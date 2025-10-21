Top Astronomy Software For Your Raspberry Pi

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to explore the cosmos from your own backyard? A Raspberry Pi, combined with the right software, can transform into a powerful astronomy tool. This article will guide you through some of the best Raspberry Pi astronomy software options available, helping you capture stunning images, control your telescope, and learn more about the night sky.

Choosing the right astronomy software for your Raspberry Pi can be daunting. We’ve compiled a list of top contenders, each offering unique features and capabilities, to help you find the perfect fit for your astronomical pursuits.

What is the Best Astronomy Software for Raspberry Pi?

Astroberry Server

Astroberry Server is a complete software suite designed to turn your Raspberry Pi into a portable, standalone astrophotography system. It comes pre-loaded with essential astronomy software, eliminating the hassle of manual installation and configuration. This allows you to focus on capturing breathtaking images of celestial objects.

Astroberry simplifies the astrophotography workflow, allowing you to control your telescope, camera, and other accessories from a single interface. It’s a popular choice for both beginners and experienced astrophotographers looking for a streamlined and reliable solution. It’s especially good for remote telescope operation.

Key Features:

Pre-configured with popular astronomy software (KStars/Ekos, INDI drivers).

Web-based interface for remote access and control.

Supports a wide range of telescopes, cameras, and accessories.

Automated image acquisition and processing.

Pricing: Free

KStars/Ekos

KStars is a free, open-source planetarium software that provides an accurate graphical simulation of the night sky. Ekos, an integrated astrophotography tool within KStars, allows you to control your telescopes, cameras, and focusers directly from your Raspberry Pi. It’s a powerful combination for planning and executing astrophotography sessions.

The software’s intuitive interface and extensive features make it suitable for both beginners and advanced users. With KStars/Ekos, you can easily locate celestial objects, plan your imaging sessions, and automate the entire astrophotography process. You can also use the software to control a dome or a roll-off roof.

Key Features:

Detailed planetarium software with accurate sky simulations.

Telescope control and automation through Ekos.

Image acquisition and processing capabilities.

Extensive database of celestial objects.

Pricing: Free

Stellarium

Stellarium is a free, open-source planetarium software that renders realistic skies in real-time. While not specifically designed for telescope control like KStars/Ekos, Stellarium is an excellent tool for planning observing sessions and learning about constellations, planets, and other celestial objects.

Its photorealistic rendering and user-friendly interface make it a visually appealing and informative tool for amateur astronomers. Stellarium can be used to simulate the night sky from any location on Earth, allowing you to plan your observing sessions in advance. It’s a great tool for education and outreach.

Key Features:

Realistic sky rendering with atmospheric effects.

Extensive catalog of stars, planets, and deep-sky objects.

Simulates light pollution and atmospheric conditions.

User-friendly interface with customizable settings.

Pricing: Free

INDI Library

INDI (Instrument Neutral Distributed Interface) is not a standalone application but rather a powerful library that provides a standardized interface for controlling astronomical instruments. It acts as a bridge between your astronomy software (like KStars/Ekos or Astroberry) and your telescopes, cameras, and other devices.

INDI drivers are available for a wide range of astronomical equipment, making it easy to integrate different devices into your astrophotography setup. It’s essential for users who want to build a custom astrophotography system with diverse components. It’s the backbone of many Raspberry Pi astronomy setups.

Key Features:

Standardized interface for controlling astronomical instruments.

Supports a wide range of telescopes, cameras, and accessories.

Open-source and actively developed.

Essential for building custom astrophotography systems.

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software Telescope Control Image Acquisition Planetarium Price Astroberry Server Yes Yes Yes Free KStars/Ekos Yes Yes Yes Free Stellarium No No Yes Free INDI Library Yes (via drivers) Yes (via drivers) No Free

Tips

Power Supply: Ensure your Raspberry Pi has a stable and sufficient power supply, especially when connected to multiple devices.

Ensure your Raspberry Pi has a stable and sufficient power supply, especially when connected to multiple devices. Cooling: Consider using a heat sink or fan to prevent overheating, especially during long imaging sessions.

Consider using a heat sink or fan to prevent overheating, especially during long imaging sessions. Remote Access: Set up remote access to your Raspberry Pi for convenient control from a laptop or tablet.

Set up remote access to your Raspberry Pi for convenient control from a laptop or tablet. Storage: Use an external hard drive for storing large amounts of astrophotography data.

Exploring the Cosmos with Raspberry Pi

With the right software, your Raspberry Pi can unlock a universe of astronomical possibilities. Experiment with different options to find the perfect fit for your needs and start capturing the wonders of the night sky.

FAQ

Can I use a Raspberry Pi for astrophotography?

Yes, a Raspberry Pi can be used for astrophotography, especially when paired with dedicated astronomy software and a suitable camera.

What is the best Raspberry Pi for astronomy?

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is generally recommended due to its increased processing power and memory.

Do I need a telescope to use astronomy software on a Raspberry Pi?

Not necessarily. Some software, like Stellarium, can be used for learning about the night sky without a telescope. However, telescope control software requires a compatible telescope.

Is it difficult to set up a Raspberry Pi for astronomy?

The difficulty level depends on the software and hardware you choose. Astroberry Server simplifies the setup process by providing a pre-configured environment.

What other equipment do I need for Raspberry Pi astrophotography?

In addition to a Raspberry Pi and astronomy software, you’ll typically need a telescope, a camera (such as a dedicated astronomy camera or a modified webcam), and possibly a mount and guiding system.

