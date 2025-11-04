How To Disable OneDrive On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service integrated directly into Windows 10. While convenient for some, others may prefer to use alternative cloud solutions or simply don’t need the service. Disabling OneDrive can free up system resources and prevent unwanted file syncing.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to completely disabling OneDrive on Windows 10, ensuring it doesn’t automatically start and sync your files. We’ll cover several methods, giving you options to choose the one that best suits your needs and technical comfort level.

How Do I Turn Off OneDrive in Windows 10?

Unlink Your Microsoft Account from OneDrive

This is the first and simplest step to prevent OneDrive from automatically syncing your files.

Right-click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray (usually in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Click Settings. Go to the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC. Confirm by clicking Unlink account.

Disable OneDrive Startup

Preventing OneDrive from launching at startup can significantly reduce resource usage.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click the Startup tab. Locate Microsoft OneDrive. Select it and click Disable.

Uninstall OneDrive

For a more permanent solution, you can uninstall OneDrive completely.

Click the Start button. Type Add or remove programs and press Enter. Find Microsoft OneDrive in the list of apps. Select it and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Disable OneDrive Using Group Policy Editor (for Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education)

Group Policy Editor offers a more advanced method to disable OneDrive.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type gpedit.msc and press Enter. Navigate to: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > OneDrive. In the right pane, find the policy setting Prevent the usage of OneDrive for file storage. Double-click it. Select Enabled. Click Apply and then OK.

Disable OneDrive Using Registry Editor (Alternative to Group Policy Editor)

If you don’t have access to Group Policy Editor, you can use Registry Editor. Warning: Incorrectly editing the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before making any changes.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. Navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\OneDrive

If the OneDrive key doesn’t exist, you’ll need to create it. Right-click on the Windows key, select New > Key, and name it OneDrive .

Right-click in the right pane, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and name it DisableFileSyncNGSC . Double-click DisableFileSyncNGSC and set its value to 1. Click OK. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Tips

After uninstalling OneDrive, you might want to remove the OneDrive folder from File Explorer.

If you re-enable OneDrive later, you may need to re-link your Microsoft account.

Disabling OneDrive doesn’t delete your files stored in the cloud; it only prevents syncing with your local computer.

Let’s compare some of the methods to disable OneDrive:

Method Difficulty Permanence Requires Admin Rights Available On Unlinking Account Easy Temporary No All Windows 10 Editions Disabling Startup Easy Temporary Yes All Windows 10 Editions Uninstalling Medium Permanent Yes All Windows 10 Editions Group Policy Editor Advanced Permanent Yes Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education Registry Editor Advanced Permanent Yes All Windows 10 Editions (Use with caution!)

Keeping Your Files Secure After Disabling OneDrive

Disabling OneDrive effectively stops the automatic synchronization of your files with the cloud. However, it’s crucial to ensure your important documents and data remain safe and accessible. Consider backing up your files to an external hard drive or exploring alternative cloud storage solutions that better align with your needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I completely remove OneDrive from Windows 10? Uninstalling the application and disabling it via Group Policy or Registry Editor offers the most complete removal.

Will disabling OneDrive delete my files? No, disabling or uninstalling OneDrive will not delete your files stored in the cloud. It only prevents syncing to your local computer.

How do I stop OneDrive from starting automatically? You can disable OneDrive from the Startup tab in Task Manager.

Can I re-enable OneDrive after disabling it? Yes, you can reinstall OneDrive or reverse the changes made in Group Policy or Registry Editor.

Does disabling OneDrive affect other Microsoft services? No, disabling OneDrive primarily affects file syncing and storage. Other Microsoft services like Outlook or Office applications will continue to function normally.

