How Big Is An IPhone 11? A Comprehensive Guide To Its Size And Dimensions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The iPhone 11, released in 2019, remains a popular choice for many smartphone users. Understanding its size and dimensions is crucial for determining if it fits comfortably in your hand, pocket, or bag. This guide provides a detailed overview of the iPhone 11’s physical characteristics, helping you make an informed decision.

Whether you’re considering purchasing a used iPhone 11 or simply curious about its size compared to other models, this article will cover everything you need to know about its height, width, thickness, and weight. We’ll also explore how these dimensions impact usability and portability.

What Are the Exact Dimensions of the iPhone 11?

Height, Width, and Depth

The iPhone 11 measures 5.94 inches (150.9 mm) in height, 2.98 inches (75.7 mm) in width, and 0.33 inches (8.3 mm) in depth. These dimensions make it a relatively large phone compared to the iPhone SE but smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The rounded edges contribute to a comfortable grip despite its size.

Weight

The iPhone 11 weighs 6.84 ounces (194 grams). This weight is noticeable but not excessive, providing a solid feel in hand without being overly burdensome to carry in a pocket or bag.

Screen Size

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. While the overall phone dimensions influence portability, the screen size dictates the viewing and interaction experience. The 6.1-inch display strikes a balance between ample screen real estate and manageable device size.

Comparing the iPhone 11 to Other Models

Understanding how the iPhone 11 stacks up against other popular models can provide valuable context. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature iPhone 11 iPhone SE (2022) iPhone 11 Pro Max Height 5.94 inches 5.45 inches 6.22 inches Width 2.98 inches 2.65 inches 3.06 inches Depth 0.33 inches 0.29 inches 0.32 inches Weight 6.84 ounces 5.09 ounces 7.97 ounces Screen Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches 6.5 inches

How the Size Affects Usability

The iPhone 11’s size impacts various aspects of usability:

One-Handed Use: Reaching all corners of the screen with one hand can be challenging for some users due to its width.

Reaching all corners of the screen with one hand can be challenging for some users due to its width. Pocketability: It fits comfortably in most pockets, although tighter pockets may feel snug.

It fits comfortably in most pockets, although tighter pockets may feel snug. Typing: The larger screen facilitates more accurate typing compared to smaller phones.

The larger screen facilitates more accurate typing compared to smaller phones. Media Consumption: The 6.1-inch display provides an immersive experience for watching videos and playing games.

Tips for Handling a Larger Phone

If you find the iPhone 11’s size challenging to manage, consider these tips:

Use a PopSocket or Ring Holder: These accessories provide a more secure grip.

These accessories provide a more secure grip. Enable Reachability: This feature, accessible by swiping down on the bottom edge of the screen, brings the top of the screen within reach.

This feature, accessible by swiping down on the bottom edge of the screen, brings the top of the screen within reach. Use a Phone Case: A case can add extra grip and protection.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Phone Size

When selecting a smartphone, consider the following factors related to size:

Hand Size: Larger phones may be uncomfortable for users with smaller hands.

Larger phones may be uncomfortable for users with smaller hands. Pocket Space: Ensure the phone fits comfortably in your preferred pockets.

Ensure the phone fits comfortably in your preferred pockets. Intended Use: If you primarily use your phone for media consumption, a larger screen may be preferable.

If you primarily use your phone for media consumption, a larger screen may be preferable. One-Handed vs. Two-Handed Use: Determine whether you prioritize one-handed usability.

Size considerations for iPhone 11

Ultimately, the iPhone 11’s size offers a balance of screen real estate and portability. Its dimensions make it a versatile device suitable for a wide range of users.

FAQ

What is the screen size of the iPhone 11? The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display.

How much does the iPhone 11 weigh? The iPhone 11 weighs 6.84 ounces (194 grams).

Is the iPhone 11 too big for one-handed use? For some users, reaching all corners of the screen with one hand may be challenging.

How does the iPhone 11 compare to the iPhone 11 Pro Max in size? The iPhone 11 is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a 6.5-inch display and larger overall dimensions.

What are some tips for handling a larger phone like the iPhone 11? Consider using a PopSocket, enabling Reachability, or using a phone case for added grip.

Related reading