How To Change DNS In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Changing your DNS (Domain Name System) server in Windows 11 can improve your internet speed, enhance security, and even bypass certain geo-restrictions. Your DNS server translates domain names (like google.com) into IP addresses that computers use to identify each other on the internet. By switching to a faster or more secure DNS server, you can optimize your online experience.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough for beginners on how to change your DNS settings in Windows 11. Whether you’re looking to boost performance, increase privacy, or simply explore different DNS options, this article will equip you with the knowledge to make the change confidently.

Want to Change Your DNS Server in Windows 11?

Understanding DNS Servers

Before diving into the how-to, it’s helpful to understand what DNS servers do. Think of them as the internet’s phonebook. When you type a website address into your browser, your computer needs to find the corresponding IP address. It does this by querying a DNS server.

The default DNS server is usually provided by your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Public DNS servers, like Google DNS or Cloudflare DNS, can sometimes offer faster speeds and improved security.

Accessing Network Settings

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on “Network & internet” in the left sidebar. Select either “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” depending on your connection type.

Changing DNS Settings for Wi-Fi

Click on the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to. Scroll down and click on “DNS server assignment”. Click the “Edit” button. In the dropdown menu, select “Manual”. Toggle the IPv4 switch to “On”. Enter your preferred primary DNS server address in the “Preferred DNS” field. Enter your preferred secondary DNS server address in the “Alternate DNS” field. (Optional) Toggle the IPv6 switch to “On” and enter your preferred primary and alternate DNS server addresses for IPv6. Click “Save”.

Changing DNS Settings for Ethernet

Click on “Ethernet”. Click on the Ethernet connection you are using. Scroll down and click on “DNS server assignment”. Click the “Edit” button. In the dropdown menu, select “Manual”. Toggle the IPv4 switch to “On”. Enter your preferred primary DNS server address in the “Preferred DNS” field. Enter your preferred secondary DNS server address in the “Alternate DNS” field. (Optional) Toggle the IPv6 switch to “On” and enter your preferred primary and alternate DNS server addresses for IPv6. Click “Save”.

Verifying the DNS Change

Open Command Prompt. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. Type ipconfig /all and press Enter. Look for your active network adapter (Wi-Fi or Ethernet). Check the “DNS Servers” entry to confirm that it displays the new DNS server addresses you entered.

Tips for Choosing a DNS Server

Speed: Use a DNS benchmark tool to test the speed of different DNS servers from your location.

Use a DNS benchmark tool to test the speed of different DNS servers from your location. Security: Consider DNS servers that offer malware protection and ad blocking.

Consider DNS servers that offer malware protection and ad blocking. Reliability: Choose reputable DNS providers with a history of uptime.

Choose reputable DNS providers with a history of uptime. Privacy: Review the privacy policies of DNS providers to ensure they don’t log your browsing activity.

Here’s a quick comparison of some popular public DNS servers:

DNS Provider Primary DNS (IPv4) Secondary DNS (IPv4) Primary DNS (IPv6) Secondary DNS (IPv6) Google Public DNS 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 2001:4860:4860::8888 2001:4860:4860::8844 Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 OpenDNS 208.67.222.222 208.67.220.220 2620:119:35::35 2620:119:53::53

Enjoy Faster and More Secure Browsing

By successfully changing your DNS server in Windows 11, you’ve taken a significant step toward optimizing your internet experience. Experiment with different DNS servers to find the one that works best for your needs.

FAQ

What is a DNS server? A DNS server translates domain names (like google.com) into IP addresses, which computers use to communicate.

Why would I want to change my DNS server? Changing your DNS server can improve your internet speed, enhance security, and bypass certain restrictions.

Is it safe to change my DNS server? Yes, it’s generally safe, but choose reputable DNS providers.

How do I revert back to my default DNS settings? In the DNS settings, change the “DNS server assignment” back to “Automatic (DHCP)”.

What are some popular public DNS servers? Google Public DNS, Cloudflare, and OpenDNS are popular choices.

