How To Check Event Logs In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 10, like all operating systems, keeps a detailed record of events that occur on your computer. These event logs can be invaluable for troubleshooting problems, diagnosing system errors, and understanding how your computer is performing. Knowing how to check event logs in Windows 10 is a crucial skill for both novice and advanced users alike.

This guide will walk you through the process of accessing and navigating the Event Viewer, the tool Windows 10 uses to manage these logs. We’ll cover everything from opening the Event Viewer to filtering and interpreting the information you find within. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to effectively utilize event logs to keep your system running smoothly.

How Do I View Event Logs in Windows 10?

Accessing the Event Viewer

The first step is to open the Event Viewer application. There are several ways to do this:

Using the Start Menu:

Click the Start button.

button. Type “Event Viewer” in the search bar.

Click on the Event Viewer app that appears.

Using the Run Dialog:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the Run dialog box. Type “eventvwr.msc” and press Enter.

Using Computer Management:

Right-click on the Start button.

button. Select Computer Management .

. In the Computer Management window, expand System Tools and click on Event Viewer.

Navigating the Event Viewer

Once the Event Viewer is open, you’ll see a three-pane window:

Left Pane: This pane displays the navigation tree, allowing you to browse different log categories.

This pane displays the navigation tree, allowing you to browse different log categories. Middle Pane: This pane shows a summary of events for the selected log category.

This pane shows a summary of events for the selected log category. Right Pane: This pane provides actions and options related to the selected log category or event.

Understanding Event Log Categories

The Event Viewer organizes logs into different categories:

Windows Logs: These are the main logs, including Application, Security, Setup, System, and Forwarded Events.

These are the main logs, including Application, Security, Setup, System, and Forwarded Events. Application: Logs events related to software applications.

Logs events related to software applications. Security: Logs security events, such as login attempts and resource access.

Logs security events, such as login attempts and resource access. Setup: Logs events related to the installation and setup of Windows.

Logs events related to the installation and setup of Windows. System: Logs events related to the Windows operating system.

Logs events related to the Windows operating system. Forwarded Events: Logs events forwarded from other computers.

Logs events forwarded from other computers. Applications and Services Logs: These logs contain events from individual applications and services.

Filtering Event Logs

Filtering is essential for finding specific events within the vast amount of data logged.

Select a Log: In the left pane, select the log you want to filter (e.g., System). Filter Current Log: In the right pane, click Filter Current Log…. Specify Filter Criteria: In the Filter Current Log window, you can specify various criteria:

Logged: Filter by the date and time the event occurred.

Filter by the date and time the event occurred. Event Level: Filter by event level (e.g., Error, Warning, Information).

Filter by event level (e.g., Error, Warning, Information). Event IDs: Filter by specific event IDs.

Filter by specific event IDs. Keywords: Filter by keywords.

Filter by keywords. User: Filter by the user account associated with the event.

Filter by the user account associated with the event. Computer: Filter by the computer where the event occurred.

Apply the Filter: Click OK to apply the filter.

Interpreting Event Details

To view the details of a specific event:

Select an Event: In the middle pane, click on the event you want to examine. View Details: The event details will appear in the lower pane or in the right pane under the “General” and “Details” tabs.

General Tab: Provides a summary of the event, including the event ID, source, level, user, computer, and description.

Provides a summary of the event, including the event ID, source, level, user, computer, and description. Details Tab: Provides more technical information about the event in a structured format.

Saving Event Logs

You can save event logs for later analysis or sharing.

Select a Log: In the left pane, select the log you want to save. Save All Events As…: In the right pane, click Save All Events As…. Choose a Format: Select a file format (e.g., .evtx, .txt, .csv). Specify a Location: Choose a location to save the file and click Save.

Clearing Event Logs

Clearing event logs can help improve system performance and free up disk space.

Select a Log: In the left pane, select the log you want to clear. Clear Log…: In the right pane, click Clear Log…. Choose an Option: You can choose to save the log before clearing it or clear it without saving. Confirm: Click Clear to clear the log.

Tips for Effective Event Log Analysis

Focus on Errors and Warnings: Start by examining events with Error and Warning levels, as these often indicate problems.

Start by examining events with Error and Warning levels, as these often indicate problems. Use Event IDs: Event IDs are unique identifiers for specific events. Search online for the event ID to find more information about the event and potential solutions.

Event IDs are unique identifiers for specific events. Search online for the event ID to find more information about the event and potential solutions. Correlate Events: Look for patterns and correlations between events to identify the root cause of a problem.

Look for patterns and correlations between events to identify the root cause of a problem. Consult Online Resources: Microsoft and other websites offer extensive documentation and troubleshooting guides for various event IDs and issues.

Microsoft and other websites offer extensive documentation and troubleshooting guides for various event IDs and issues. Regularly Review Logs: Make it a habit to review event logs periodically to proactively identify and address potential problems.

Event Viewer Editions: A Quick Comparison

Feature Event Viewer (Windows 10) Wevtutil (Command Line) Interface Graphical User Interface Command Line Interface Ease of Use User-friendly Requires command knowledge Filtering Advanced GUI Filtering Powerful scriptable filters Automation Limited Excellent for automation Remote Access Limited Scriptable for remote use

Event Logs: Troubleshooting Made Easier

By following these steps, you can effectively check event logs in Windows 10 and use the information to diagnose and resolve system problems. Regularly monitoring your event logs can help you keep your computer running smoothly and prevent potential issues.

FAQ

How do I open the Event Viewer in Windows 10? You can open the Event Viewer by searching for it in the Start Menu, using the Run dialog (eventvwr.msc), or through Computer Management.

What are the main event log categories in Windows 10? The main categories are Windows Logs (Application, Security, Setup, System, Forwarded Events) and Applications and Services Logs.

How can I filter event logs to find specific events? You can filter event logs by date and time, event level, event IDs, keywords, user, and computer using the Filter Current Log option.

Is it safe to clear event logs in Windows 10? Yes, it is generally safe to clear event logs, but it’s recommended to save them first if you need them for future analysis.

What should I do if I find an error in the event logs? Search online for the event ID or error message to find more information about the event and potential solutions.

Related reading