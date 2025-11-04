How To Change Keyboard Light Color In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Customizing your Windows 11 experience extends beyond themes and wallpapers; it also includes personalizing your keyboard lighting. Many modern keyboards, especially those designed for gaming, offer customizable RGB lighting. This guide will walk you through the steps to change the keyboard light color in Windows 11, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

Whether you want to match your keyboard lighting to your system’s theme, highlight specific keys for gaming, or simply add a splash of color to your workspace, this process is generally straightforward. Let’s explore the methods available to personalize your keyboard illumination.

How Do I Customize My Keyboard Lighting in Windows 11?

Using Keyboard Software

Many gaming keyboards come with dedicated software that allows you to control the RGB lighting. Here’s how to use it:

Identify Your Keyboard’s Software: Most manufacturers like Razer, Corsair, Logitech, and SteelSeries provide their own software. If you don’t have it installed, visit the manufacturer’s website and download the appropriate software for your keyboard model. Install the Software: Run the downloaded installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install the software. Open the Software: Once installed, launch the software from your Start menu or system tray. Select Your Keyboard: The software should automatically detect your keyboard. If you have multiple devices, make sure your keyboard is selected. Customize Lighting: Navigate to the lighting or RGB settings within the software. Choose Your Color: Select your desired color from the color palette or use the RGB sliders to create a custom color. Apply Effects (Optional): Many programs also let you choose effects like breathing, wave, or reactive lighting. Save Your Settings: Save your changes to apply the new lighting configuration to your keyboard.

Using Windows Mobility Center

For some keyboards, Windows Mobility Center offers basic lighting controls:

Open Windows Mobility Center: Press the Windows key + X and select “Mobility Center” from the menu. Locate Keyboard Backlighting: Look for an option related to keyboard backlighting. Note that this option is only available if your keyboard supports it and the necessary drivers are installed. Adjust Settings: If available, you can adjust the brightness and sometimes the color of the keyboard backlight.

Using Third-Party Apps

Several third-party applications can control RGB lighting across different devices, including keyboards:

Research Compatible Apps: Popular options include OpenRGB and SignalRGB. Check if your keyboard is compatible with these applications. Download and Install: Download the app from the official website and follow the installation instructions. Launch the App: Open the application after installation. Detect Your Keyboard: The app should automatically detect your keyboard. Customize Lighting: Use the app’s interface to select colors, apply effects, and customize the lighting to your preference. Save Settings: Save your changes to apply the new lighting configuration.

Updating Keyboard Drivers

Outdated or corrupted drivers can sometimes cause issues with keyboard lighting. Here’s how to update them:

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand Keyboards: Find and expand the “Keyboards” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your keyboard and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically: Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest drivers. Restart Your Computer: After the driver update, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Checking BIOS/UEFI Settings

In rare cases, keyboard lighting settings might be controlled in your computer’s BIOS/UEFI:

Access BIOS/UEFI: Restart your computer and press the designated key (usually Del , F2 , F12 , or Esc ) to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. The key to press is usually displayed during startup. Navigate to Lighting Settings: Look for settings related to keyboard or peripheral lighting. The location of these settings varies depending on your motherboard manufacturer. Adjust Settings: Modify the lighting settings as desired. Save and Exit: Save your changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI setup. Your computer will restart with the new settings.

Keyboard Software vs. Windows Settings: A Quick Comparison

Feature Keyboard Software Windows Settings (Mobility Center) Customization Extensive color palettes, effects, profiles Basic brightness and color control Compatibility Designed for specific keyboard models Limited to supported keyboards Additional Features Macro recording, key remapping, game integrations Minimal additional features

Tips

Ensure your keyboard is compatible with RGB customization. Not all keyboards offer this feature.

Keep your keyboard software and drivers up to date to avoid compatibility issues.

Experiment with different lighting effects and profiles to find what suits your style.

If you encounter issues, consult your keyboard’s manual or the manufacturer’s support website.

Personalize Your Windows 11 Keyboard Lighting

Changing your keyboard light color in Windows 11 allows for a more personalized and engaging computing experience. By following these steps, you can easily customize your keyboard lighting to match your preferences and enhance your overall setup.

FAQ

How do I know if my keyboard has RGB lighting? Check the product description or specifications of your keyboard. If it mentions RGB or customizable lighting, it likely has this feature.

Why can’t I find keyboard backlighting options in Windows Mobility Center? This option is only available if your keyboard supports it and the necessary drivers are installed.

Can I control RGB lighting without installing any software? Some keyboards have built-in controls, but most require dedicated software for advanced customization.

What if my keyboard software is not detecting my keyboard? Ensure the keyboard is properly connected, and try reinstalling the software or updating your drivers.

Are there any free RGB control apps? Yes, OpenRGB and SignalRGB are popular free options that support a wide range of devices.

