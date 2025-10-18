How To Cancel YouTube TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube TV offers a convenient way to stream live TV without cable, but there may come a time when you need to cancel your subscription. Whether you’re cutting costs, switching services, or simply no longer using it, canceling YouTube TV is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the steps to cancel your subscription on various devices.

Canceling your YouTube TV subscription is easy. This guide provides clear, concise instructions to help you through the cancellation process, ensuring you can manage your subscriptions with confidence. Let’s get started.

Need to Cancel YouTube TV? Here’s How

Canceling YouTube TV on a Computer

Go to the YouTube TV website in your web browser. Sign in with the Google account you use for YouTube TV. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Click on “Membership.” Click “Manage.” Select “Cancel membership.” YouTube TV may offer to pause your membership instead of canceling. If you’re interested in pausing, choose that option. Otherwise, click “Cancel membership” again to proceed. Select a reason for canceling from the provided list, or choose “Skip.” Click “Cancel membership” to confirm.

Canceling YouTube TV on an iOS Device (iPhone or iPad)

Open a web browser on your iOS device (Safari, Chrome, etc.). You cannot cancel through the YouTube TV app on iOS. Go to the YouTube TV website. Sign in with the Google account you use for YouTube TV. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Select “Settings” from the menu. Tap on “Membership.” Tap “Manage.” Select “Cancel membership.” YouTube TV may offer to pause your membership. If you’re interested in pausing, choose that option. Otherwise, click “Cancel membership” again to proceed. Select a reason for canceling from the provided list, or choose “Skip.” Tap “Cancel membership” to confirm.

Canceling YouTube TV on an Android Device

Open the YouTube TV app on your Android device. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Select “Settings” from the menu. Tap on “Membership.” Tap “Manage.” Select “Cancel membership.” YouTube TV may offer to pause your membership. If you’re interested in pausing, choose that option. Otherwise, click “Cancel membership” again to proceed. Select a reason for canceling from the provided list, or choose “Skip.” Tap “Cancel membership” to confirm.

Tips for Managing Your YouTube TV Subscription

Pause Instead of Canceling: If you only need a temporary break, consider pausing your membership. This allows you to retain your settings and preferences.

If you only need a temporary break, consider pausing your membership. This allows you to retain your settings and preferences. Note Your Billing Date: Be aware of your billing cycle. Canceling before the next billing date ensures you won’t be charged for another month.

Be aware of your billing cycle. Canceling before the next billing date ensures you won’t be charged for another month. Consider Bundling: Sometimes, bundling YouTube TV with other services can save you money. Explore your options before canceling.

Comparing YouTube TV to Other Streaming Services

Here’s a quick comparison of YouTube TV and other popular streaming services:

Feature YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV Price $$$ $$$ $$ Channels Many Many Fewer DVR Storage Unlimited Limited Limited Simultaneous Streams 3 2 1-3

Understanding Your YouTube TV Cancellation

Canceling YouTube TV is a simple process across different devices. By following these steps, you can successfully manage your subscription and avoid unwanted charges.

FAQ

Will I get a refund if I cancel YouTube TV? You will have access to YouTube TV until the end of your current billing cycle. You will not receive a refund for any unused portion of the month.

Can I reactivate my YouTube TV subscription after canceling? Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time. Simply sign in to your YouTube TV account and follow the prompts to restart your membership.

What happens to my DVR recordings when I cancel YouTube TV? Your DVR recordings will be deleted when you cancel your subscription. If you plan to return, consider pausing instead.

Can I cancel YouTube TV on my Roku device? No, you cannot cancel directly through the YouTube TV app on Roku. You must use a web browser on a computer or mobile device.

Is there a cancellation fee for YouTube TV? No, there is no cancellation fee for YouTube TV. You can cancel at any time without penalty.

