How To Check CPU Temp Windows 10: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

Monitoring your CPU temperature is crucial for maintaining the health and performance of your Windows 10 computer. Overheating can lead to system instability, reduced lifespan of components, and even permanent damage. Fortunately, Windows 10 offers several methods to check your CPU temperature, ranging from built-in tools to third-party software.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the various ways to monitor your CPU temperature on Windows 10. Whether you’re a seasoned PC enthusiast or a casual user, understanding how to check your CPU temp will empower you to keep your system running smoothly and prevent potential hardware issues.

What’s the Best Way to Check CPU Temperature on Windows 10?

Using Task Manager

Task Manager provides a quick and easy way to check CPU temperature, although it requires a recent Windows 10 update.

Right-click on the Taskbar and select “Task Manager,” or press Ctrl + Shift + Esc . If Task Manager opens in the compact view, click “More details” in the bottom-left corner. Click on the “Performance” tab. Select “CPU” from the left-hand menu. Look for the “Temperature” reading in the bottom-right corner. Note: This feature requires a relatively recent Windows 10 update and may not be available on all systems.

Utilizing the BIOS/UEFI

Accessing your computer’s BIOS/UEFI is another method to check CPU temperature, typically available upon startup.

Restart your computer. During the startup process, press the key to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. This key varies depending on your motherboard manufacturer (e.g., Del, F2, F12, Esc). Consult your motherboard manual if needed. Navigate to the “Hardware Monitor,” “PC Health Status,” or similarly named section. The exact naming and location vary by BIOS/UEFI version. Look for the “CPU Temperature” reading.

Employing Third-Party Monitoring Software

Several third-party applications offer detailed CPU temperature monitoring and other system information.

Download and install a reputable CPU temperature monitoring tool, such as:

HWMonitor

Core Temp

NZXT CAM

MSI Afterburner (with RivaTuner Statistics Server)

Launch the software. The software will display your CPU temperature, along with other relevant system information.

Leveraging Command Prompt (WMI)

While less user-friendly, the Command Prompt can also be used to retrieve CPU temperature information via Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI).

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type the following command and press Enter: wmic /namespace:\\root\wmi PATH MSAcpi_ThermalZoneTemperature get CurrentTemperature The output will be a value representing the CPU temperature in tenths of a Kelvin. To convert to Celsius, subtract 273.15 and divide by 10.

Understanding CPU Temperature Ranges

It’s important to understand what constitutes a normal or concerning CPU temperature.

Temperature Range (Celsius) Status Below 40°C Idle/Cool 40°C – 60°C Normal Load 60°C – 80°C Heavy Load 80°C – 90°C High/Warning Above 90°C Critical/Danger

Tips for Managing CPU Temperature

Ensure Proper Cooling: Make sure your CPU cooler is properly installed and functioning. Consider upgrading to a more effective cooler if necessary.

Make sure your CPU cooler is properly installed and functioning. Consider upgrading to a more effective cooler if necessary. Clean Dust Regularly: Dust buildup can impede airflow and cause overheating. Clean your computer’s interior regularly with compressed air.

Dust buildup can impede airflow and cause overheating. Clean your computer’s interior regularly with compressed air. Improve Case Airflow: Ensure your computer case has adequate airflow by installing additional case fans if needed.

Ensure your computer case has adequate airflow by installing additional case fans if needed. Reapply Thermal Paste: If you suspect your CPU cooler is not making good contact with the CPU, reapply thermal paste.

If you suspect your CPU cooler is not making good contact with the CPU, reapply thermal paste. Monitor Overclocking: If you have overclocked your CPU, reduce the clock speed or voltage to lower temperatures.

If you have overclocked your CPU, reduce the clock speed or voltage to lower temperatures. Close Unnecessary Programs: Close any resource-intensive programs that are not in use to reduce CPU load.

CPU Temperature Awareness

Regularly monitoring your CPU temperature allows you to identify potential problems early and take corrective action, ultimately extending the lifespan of your computer and ensuring optimal performance.

FAQ

What is a normal CPU temperature while gaming? Generally, a CPU temperature between 60°C and 80°C is considered normal during gaming. However, this can vary depending on the game, your CPU cooler, and ambient temperature.

What happens if my CPU gets too hot? If your CPU gets too hot, it can lead to system instability, crashes, reduced performance, and potentially permanent damage to the CPU.

How often should I check my CPU temperature? It’s a good practice to check your CPU temperature periodically, especially during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing. Checking once a month is a good starting point.

Can I use the built-in Windows tools to monitor CPU temperature? Yes, Task Manager (in recent Windows 10 versions) provides a basic CPU temperature reading. You can also access CPU temperature information through the BIOS/UEFI.

What should I do if my CPU temperature is consistently high? If your CPU temperature is consistently high, consider improving your cooling solution, cleaning dust buildup, reapplying thermal paste, or reducing your CPU’s clock speed.

