How To See Your Reviews On Amazon: A Step-by-Step Guide

Finding your past reviews on Amazon can be useful for several reasons. Whether you want to remember a specific product you reviewed, update a previous opinion, or simply track your activity, Amazon provides ways to access your review history. This guide will walk you through the process of locating and managing your Amazon reviews.

Amazon’s review system is a valuable tool for both shoppers and sellers. Understanding how to navigate your own review history allows you to contribute more effectively to the Amazon community and keep track of your own purchasing experiences. Let’s explore the steps involved in finding your reviews.

Where Can I Find My Amazon Reviews?

Accessing Your Profile Page

Sign in to your Amazon account: Go to the Amazon website (www.amazon.com) and log in using your email address and password. Navigate to “Your Account”: Hover over the “Account & Lists” option in the top right corner of the page. Click on “Profile”: In the dropdown menu, find and click on “Profile.” This will take you to your public profile page.

Finding Your Reviews

Locate the “Reviews” section: On your profile page, look for a section labeled “Reviews.” View your reviews: Click on the “Reviews” section. This will display a list of all the products you have reviewed on Amazon. Filter and sort your reviews: You can usually filter your reviews by date, rating, or product type to find specific reviews more easily.

Managing Your Reviews

Edit a review: To edit a review, find the review you want to change and click the “Edit review” button next to it. Delete a review: If you want to remove a review entirely, click the “Delete review” button next to the review. Add photos or videos: Some reviews allow you to add photos or videos to enhance your feedback. Look for the option to add media when editing your review.

Using the Amazon Mobile App

Open the Amazon app: Launch the Amazon app on your smartphone or tablet. Tap the menu icon: Tap the three horizontal lines (menu icon) in the bottom right corner. Go to “Your Account”: Scroll down and select “Your Account.” Find “Personalized Content”: Scroll down to the “Personalized Content” section and tap “Profile.” View your reviews: Tap the “Reviews” section to see your review history.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Review not showing up: If you can’t find a review you wrote, it might be because the product has been removed from Amazon, or the review is still processing. Profile privacy settings: Make sure your profile is set to public so that your reviews are visible. You can adjust your profile settings in the “Privacy Settings” section of your account. Account restrictions: In rare cases, Amazon may restrict your ability to post reviews if they suspect policy violations.

Tips

Regularly check your reviews to ensure they accurately reflect your experience with the product.

Consider adding helpful details and media to your reviews to make them more informative for other shoppers.

Be respectful and constructive in your reviews to contribute positively to the Amazon community.

Here’s a quick comparison of methods for finding your Amazon reviews:

Method Device Steps Website Computer Sign in > Account & Lists > Your Account > Profile > Reviews Mobile App Smartphone/Tablet Open App > Menu > Your Account > Personalized Content > Profile > Reviews

Amazon Review Insights

Navigating your Amazon review history is straightforward with these steps. By following this guide, you can easily access, manage, and update your reviews to contribute effectively to the Amazon community.

FAQ

How long does it take for my Amazon review to show up? It usually takes a few hours to a day for your review to appear on the product page.

Can I edit my Amazon review after posting it? Yes, you can edit or delete your Amazon review at any time.

Why can’t I see all of my reviews on Amazon? Make sure your profile is set to public and that the products you reviewed are still listed on Amazon.

How do I make my Amazon reviews more helpful? Provide detailed information about your experience, including both pros and cons, and consider adding photos or videos.

Can I get paid to write Amazon reviews? While there are programs that offer incentives for reviews, Amazon prohibits paid reviews that are not disclosed.

