.

Close any recently installed or running applications, especially screen recording or screenshot utilities. Try the Windows + Shift + S shortcut again after closing each application to identify the culprit. If you identify a conflicting program, consider uninstalling it or changing its keyboard shortcuts.

Outdated or corrupted display drivers can cause various issues, including problems with keyboard shortcuts.

Press Windows key + X and select “Device Manager”. Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your display adapter and select “Update driver”. Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer after the driver update is complete.

Run the System File Checker (SFC) Scan

Corrupted system files can also cause the Windows + Shift + S shortcut to malfunction.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Windows search bar, right-click on “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as administrator”. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This process may take some time. Restart your computer after the scan is finished.

Modify Registry Editor

Warning: Modifying the registry can be risky. Back up your registry before making any changes.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer Check if a key named DisabledHotkeys exists. If it does, and it contains {534F5E82-F58A-4614-B58F-544D94FC9175} , delete it. Restart your computer.

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, which can help identify if a background program is interfering with the Snipping Tool.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Services” tab. Check the “Hide all Microsoft services” box. Click “Disable all”. Go to the “Startup” tab and click “Open Task Manager”. Disable all startup items in Task Manager. Close Task Manager and click “Apply” and “OK” in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer. After the restart, check if the Windows + Shift + S shortcut works. If it does, re-enable services and startup items one by one to identify the conflicting program.

Reset or Reinstall Windows

If none of the above solutions work, you may need to consider resetting or reinstalling Windows. This is a more drastic step, so be sure to back up your important data first.

Tips

Always keep your Windows operating system updated to the latest version.

Regularly scan your computer for malware and viruses.

Avoid installing suspicious software or browser extensions.

Getting Your Screenshots Back On Track

By working through these steps, you should be able to resolve the issue and get back to using the Windows + Shift + S shortcut for quick and easy screenshots. Remember to restart your computer after trying each solution to ensure the changes take effect.

FAQ

Why is my Snipping Tool not working at all? It could be due to disabled settings, conflicting programs, or corrupted system files. Follow the steps above to troubleshoot the issue.

How do I update my display drivers? You can update your display drivers through Device Manager by searching automatically for drivers.

What is a clean boot and how does it help? A clean boot starts Windows with minimal drivers and programs, helping identify conflicting software.

Can malware cause the Snipping Tool to stop working? Yes, malware can interfere with system functions. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software.

Is it safe to modify the registry? Modifying the registry can be risky. Always back up your registry before making changes.

Comparison of Screenshot Methods

Method Keyboard Shortcut Functionality Ease of Use Windows + Shift + S Yes Select area, copy to clipboard High Print Screen (PrtScn) Yes Full screen, copy to clipboard High Alt + Print Screen Yes Active window, copy to clipboard High Windows Key + PrtScn Yes Full screen, save to Pictures/Screenshots High Snipping Tool (App) No Various snip modes, editing, saving Medium

This table illustrates the different ways to take screenshots and their respective functionalities, helping you choose the method that best suits your needs if Windows + Shift + S is unavailable.

