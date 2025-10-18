Top Video Compression Software Choices

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Video files can be large, making them difficult to share, upload, or store. The best video compression software helps reduce file sizes without sacrificing too much quality. This allows for easier sharing and management of your video content.

Finding the right video compression tool depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Whether you’re a professional video editor or a casual user, there’s a software option that can help you optimize your videos for various platforms and devices. This article will explore some of the best video compression software available, highlighting their key features and benefits.

Which Video Compression Software is Right for You?

HandBrake

HandBrake is a free and open-source video transcoder available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It’s a powerful tool that can compress video files into various formats, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced users. HandBrake offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to fine-tune the compression settings to achieve the desired balance between file size and quality. It can also convert videos to different formats, making it a versatile tool for video editing and conversion.

Free and open-source

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Supports a wide range of input and output formats

Advanced customization options for video and audio encoding

Pricing: Free

Adobe Media Encoder

Adobe Media Encoder is a professional-grade video encoding software that’s part of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite. It’s designed for video editors, filmmakers, and other professionals who need precise control over their video compression settings. Media Encoder supports a wide range of codecs and formats, including those used for broadcast and streaming. It also integrates seamlessly with other Adobe products, such as Premiere Pro and After Effects, making it a powerful tool for video production workflows.

Professional-grade video encoding

Extensive codec and format support

Seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Advanced features for color correction and audio mixing

Pricing: Included with Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions (starting at $22.99/month)

Wondershare UniConverter

Wondershare UniConverter is a user-friendly video converter and compressor that offers a wide range of features. It allows you to compress videos, convert them to different formats, edit them, and even burn them to DVDs. UniConverter is designed for both beginners and advanced users, with a simple interface and a wide range of customization options. It also supports batch processing, allowing you to compress multiple videos at once.

User-friendly interface

Video compression, conversion, and editing features

Supports a wide range of formats

Batch processing capabilities

Pricing: $59.99/year

Movavi Video Converter Premium

Movavi Video Converter Premium is a powerful and versatile video converter and compressor that offers a wide range of features. It allows you to convert videos, compress them, edit them, and even add subtitles. Movavi Video Converter Premium is designed for both beginners and advanced users, with a simple interface and a wide range of customization options.

User-friendly interface

Video compression, conversion, and editing features

Supports a wide range of formats

Fast conversion speed

Pricing: $54.95/year

Freemake Video Converter

Freemake Video Converter is a free and easy-to-use video converter and compressor that supports a wide range of formats. It allows you to convert videos, compress them, edit them, and even download them from online sources. Freemake Video Converter is designed for beginners, with a simple interface and a limited number of customization options.

Free to use

User-friendly interface

Supports a wide range of formats

Basic video editing features

Pricing: Free (with optional paid upgrade for additional features)

Feature Comparison

Software Price Key Features HandBrake Free Open source, cross-platform, advanced customization, batch processing Adobe Media Encoder Subscription (starting at $22.99/month) Professional-grade, extensive codec support, Adobe Creative Cloud integration, advanced color correction Wondershare UniConverter $59.99/year User-friendly, video compression, conversion, editing, batch processing Movavi Video Converter Premium $54.95/year User-friendly, video compression, conversion, editing, fast conversion speed Freemake Video Converter Free (optional paid upgrade) Free to use, user-friendly, supports a wide range of formats, basic video editing features

Choosing the right video compression software can be tough with so many options. This table provides a side-by-side comparison of some of the best choices, highlighting their key features and pricing.

Tips

Experiment with different compression settings: The optimal compression settings will vary depending on the type of video and the desired output quality.

The optimal compression settings will vary depending on the type of video and the desired output quality. Consider the target platform: Different platforms have different requirements for video formats and resolutions.

Different platforms have different requirements for video formats and resolutions. Use batch processing: If you need to compress multiple videos, use batch processing to save time.

If you need to compress multiple videos, use batch processing to save time. Preview the compressed video: Before compressing a video, preview it to make sure that the quality is acceptable.

Video File Size Reduction

Selecting the right video compression software can significantly impact your ability to share, store, and manage video files effectively. By understanding the features and capabilities of each option, you can optimize your video workflow and ensure high-quality results.

FAQ

What is video compression?

Video compression reduces the file size of a video by removing redundant or unnecessary data.

Why is video compression important?

It makes videos easier to share, upload, and store, while saving bandwidth and storage space.

What are the different types of video compression?

Lossy compression reduces file size by discarding some data, while lossless compression preserves all original data.

Which video compression software is best for beginners?

Freemake Video Converter and Wondershare UniConverter are good options for beginners due to their user-friendly interfaces.

How do I choose the right video compression settings?

Consider the target platform, desired quality, and file size limitations.

Related reading