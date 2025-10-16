How To Change Default Apps In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11, while offering a sleek and modern user experience, maintains a level of customization that allows you to tailor the operating system to your specific needs. One crucial aspect of this customization is the ability to change default apps. This means you can choose which program opens when you click on a particular type of file, link, or protocol.

Whether you prefer a specific web browser, media player, or photo editor, setting your preferred applications as the default ensures a seamless and personalized workflow. This guide will walk you through the process of changing default apps in Windows 11, empowering you to take control of your digital environment.

How Do I Change My Default Apps in Windows 11?

Accessing Default App Settings

Click the Start button. Type “default apps” in the search bar and press Enter. This will open the Default Apps settings window.

Setting Defaults by File Type

In the Default Apps window, scroll down to the “Set defaults for applications” section. Click on the app you want to configure. A list of file types and link types associated with that app will appear. For each file type or link type you want to change, click on the current default app displayed next to it. A window will pop up, allowing you to choose a new default app from the list of installed applications. Select your preferred app, and it will be set as the new default for that file type or link type.

Setting Defaults by App

In the Default Apps window, scroll down to the “Set defaults by app” section. Click on the app you want to configure. Click the “Choose defaults for this app” button. A list of file types and link types associated with that app will appear. Check the file types or link types you want the app to open. Uncheck file types or link types you do not want the app to open.

Setting Defaults by Protocol

In the Default Apps window, scroll down and click “Choose defaults by protocol”. A list of protocols (like HTTP, HTTPS, MAILTO) will appear. Click on the current default app displayed next to the protocol you want to change. A window will pop up, allowing you to choose a new default app from the list of installed applications. Select your preferred app, and it will be set as the new default for that protocol.

Tips for Managing Default Apps

Consider file associations: Before changing a default app, think about the types of files you frequently work with. Choose the app that best suits your workflow.

Before changing a default app, think about the types of files you frequently work with. Choose the app that best suits your workflow. Browser Default: Setting your preferred browser as the default is crucial for opening web links correctly.

Setting your preferred browser as the default is crucial for opening web links correctly. Preview apps: Some apps offer a preview feature when selecting them as default. Use this to ensure it’s the right choice.

Some apps offer a preview feature when selecting them as default. Use this to ensure it’s the right choice. Reset to Microsoft Recommended Defaults: If you want to revert to the original Windows 11 defaults, you can find the “Reset” button at the bottom of the Default Apps settings.

Understanding App Capabilities

Sometimes, you might encounter apps with overlapping capabilities. Here’s a comparison to help you choose the best default:

Feature Microsoft Edge Chrome Firefox Web Browsing Yes Yes Yes PDF Viewing Yes Yes Yes Media Playback Basic Basic Basic Syncing Microsoft Google Firefox Customization Moderate High High

Taking Control of Your Windows 11 Experience

Changing default apps in Windows 11 is a simple yet powerful way to personalize your computing experience. By customizing these settings, you can create a workflow that aligns perfectly with your preferences and boosts your productivity.

FAQ

How do I change the default app for opening PDF files? You can change the default PDF viewer by going to Settings > Apps > Default Apps, then either setting defaults by file type (.pdf) or by app (choosing your preferred PDF reader).

Why can’t I find the app I want to set as default? Make sure the app is installed on your system. If it is, try restarting your computer and checking the list again.

Can I set different default apps for different user accounts? Yes, each user account on Windows 11 can have its own set of default apps.

How do I reset all my default apps to the Windows 11 defaults? In the Default Apps settings, scroll to the bottom and click the “Reset” button under “Reset to the Microsoft recommended defaults.”

What happens if I uninstall a default app? The system will prompt you to choose a new default app for the file types previously associated with the uninstalled app.

Related reading