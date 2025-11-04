How To Change Login Background On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The login screen background on Windows 11 is the first thing you see when you boot up your computer. While the default image is pleasant enough, personalizing it can add a touch of your own style and make your computer feel more uniquely yours. Changing the login background on Windows 11 is a straightforward process, and this guide will walk you through the necessary steps.

Customizing your Windows 11 experience doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a few simple tweaks, you can significantly alter the look and feel of your operating system. This guide focuses on changing the login screen background, allowing you to replace the default image with one that reflects your personality and preferences.

Want to Change Your Login Screen Background in Windows 11?

Here’s how to do it:

Enable Personalization Options

Before you can change the login background, you need to ensure that personalization options are enabled.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Personalization in the left sidebar. Select Lock screen. Ensure the “Personalize your lock screen” dropdown is set to Picture or Slideshow. If it’s set to “Windows spotlight,” you won’t be able to use a custom image for the login screen.

Use a Custom Image

Once personalization is enabled, you can set your desired image as the login background.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Personalization If the Personalization key doesn’t exist, you’ll need to create it:

Right-click on the Windows key.

key. Select New > Key .

> . Name the new key Personalization .

Right-click in the right pane of the Personalization key. Select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value NoLockScreen . Double-click on NoLockScreen . Set the “Value data” to 0 and click OK. (Setting it to 1 disables the lock screen, which is not what we want.) Close the Registry Editor. Restart your computer.

Set the Login Background

Now, enable the option to show the lock screen background on the sign-in screen.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Personalization in the left sidebar. Select Lock screen. Toggle the switch for “Show lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen” to On.

Choose Your Background Image

Finally, select the image you want to use.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Personalization in the left sidebar. Select Background. Under “Personalize your background,” choose Picture from the dropdown menu. Click the Browse photos button and select the image you want to use as your login background.

Tips

Use high-resolution images for the best results. Low-resolution images can appear pixelated or blurry.

Consider using images that are similar in aspect ratio to your screen resolution to avoid cropping or stretching.

You can create a dedicated folder for your login background images to keep them organized.

If the changes don’t take effect immediately, try restarting your computer.

Comparison of Lock Screen Personalization Options

Feature Windows Spotlight Picture Slideshow Background Image Source Microsoft-curated images Your chosen image A folder of your chosen images Customization Limited to liking/disliking images Full control over the image Control over the image folder and transition time Suitability for Login Screen Not suitable for custom login screen backgrounds Suitable for custom login screen backgrounds Suitable for custom login screen backgrounds

Enjoy Your New Login Screen

By following these steps, you can quickly and easily change the login background on your Windows 11 computer, adding a personal touch to your daily computing experience.

FAQ

How do I revert back to the default Windows 11 login background? Set the “Personalize your lock screen” setting to “Windows spotlight”.

Why is the “Show lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen” option greyed out? Ensure that the NoLockScreen registry value is set to 0.

Can I use a slideshow of images as my login background? Yes, select “Slideshow” from the “Personalize your lock screen” dropdown.

What image resolution is best for the login background? Use an image with a resolution that matches your screen resolution or higher.

Why isn’t my custom image showing up on the login screen? Double-check that you have enabled the “Show lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen” option in Settings.

A Personalized Windows 11 Experience

Changing your login background is a small but impactful way to make your Windows 11 experience more personal and enjoyable.

Related reading