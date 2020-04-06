When the folks at Folding at Home project put out a call for computer enthusiasts, the internet answered and the project has now managed to attract enough users that its power has surpassed the top seven supercomputers in the world. For those unaware, Folding at Home is a distributed computing project for performing molecular dynamics simulations of protein dynamics. The project was first started to help out with protein folding but is now dedicating its resources to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

If you wanted to donate your resources to the project then you can now do so with ease. Microsoft has shared a PowerShell script that will allow users to run the Folding at Home client securely on Windows Sandbox. To do so, you will need to open PowerShell or Command Prompt as admin and run:

Powershell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -File .\install_folding_sandbox_on_host.ps1

If you want to pass in your username you can add the -username option:

Powershell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -File .\install_folding_sandbox_on_host.ps1 -username <your username>

This script with download and install the latest Folding at Home client on Windows Sandbox. If you don’t have Sandbox enabled then the script will first enable Sandbox and reboot the system. Once done, you can run the script again to download and install the latest client on Windows Sandbox.

Microsoft has also created a GitHub open-source repository for the script and is asking Windows users to submit their ideas for running applications in Windows Sandbox.